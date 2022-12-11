Allen girls basketball

Allen point guard Alana Goosby has been a spark for the Lady Eagles since returning to the program for her senior season.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

All roads to the 5-6A girls basketball championship ran through Denton Braswell last season. The Lady Bengals were without peer on the district hardwood last season, running the table for a perfect 12-0 record before making a run to the regional finals in just their second season as a Class 6A program.

Braswell's district championship defense begins this week, with 5-6A play scheduled to begin Monday between Prosper and Denton Guyer, and if the early returns from the preseason are any indication, some worthy challengers are waiting in the wings.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments