The race to the top in District 5-6A girls basketball ended in a dead heat between two of the top teams in the state.
Allen and Denton Guyer both finished the regular season ranked in the top 25 in Class 6A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and tied atop the standings in 5-6A to split the conference championship.
The Lady Wildcats and Lady Eagles, along with Prosper and Denton Braswell, qualified for the playoffs with Allen advancing to the area round. Those four programs, as well as McKinney, McKinney Boyd and Little Elm, were represented on the all-district team, recently compiled by the district’s coaches.
Although the Lady Lobos fell short of a return to the postseason, it wasn’t for a lack of effort on the part of star sophomore Amarachi Kimpson. Capturing a litany of newcomer accolades last year as a freshman, Kimpson solidified her status as one of the district’s best after being named offensive player of the year following a season where she averaged 23.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.4 assists per game. Kimpson scored at least 20 points in 16 of 20 games as a sophomore.
On the other end of the floor, McKinney senior Trinity White was commended for a strong close to her high school career after garnering defensive player of the year honors.
Tasked with shouldering the load for a young McKinney squad, White hauled in 5.9 rebounds and tallied 2.2 steals and 2.1 deflections per game. Her defensive prowess complemented a high-octane offensive game, leading the Lionettes with 17.3 points per game.
Co-district champion Allen smothered opponents with a long, rangy frontcourt that routinely made finishing at the rim a challenge. One of the key pieces in that effort was senior Laura Bello, named 5-6A’s newcomer of the year after carving out a sizable role in the Lady Eagles’ frontcourt as an interior scorer, rebounder and rim protector in her first season at Allen. Bello averaged 5.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game and blocked 16 total shots.
The other half of the district’s championship equation, Guyer, accounted for the remaining two all-district superlatives. One year removed from earning offensive MVP honors, senior Evie Goetz was named 5-6A’s MVP after logging 15.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Head coach Aimee Kilgore and her staff were named the coaching staff of the year.
The league’s all-district first and second teams totaled 15 players with most coming from the conference’s four playoff teams.
First-team selections included Guyer’s Hailey Mason and Bella Earle, Allen’s Mackenzie Wurm and Zoe Jackson, Braswell’s Alisa Williams and Jazmyne Jackson, and Prosper’s Chandler Browning.
Second-team picks went to Guyer’s Eryka Patton and KK Jones, Allen’s Alisha Mills, Cierra Trigg and Alexis Cortez, Prosper’s Saylor Lewis, McKinney Boyd’s Faith Horton, and Braswell’s Kennedy Evans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.