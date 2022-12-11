All roads to the 5-6A girls basketball championship ran through Denton Braswell last season. The Lady Bengals were without peer on the district hardwood last season, running the table for a perfect 12-0 record before making a run to the regional finals in just their second season as a Class 6A program.
Braswell's district championship defense begins this week, with 5-6A play scheduled to begin Monday between Prosper and Denton Guyer, and if the early returns from the preseason are any indication, some worthy challengers are waiting in the wings.
In addition to Braswell, two other teams from 5-6A cracked the latest edition of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state rankings — the Lady Bengals, tabbed No. 9 in 6A, are joined by Little Elm at No. 12 and Allen at No. 23.
Those two programs were the closest challengers to Braswell last season, tying for second place in the district at 8-4, and both have shown signs of improvement early on.
Allen is under new leadership with former Rock Hill head coach Stephanie Shaw at the helm, and she has worked to instill a more aggressive, persistent style of defense within the Lady Eagles. Allen complements that area with a deep rotation scoured in players capable of scoring in double figures, led by seniors Raimi McCrary, Alana Goosby and Alexis Cortez — the lattermost named 5-6A offensive player of the year last season. Goosby, who played for Allen as a freshman, returned to the program for this season after helping lead John Paul II to a TAPPS state championship last spring.
Little Elm, meanwhile, has as capable a go-to option as any program in the area with reigning 5-6A MVP Amarachi Kimpson embarking on the final year of her decorated high school career. Kimpson, a UNLV commit, has been entrenched as one of the Metroplex's top scorers dating back to her freshman season in 2019-20, and the Lady Lobos have improved their standing every since year since.
Although Kimpson, who averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game last season, will have the attention of opposing defenses, the Lady Lobos have a stout supporting cast with Kimpson's younger sister, sophomore Shiloh Kimpson, plus junior Madison Martin and freshman Raniyah Hunt, among the other options for second-year head coach Ken Tutt.
But Braswell remains plenty formidable, despite graduating one of the area's top players in LSU pledge Alisa Williams. Her dynamic skill set will no doubt be missed, but the Lady Bengals have plenty of returning talent to spearhead what they hope is another big season. Braswell has at least four players capable of leading the team in scoring between junior Kennedy Evans, senior Torie Sevier, sophomore Makayla Vation and freshman Yves Cox, and the program still defends at a high level with just over 38 points allowed per game thus far.
One of the more intriguing programs in the district is McKinney, which fell short of a playoff berth last season after finishing fifth in the district. But the Lionettes have continuity in their favor this time around, returning the majority of a core rotation that includes both the district's 2021-22 defensive player of the year in senior Adaugo Okpala and the newcomer of the year in junior Sam Tillson. Juniors Skylar Anamekwe and Dasheon Wilson bring additional experience, and senior Jillian Fox can light it up from long range.
The Lionettes have the talent to make some noise in district play for sure, but expect stalwart programs like Prosper and Guyer to have their say as well. Prosper held off McKinney to earn the district's final playoff spot last season and gave state-ranked Plano East a spirited battle in the bi-district round.
Head coach Trey Rachal seemingly always has his group in the mix, and despite the graduation of all-district first-teamer Peyton Mosley, Prosper has leaned on the one-two punch of sophomore Kendall Mosley and junior Olivia Pennington to steady the ship.
Guyer, not long removed from capturing a district title, has one of 5-6A's most potent outside shooters running the show with senior Raina Akbar building off an all-district first-team campaign. Seniors Kaylie Morgan and Mariah Watson have provided reliable secondary scoring for the Lady Wildcats early on.
Rock Hill, in the midst of just its third varsity campaign, looks to make a seamless transition to 6A under first-year head coach Keena Mays. Mays previously coached as an assistant at powerhouse South Grand Prairie, and she looks to help the Lady Blue Hawks take the next step in their growth. Rock Hill has a trio of all-district performers leading the way this season, including senior and recent Collin College commit Rebekah Juett, plus senior Jackie Powell and junior Laney Hutson.
McKinney Boyd hopes brighter pastures aren't far down the road. The Lady Broncos are seeking their first district win since 2020 and have shown flashes of brilliance to begin this season. That included Tuesday's 48-38 win over a Newman Smith team that won its district and advanced to the area round of the playoffs last season. As Boyd tries to conjure a steadier product on the 5-6A hardwood, keep an eye on all-district sophomore Aniyah Johnson and junior Karah Riley as key pieces to a potential bounce-back year for the Lady Broncos.
