The Allen football team isn't far removed from a 14-month stretch that saw three different head coaches preside over the program. As head coach Lee Wiginton embarks on his second season at the helm, he and the Eagles have worked to instill some normalcy back into the offseason.
It wasn't something Wiginton and his staff were afforded much of at this time last year, hired after Allen had already completed spring practices and having to operate on a compressed timeline in advance of the 2022 season.
According to the head coach, it has been a night-and-day difference one year later.
"Just having time to be around the athletes and go through an offseason and get to know them and for them to get to know me and expectations, it's been really good," Wiginton said."We've had some phenomenal leadership step up, the kids are bought in, and they've been working as hard as I could have hoped for."
It's a process that began to take shape in November as Allen's season came to a halt in the bi-district round opposite Lewisville. It was the first time the Eagles had been ousted in the first round since 2007, finishing out the year at 7-4 overall.
In the months since, Allen has operated at a different pace from last summer when adapting to a third different coaching regime in as many seasons.
"We've had our time with them and time to actually build a team. We've been able to focus on the things that are important as opposed to just learning how to run plays, which is where we were last year," Wiginton said. "It was learning names, getting to know them and vice-versa, and how can we teach them plays on both sides of the ball. That was the season. Now we have time to focus on what football is all about and giving them skills they can take with them for the rest of their lives."
Part of achieving that buy-in came from the anchor of the Eagles' defense, as Wiginton recalled rising senior Zina Umeozulu addressing the team early into the offseason.
"It was awesome. Just him telling the guys to get on board, that this is what we do and who we are," the coach said.
Umeozulu, a four-star edge rusher with 30 college scholarship offers, per 247Sports.com, is one of four returning all-district performers on the Eagles' defense alongside rising senior and defensive tackle Nathan Marsh, as well as the linebacker duo of rising senior Drew King, who led the team in tackles last season, and rising junior Mitchell Neu.
That unit will operate under new defensive coordinator Chase Hargis, who previously coached in the same role at Magnolia.
Allen has also made changes within the staff on the offensive side, as Wiginton reunites with Larry McRae. The two coached together at Bosqueville from 2000-03, with McRae coming off a seven-year run at head coach at Clear Lake in the Houston area. John Broom, who coached Allen's offensive linemen last season, was promoted to assistant head coach.
"These are some huge additions to our staff," Wiginton said. "What I love most about our staff is that they're just really good people. They coach hard and they're passionate about the game."
McRae will oversee an offense that will potentially be replacing its leading passer, rusher and receiver from last season.
After two years behind center, rising senior and quarterback Mike Hawkins, Jr., as well as rising junior defensive back Maliek Hawkins, transferred to Frisco Emerson after racist vandalism to their family's house prompted a move out of Allen.
Rising junior Davon Mitchell, a five-star tight end, transferred to Los Alamitos (Calif.) following an all-district sophomore year out wide, and Wiginton is unsure of the status next season for rising senior running back Kayvion Sibley, who's recovering from a season-ending knee injury sustained last season on Oct. 20 against Denton Guyer.
At this juncture of the offseason, Wiginton tabbed rising junior Brady Bricker, who transferred back to Allen from Prestonwood Christian, and rising senior Dylan Chapman as two candidates to fill the void at quarterback. That competition previously included Mikey Gow, an ambidextrous signal-caller who transferred to Allen from Nebraska early into the offseason but has since moved to Mustang (Okla.) for his junior season.
In the wake up of Sibley's injury, the Eagles leaned on rising junior Micah Ellis to spearhead the rushing attack. He ran for 447 yards and six touchdowns on more than 6 yards per carry last season.
And Wiginton is optimistic about the team's depth at wide receiver. Rising senior Messiah Washington submitted an all-district year with 586 receiving yards and three scores, and that unit should benefit from the return of rising senior Quinton Hammonds, whose 2022 campaign was cut short by injury in Allen's Sept. 2 game against C.E. King. Rising sophomore and speedster Caleb Smith generated Division I interest during his freshman year.
The Eagles worked to hone their chemistry through the air during the program's most active summer on the 7-on-7 state-qualifying tournament circuit in years. Allen competed in SQTs held in Justin, Arlington and Grapevine, as well as its host tournament in May. The Eagles compiled a 7-6 record in those four SQTs, advancing to the qualifier round in Grapevine.
"It's something I believe in for a number of reasons. Just the team camaraderie ... any time you can do something that's positive and constructive and relational," Wiginton said."By no means is 7-on-7 actual football, but we're out there running our offense and defense. Our linebackers and safeties make the calls defensively and the quarterbacks do so on offense, and they're calling our stuff. It helps them communicate and gives kids a chance to emerge as leaders. It's good for the camaraderie and teamwork side of it."
The Eagles look further forge a bond during their annual summertime strength and conditioning regiment, conducted by The Performance Course. Fall practices begin on Aug. 7 with Allen set to scrimmage North Crowley later that month in advance of its Aug. 25 season opener against defending Class 6A Division II state champion DeSoto at Eagle Stadium as part of the Tom Landry Classic.
"We want to dominate our summer phase. That means having great attendance and being there to not just show up but making sure you're using each day to its fullest," Wiginton said."Dominate the summer and show up in the fall in the absolute best shape of their lives ready to put the helmets back on and start that final piece of the season."
