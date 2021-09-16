TYLER — As long as the Allen football team was able to hold onto the football, it produced in Thursday’s non-district finale against Tyler Legacy.
Although ball security proved to be easier said than done for the Eagles, who committed a season-high five turnovers, Allen still managed to pile up 548 yards of offense and another night of explosive plays on the ground to fuel a 49-28 victory over the Red Raiders from CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
“It’s hard to beat anybody [turning the ball over that much],” said Chad Morris, Allen head coach. “Hats off to coach and his squad. I thought Legacy kept responding and never went away. They stayed in the game.
“You can’t win like that consistently on the road, but I liked how our guys kept fighting and kept responding. It was a big win for us tonight. A big win on the road and we needed that.”
Morris lauded the work of his running backs, which included big nights from senior Jaylen Jenkins and junior Devyn Turner. Jenkins went over 150 yards for the third time in four games this season, finishing the contest with 156 yards on 14 carries and three total touchdowns. Turner found the end zone twice to go along with 77 yards on 10 carries.
Jenkins helped Allen rebound from its lone deficit of the night — trailing 7-6 with 3:06 to go in the first quarter following a 2-yard touchdown run by Legacy’s Bryson Donnell. Two-and-a-half minutes later, with the Eagles backed up to their own 10-yard line, Jenkins scampered 90 yards untouched to put Allen back in front with 23 ticks to go in the quarter.
Jenkins later took a swing pass from sophomore Mike Hawkins to the end zone from 12 yard out with 29 seconds left in the first half for a 34-14 lead that the Eagles carried into halftime. Bookending that touchdown was a pair of rushing scores by Turner, who found the end zone on carries of 7 and 2 yards in the win.
Oops, looks like this one didn't initially send:Allen 34, Tyler Legacy 14 @ :29/2QEagles get a few more points just before the half. Mike Hawkins hits Jaylen Jenkins on a short pass and the RB does the rest for a 13 yd TD. pic.twitter.com/UB9UgnmfR7— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) September 17, 2021
As a team, Allen totaled 267 rushing yards on more than 7 yard per carry — something that helped the team withstand its hardships protecting the football. Of the Eagles’ five turnovers, three came within the first 10 minutes of the ballgame and four were the result of fumbles.
“You just can’t lose your focus. We talk about staying in those moments and not giving a team momentum, especially on the road. When you give that away, it’s hard to get back,” Morris said. “But I want to commend our guys for fighting hard and playing hard. But we can’t turn the ball over like this and continue to win at the level we want to win at.”
Legacy managed to turn only two of the five takeaways into points, riding the legs of Donnell and running back Jamarion Turner throughout the night. Donnell totaled 206 yards of offense and accounted for all four Red Raider touchdowns in the loss and Turner ran for 79 yards.
Although Allen managed its share of stops — forcing seven punts and two turnovers on downs — Legacy notched its share of big plays on the ground with all four touchdown drives featuring a gain of at least 38 yards.
“Early in the first half, we did a good job but then let up a bit. Credit to Legacy for making adjustments and they’ve got a heck of a running back group over there,” Morris said. “Our deal was just rallying to the football. We wanted to get 11 hats to the football and I felt like we were able to do that. We still had some mental letdowns and let some big plays happen, but sometimes that’ll happen against good teams.”
Such was the case early in the fourth quarter after Allen had extended its lead to 41-21 at the end of the third following a 2-yard touchdown run by Turner. Legacy struck back in just two plays with Donnell scoring from 71 yards out to make it 41-28 with 11:41 remaining.
The Eagles returned fire behind a lengthy kickoff return by sophomore Kayvion Sibley, which later set up a 26-yard field goal try by senior Caden Williams. Although the kick was good, Legacy was whistled offsides to bring Allen to fourth-and-one from the Red Raiders’ 4-yard line. Allen promptly scored a touchdown one play later on a direct snap to Jenkins with 8:03 remaining for the game’s final points.
Allen 49, Tyler Legacy 28 @ 8:03/4QEagles initially convert a 26 yd FG on 4th and 6, but Legacy is offsides. One play later, Jaylen Jenkins takes the direct snap and scores his 3rd TD of the night. 2pt conversion is good from Hawkins to Tyson. pic.twitter.com/IZwt8O4I2n— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) September 17, 2021
Hawkins finished his night passing 21-of-28 through the air for 291 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Senior Jordyn Tyson was his top target with 12 catches for 169 yards and a score.
The win improved Allen to 3-1 heading into its bye week. Down numerous starters on Thursday, including star offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu and standout defenders Diego Avila and Caison Smith, the Eagles get a chance to rest up in advance of their Oct. 1 district opener against McKinney Boyd.
“We’re definitely tested. We’ve played some really good teams and some talented players. We just have to keep getting better,” Morris said.
