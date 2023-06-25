Allen football

Allen rising junior Mitchell Neu earned all-district honors at linebacker last season.

 Photo courtesy of Neil Fonville / TexasSportsPhotos.com

The Allen football team isn't far removed from a 14-month stretch that saw three different head coaches preside over the program. As head coach Lee Wiginton embarks on his second season at the helm, he and the Eagles have worked to instill some normalcy back into the offseason.

It wasn't something Wiginton and his staff were afforded much of at this time last year, hired after Allen had already completed spring practices and having to operate on a compressed timeline in advance of the 2022 season.

