After going 28 days in between football games, Allen brought a sense of normalcy back to Eagle Stadium last Friday.
Although it took some time for the state-ranked Eagles to find their footing after the lengthy layoff, they made up for lost time with a 21-point outburst during the fourth quarter to distance from McKinney Boyd for a 42-9 homecoming victory.
The win kept Allen perfect on the year at just 3-0 and doubled as the program’s 78th consecutive regular-season win. The Eagles were playing their first ballgame since a 52-27 win over state-ranked Atascocita on Oct. 2.
Allen had its next two games, scheduled to play Cedar Hill and Tyler Legacy, cancelled against a minor COVID-19 outbreak within the program and had additional time off with its bye week. Be it due to the layoff or what not, the Eagles needed some time to get separation from Boyd — leading just 21-9 through three quarters on Friday.
“In the first half, I thought we broke down in some areas and McKinney Boyd played some really good defense,” said Terry Gambill, Allen head coach. “We knew going in that they’d be very sound on defense. They did a couple things — they brought a corner off the edge and created a turnover. For the night, we had five false start penalties. It was a combination of what we did and what they did that contributed to us not putting many points on the board.”
The Eagles hit their stride late, with senior Jake Wolff hitting junior Jacob Brasher for a 14-yard touchdown with 11:24 left in the fourth quarter. After recovering an onside kick, Allen struck again with senior General Booty hitting senior Bryson Green for a 29-yard touchdown and a 35-9 cushion. Junior Jaylen Jenkins, who averaged nearly 20 yards per carry in the ballgame, iced the victory with a 42-yard touchdown run with 8:09 left in the contest.
“We quit committing 5-yard penalties and we started executing at a really high level,” Gambill said. “We had some really nice throws and catches between Booty and the Green twins — some really big-time plays. The offensive line allowed us to really run the ball well and gave us great protection.”
Booty passed for three touchdowns in the win, all to the Green brothers. Senior Blaine Green had 55 receiving yards and a touchdown and Bryson caught four passes for 46 yards and two scores. Senior Jordan Johnson totaled 147 yards of offense and Jenkins ran for 157 yards on just eight carries.
“I think that when you line up and play, you’ve had practices and you’ve got to go perform. I don’t look at it as time off,” Gambill said. “To me, those are excuses. We had plenty of time to practice. We had a bye week and a four-day preparation going into the game, so to me you’ve just got to play better.”
Gambill lauded the precision of a defense that held Boyd to just three field goals, as well as the job senior Caden Gilmore did dictating field position through special teams.
“We flipped the field several times in the game. Caden, our punter, had a 58-yard punt and we pinned them inside the 20 several times,” Gambill said. “It created a field position issue, and anytime we’re able to make an offense drive the ball that far, I thought our special teams were a huge factor.”
Allen hopes for a steadier showing Friday when it visits Lobo Stadium in Little Elm for the first time ever. The Lobos are 0-2 in district play with double-digit losses to Prosper and Denton Braswell under their belts.
Little Elm is competing in Class 6A for the first time ever but has a district-high 17 returning starters to call upon. Chief among that group is a heavy junior class that includes quarterback John Mateer, who has started since he was a freshman, as well as receiver Vashawn Thomas II and defensive backs Keyshon Mills and Walter Roddy-White.
The Lobos are 2-4 on the season with wins over Hurst L.D. Bell and Plano West.
“I just think we need to be worried about what we do,” Gambill said. “We need to try to improve on the areas that we learned from Saturday off watching video. We have an opportunity on Friday to go out and do that. It’s an opportunity to get better as a football team. This year especially, it’s a season that’s all about improvements. Can you improve every day at practice and week to week in games?”
Gambill also emphasized an uptick in focus for Friday’s ballgame, so as to avoid any lapse in performance with a high-profile matchup against state-ranked Denton Guyer looming the following week. The Wildcats remained in the hunt for the 5-6A championship after a 24-23 come-from-behind victory over state-ranked Prosper last week.
“I think football teams probably fight this at every level, but if you have great focus, that’s the key,” he said. “If you get concerned about your performance on Friday night and your focus about how you play, it eliminates that. If you don’t want to show up and play poorly as a football team, your focus will be about your performance and how you can help the team win.”
