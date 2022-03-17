Through two District 5-6A ballgames, the bats are booming for the Allen softball team.
For the second time in as many conference games, the Lady Eagles scored double-digit runs and have a 2-0 start to their district schedule to show for it.
On Tuesday, Allen needed that boost from the plate to ward off a game effort from Little Elm for a 12-7 victory. The two teams combined for 22 hits in a ballgame where both lineups were in a groove early on.
The Lady Lobos pounced for three runs in the top of the first inning and added one more in the second and third stanzas as well.
But Allen was game, asserting itself with a five-run second inning to take command for a 7-4 lead. And in what was been a familiar trend to begin district play, senior Sami Hood played a big part in that rally. The district's reigning offensive player of the year broke a 4-4 tie with a three-run homer with two outs in the inning. That blast was Hood's second dinger of the night, clubbing a solo shot in the bottom of the first.
On the night, Hood went 3-of-4 with three runs and five RBIs, adding a triple to her two home runs. On the heels of another monster offensive outing in the team's district opener against McKinney Boyd, Hood has a staggering 11 RBIs through two district games.
The shortstop was one of three Lady Eagles with three hits in Tuesday's win, joined by senior Brynn Burchfield and freshman Jaydyn Beall. Burchfield and senior Taylor Wright also hit homers for the Lady Eagles.
Those contributions were vital opposite a Little Elm team that clubbed nine hits of its own. Cadence Hernandez had her own big night from the plate batting fourth for the Lady Lobos, posting two home runs of her own, plus a double, on her way to a three-hit, five-RBI outing.
The Lady Eagles entered Tuesday's ballgame looking to build off a resounding start to their 5-6A campaign in a 19-1 run-rule victory over McKinney Boyd on Thursday.
Despite surrendering a first-inning home run to Lady Bronco star Savanna Luther, Allen responded with the game's next 19 runs -- 18 of which came over a three-inning stretch.
The Lady Eagles totaled 14 hits in the win, including a monster night at the plate for Hood. She went 3-of-3 with six RBIs and two runs scored, highlighted by two home runs. Wright and junior Harper Garrett also went yard, and Burchfield enjoyed a three-hit night as well.
Freshman Morgan Wright earned the win in the circle, pitching five innings of two-hit ball with eight strikeouts and three walks to send Allen to 1-0 in district play.
The Lady Eagles return to action at 7 p.m. Friday with a road game at Denton Guyer, followed by a 2 p.m. Saturday non-district home tilt against Southlake Carroll.
Prosper outlasts Guyer in early-season shootout
Twenty-two runs and 21 hits later, Prosper used a big seventh inning to overtake Guyer for a 12-10 victory on Saturday.
The meeting between reigning district champions ebbed and flowed with Guyer riding a five-run sixth inning for a 10-8 lead before Prosper struck big in the seventh. The Lady Eagles had their first four batters reach base before pulling even at 10-10 on a bases-loaded groundout by Angela Hamilton. Lyndsey Hooker than gave Prosper the lead on an RBI single and Riley McDaniel offered some insurance after inducing a Guyer error on a line drive to score the Lady Eagles' 12th run.
Prosper's high-powered offense totaled 12 hits in the win, including seven between the team's three-headed monster of seniors Gabby Coffey, Elizabeth Moffitt and Sydney Lewis, who all bat two through four in the lineup. Coffey totaled three hits in the win, and Moffitt and Lewis clubbed two apiece. Moffitt homered for the second time in as many district ballgames.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.