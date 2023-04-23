District 5-6A staked a viable claim to being one of the top girls soccer conferences in the state during the 2023 season.
Three of the league's four playoff qualifiers advanced at least three rounds deep in the playoffs, highlighted by McKinney Boyd's trip to the regional semifinals — a run that saw the Lady Broncos knock off three consecutive opponents ranked in the state's top 15.
One of those was Prosper, which made its second trip to the regional quarterfinals in three seasons. Allen, which captured its first district title since 2019, also made its way to the third round, while even 5-6A's fourth-place finisher, Denton Guyer, managed to take eventual Class 6A state champion Marcus to overtime in its bi-district round matchup.
Those four programs all had representation on the annual 5-6A all-district team.
District champion Allen headlined the honors with five superlative awards following a year that produced a 22-2-2 record. Ranked third in 6A per Lethal Enforcer, the contributions were widespread throughout another big year for the Lady Eagles, but plenty of the team's success funneled through the midfield where senior Melania Fullerton ran the show en route to earning 5-6A MVP honors.
Voted as the district's midfielder of the year as a junior, Fullerton totaled 18 goals and 23 assists for a team-high 59 points during the last of her three varsity campaigns.
Fullerton was one of two Lady Eagles to surpass 50 points on the season, joined by sophomore Ava McDonald. After picking up district newcomer of the year honors as a freshman, McDonald impressed to the tune of a team-high 25 goals to go along with seven assists on her way to being named 5-6A's offensive player of the year.
Allen was plenty impressive on the other end of the pitch, where senior Robbi Curry picked up co-goalkeeper of the year honors on the heels of a season where she totaled 135 saves, 17 goals allowed and 14 shutouts.
Elsewhere, sophomore Alexa Barker enjoyed a breakout year at Allen. Her versatility served the Lady Eagles well as 5-6A's co-utility player of the year, amassing seven goals and eight assists for the season.
Head coach Kelly Thompson, meanwhile, was voted as 5-6A's co-coach of the year after leading Allen to a 13-0-1 record in district play, during which her team outscored conference opponents 58-6.
Prosper and Boyd, meanwhile, finished in a second-place tie at 10-2-2 before embarking on lengthy playoff runs of their own. The two state-ranked rivals had plenty of hardware to show for their efforts, including four superlative honors for Prosper.
The Lady Eagles had to regroup with last year's 5-6A MVP, Emma Yolinsky, missing practically all of her team's district schedule due to injury, and one of the players who stepped up was senior Sam Cortez. Voted as co-midfielder of the year, Cortez totaled 13 goals and nine assists for the season.
Prosper garnered plenty of praise for its work on defense, surrendering just 13 goals across 25 matches and shutting out 14 opponents. Two of the catalysts behind that effort were juniors Maggie Manning and Beya Rosales, who were voted as 5-6A co-goalkeeper and defender of the year, respectively.
Junior Skylar Yaroma, meanwhile, had an immediate impact to the tune of seven goals and six assists on her way to co-offensive newcomer of the year honors.
Cortez's midfielder superlative was shared with Boyd junior Ella Lewis, who led the Lady Broncos in scoring with 20 goals to go along with seven assists. Teammate and sophomore Dahlia Placino totaled three assists and carved out productive minutes on the back line as the district's co-defensive newcomer of the year.
Additional 5-6A superlative honors went to Little Elm senior Kaylee Worth as co-utility player of the year alongside Barker, while freshman Hailey Bradford impressed for the Lady Lobos en route to co-defensive newcomer of the year honors. Little Elm head coach Brian Swinney split the coach of the year accolade with Thompson.
Denton Guyer freshman Fenley Hibbard was tabbed co-offensive newcomer of the year.
McKinney North, Lovejoy garner 13-5A accolades
The McKinney North girls enjoyed a resurgent year on the pitch, going from a fifth-place district finish last season to posting an unbeaten run to a 13-5A championship. The Lady Bulldogs backed up their success in the postseason with the program's first trip to the regional semifinals since 2006.
Naturally, the all-district honors poured in for North.
The Lady Bulldogs totaled six superlative awards, including a 13-5A MVP for junior Danica Anaya. She totaled 13 goals and 11 assists for North as one of the several standout midfielders in the North lineup to pick up an all-district honor.
Teammate and senior Gabriela Solis was voted as 13-5A's midfielder of the year, totaling two goals and two assists on the year, while freshman Katherine Geiser impressed in her first-ever varsity campaign with 13 goals and nine assists as the district's newcomer of the year.
North's presence on defense didn't go without recognition following a year that produced 17 shutouts, including 12 straight during district play. The work in goal by junior keeper Morgan Paley was vital to that cause as she was named 13-5A goalkeeper of the year, while senior Emalee Jones helped anchor the back line to the tune of defensive player of the year honors.
Head coach Lance Lovell was named coach of the year after leading the Lady Bulldogs to their first outright district title since 2014.
Two of North's toughest tests during that run came against Lovejoy, which advanced to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2013. Matching the deepest playoff run in program history following a second-place district finish, the Lady Leopards were led by a monster year from sophomore Emma Nelson. She was voted as 13-5A's utility player of the year after totaling 22 goals and 11 assists out of the midfield.
