The Allen baseball team entered the final week of the regular season fresh off its biggest win in district play and the assurance of a top-two seed for the playoffs.
The Eagles improved their seeding for the postseason after knocking off first-place Prosper 4-3 on Friday, drawing a series split between the top two teams in the 5-6A standings. Both games between the pair of Eagles were decided by one run with Allen avenging a 1-0 setback on April 19.
Allen had a bit more success generating offense in the second half of the home-and-home series, building a 4-2 lead through four innings and fending off a late push by Prosper.
Allen struck for two runs in the bottom of the third inning on back-to-back RBIs from Blake Martinez and Nick Mesquita. Prosper knotted the count a half-inning later, only for Allen to regain control in the bottom of the fourth after Ty Holt and Lathan Van Ausdall scored runs on a Prosper error.
Prosper pulled within one run at 4-3 in the top of the seventh inning and moved two runners into scoring position off a wild pitch with two outs, but Garret Carter managed to induce a fly-out to seal the win.
Carter earned the save in relief of Colin Huspen, who struck out five batters, surrendered just one earned run and allowed only three hits in picking up the win on Friday.
Huspen and fellow pitcher Caleb Chacon have emerged as a potent one-two punch for the Eagles, sporting a pair of sub-1.00 ERAs, and the latter kept up his winning ways on Tuesday after shutting out Denton Braswell 1-0.
Chacon pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out six batters and surrendering five hits to the Bengals. Allen's lone run came in the second inning, nudging ahead on an RBI triple by Van Ausdall that scored Tim Reynolds.
The win improved the Eagles to 8-3 in district play, one game behind Prosper heading into the final night of the district schedule. Prosper kept its distance from Allen by eking out a 2-1 victory over McKinney Boyd on Tuesday.
A share of the district championship is still in play for Allen heading into Friday's 7:30 p.m. road finale against Braswell. The Eagles will need to sweep the Bengals while hoping Boyd can defeat Prosper to forge a tie atop the standings.
Lady Eagles learn playoff opponent
The Allen softball team closed out its regular season with a bang last Friday, run-ruling Braswell 11-1 in five innings.
The win closed out the Lady Eagles' district campaign at 8-4, good for third place in the conference to set up a bi-district playoff series against Coppell. The Cowgirls were runners-up in 6-6A after a 10-4 record in their district.
Game 1 of the best-of-3 series will take place at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Coppell, followed by Game 2 at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Allen. If necessary, the two teams will reconvene at Allen at 1 p.m. Saturday for a Game 3.
The Lady Eagles will enter that matchup on a positive note after halting a three-game skid leading up to last Friday's finale against Braswell. Allen scored in all five innings, highlighted by a five-run eruption in the fourth.
The Lady Eagles spread 13 hits across their 11 runs scored, including a perfect 3-of-3 at the plate from senior Brooklyn Purtell. She scored three runs and totaled five RBIs in the win, including a three-run home run in the first inning to stake Allen to a quick 3-0 lead.
Lovejoy softball earns play-in win
After making a run to the regional finals last season, the Lovejoy softball team's playoff hopes rested on the result of a play-in game on Monday against Wylie East. The Lady Leopards used a productive start to pace a 4-2 victory and clinch the No. 4 seed out of 10-5A.
Lovejoy never trailed in the contest, sprinting out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Lady Leopards loaded the bases within their first four plate appearances, setting up a sacrifice fly by Elliott Pomeroy and an RBI single by Naomi Pierson. In between, Jade Owens capitalized on an error by the East defense to plate a run.
Owens and the Lovejoy defense helped keep the Lady Raiders at arm's length the rest of the way. The pitcher tossed all seven innings on Monday, striking out eight batters and surrendering just one earned run on four hits.
Pomeroy and Pierson both tallied two hits in the night, while Sydney Bardwell enjoyed a 3-of-4 outing at the plate.
The win locks Lovejoy into a bi-district matchup with 9-5A champion Frisco Heritage, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A by the Texas High School Softball Coaches Association. The Lady Leopards will host the Lady Coyotes for Game 1 of the best-of-3 series at 7 p.m. Thursday before the action shifts to Heritage for Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday. A potential Game 3 would be played at 1 p.m. Saturday at McKinney North.
