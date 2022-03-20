After missing out on the playoffs altogether in 2021, the Little Elm girls basketball team authored quite the bounce-back year in its second swim through District 5-6A.
The Lady Lobos finished in a second-place tie in the district alongside perennial postseason qualifier Allen, going 8-4 in league play to secure its first playoff appearance as a Class 6A program.
The play of star junior Amarachi Kimpson was a big reason why, and the rest of the coaches in 5-6A agreed -- tabbing the UNLV commit as the district MVP for the 2021-22 season.
Kimpson scaled the ladder of all-district accolades, earning newcomer of the year as a freshman and offensive player of the year as a sophomore, but remained her usual dominant self in leading Little Elm back to the playoffs. She did by averaging 22.2 points per game, as well as 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.3 steals. Kimpson upped her scoring output to 24.4 points per game in district matchups, shooting 48% from the field on the year.
She wasn't the only member of the Little Elm girls' program to come away with an all-district superlative either. Head coach Ken Tutt and his assistants received 5-6A coaching staff of the year honors for their hand in the Lady Lobos' resurgent campaign. The program enjoyed a notable turnaround in Tutt's first year at the helm, doubling their district win total from last season.
Allen, meanwhile, was right in lockstep with Little Elm for a second-place finish in district to qualify for the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season. One of the big reasons behind that effort was the play of junior Alexis Cortez, the lone returning starter from Allen's playoff lineup last season.
Cortez elevated to the Lady Eagles' go-to scorer during her junior year and was named 5-6A offensive player of the year as a result.
Despite falling short of a playoff appearance, McKinney can take pause in its potential heading into next season after two of its standouts were recognized with all-district superlatives. Junior Adaugo Okpala was named 5-6A's defensive player of the year and sophomore Sam Tillson earned newcomer of the year honors.
Tillson led the Lionettes in scoring at 14.7 points per game and added 9.8 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 0.6 assists. Adaugo helped anchored the McKinney defense to the tune of 9.8 points, 3.3 steals, 2.4 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game.
District champion Denton Braswell, which ran the table to the tune of a 12-0 record before advancing to the regional finals for the first time in program history, landed two student-athletes on the all-district first team and two more on the second team. The Lady Bengals' historic year included first-team nods for senior Jazmyne Jackson and junior Torie Sevier, plus second-team spots for sophomores Kennedy Evans and Yves Cox.
Allen junior Raimi McCrary landed on the first team, while senior Maria Dicenta and freshman Jasmine Gipson both received second-team honors.
Another varsity first-timer, Little Elm freshman Shiloh Kimpson, joined her older sister on the all-district list as a first-team selection, while Lady Lobos sophomore Madison Martin cracked the second team.
Prosper, which qualified for the playoffs as the district's No. 4 seed, was paced by senior Peyton Mosley, an all-district first-team honoree, while senior Bowden Janecek was named to the second team.
Round out the list were a trio of second-team picks -- two from Denton Guyer, with junior Raina Akbar and senior Hailey Mason, plus a nod to McKinney Boyd's Aniyah Johnson after leading the Lady Broncos in scoring as just a freshman.
Of the 19 student-athletes recognized on the 5-6A all-district team, only five are seniors.
