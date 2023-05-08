With the first three rounds of the UIL track and field postseason in the rearview mirror, all that remains is the state meet.
The top runners, throwers and jumpers in Texas will descend on Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas at Austin on Thursday-Saturday for the latest round of the UIL state track championships.
Qualifiers in Class 4A will compete on Thursday, with 5A athletes following up on Friday and programs from 6A closing the show on Saturday.
There will be plenty of local representation in Austin, including nearby with athletes from Allen, Lovejoy and Plano East all punching their tickets to the final round of the postseason.
Here's a look at who's making the trip south in a few days.
Allen
The Allen boys are a perfect 3-for-3 on team titles during the postseason, hoisting first-place trophies following the district, area and regional meets. The Eagles will try and add some more hardware at state with qualifiers in four different events.
That includes the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays — two races that have double the point value of any other event. Allen finished second in the sprint relay at regionals by two-thousandths of a second, running a 41.518 opposite Arlington Martin's 41.516, and will lean on the group of senior Korey Mosley, sophomore Jonathan Simms, junior Cameron Miller and freshman Caleb Smith at state.
Miller and Simms double as legs on the Eagles' 4x400 relay, which has been one of the program's strengths this season. Joined by junior Carson Deroussel and sophomore Isaiah Williamson, Allen has won the mile relay in all three phases of the postseason thus far, including a 3:13.85 at the area meet that ranks as the second-fastest time in 6A for this season, per Athletic.net.
In between, Simms and senior Taylor Collins have individual races to tend to. Simms took sixth at state in the 400 last year as a freshman and is poised to build off that effort with a score of first-place finishes on his ledger as a sophomore. Simms ran a personal-record time of 46.35 back on March 10 that still stands as the state's fastest time in the 400 all season, per MileSplit.com.
Simms clocked a 47.13 at regionals, good for the top seed time among all state qualifiers. Collins, meanwhile, came up big for the Eagles with a win in the 300 hurdles at regionals with a 38.33. The hurdler PR'ed earlier in the postseason with a 37.79 at the district meet.
Senior Sidney Green looks to author a resounding finish to her high school career as well. Green holds the nation's top time in the 300 hurdles, a 40.63 at Texas Relays on April 1, and she'll be back in Austin at state for the third time in her decorated run at Allen.
Despite battling injuries just prior to last year's state meet, Green still managed a podium finish with a third-place effort in the 300 hurdles. She has impressed in both the 300s and the 100 hurdles this postseason, winning district, area and regional titles in all three.
Lovejoy
Speaking of programs that hope to be in the mix for a top team finish at state, the Lovejoy girls are coming off an impressive showing of their own at regionals. The Lady Leopards scored the highest point total of any team in attendance, totaling 99 points to finish first overall in Region II-5A.
Lovejoy has leaned on a familiar formula this postseason — a deep, talent-rich, distance-running lineup that came through last fall to win a 5A state championship on the girls side in cross country, as well as a state runner-up finish by the boys.
Fittingly enough, Lovejoy's representation at state this week includes the 800, 1,600, 3,200 and 4x400 relay. At the forefront is junior Kailey Littlefield, the state's two-time defending 5A champion in the 800 and the on-paper favorite to capture a third individual title.
Littlefield distanced from the pack at regionals with a winning time of 2:08.40 — the next-fastest seed time among the state qualifiers was 2:11.47. As the Lovejoy star pursues another gold medal in the 800, she'll do so with a busy homestretch looming later on while running both the 1,600 and mile relay. Littlefield won the regional title in the 1,600 with a 5:01.57 and then joined junior Lauren Dolberry, sophomore Mia Reaugh and senior Amy Morefield on the mile relay, which won with a time of 3:48.37. That 4x400 mark ranks first in 5A for this season, per Athletic.net.
Morefield is one of three Lady Leopards competing earlier in the day in the 3,200. The Lovejoy girls swept all three spots on the podium at regionals and produced the second-, third- and fourth-fastest seed times in doing so. Morefield clocked a 10:43.97 and will be joined by her younger sister, Sara (10:44.53), and freshman Camryn Benson (10:45.80).
Sara Morefield will also race the 1,600 after taking third at regionals with a 5:05.16.
Junior Nick Yarad and sophomore Caden Gary, two runners from the Lovejoy boys' 5A runner-up team in cross country, will also be in action on Friday. Yarad rallied to win the 3,200 at regionals with a 9:20.11 and managed second in the 1,600 at 4:20.36. His mile time was just short of Gary, who won with a 4:17.49 that doubled as a PR for the sophomore.
Plano East
The Panthers have improved their time in the 4x200 relay with each round of the postseason. Following second-place finishes at the district and area meets, East got over the hump with a first-place time of 1:26.23 at regionals.
The Panthers leaned on an all-senior relay of Quincy Baggett, Ezra O'Neal III, Doriyan Marshall and Jaylon Hatcher to secure a trip to state. Their time at regionals was good for the fifth-fastest seed time among state qualifiers.
