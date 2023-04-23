Melania Fullerton

Allen senior Melania Fullerton, right, was voted as the MVP of District 5-6A.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

District 5-6A staked a viable claim to being one of the top girls soccer conferences in the state during the 2023 season.

Three of the league's four playoff qualifiers advanced at least three rounds deep in the playoffs, highlighted by McKinney Boyd's trip to the regional semifinals — a run that saw the Lady Broncos knock off three consecutive opponents ranked in the state's top 15.

