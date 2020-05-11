Some of the top high school girls soccer in the area resided in District 9-6A, which accounted for two of the top five teams in the season’s final TopDrawerSoccer winter rankings.
While Prosper and Allen, respectively ranked Nos. 3 and 4 in the state, were the class of the conference, programs from Plano ISD and McKinney ISD had their say as well — authoring another competitive year on the local soccer pitch. The players responsible for that parity were recently recognized with selections to the all-district team, which included superlative honors for six of the league’s seven teams.
Leading the way was first-place Prosper, which carried an unbeaten record until its final match of the regular season. The Lady Eagles, in pole position atop the district all season, were rewarded with accolades for sophomore Jordyn Herrera as district MVP, sophomore Molly McDougal as defender of the year, senior Lauren Miller as utility player of the year and head coach Taylor Baca as coach of the year.
“Being represented all the way across the board just highlights how much hard work our girls put in this season and where are program is heading. We are working to take the program to a top level each year,” Baca said.
Nipping at Prosper’s heels was rival Allen, which weathered significant roster turnover from its 2019 state semifinalist team and maintained its perch among the state’s elite under second-year head coach Kelly Thompson. Sporting 13 freshmen or sophomores, one of the underclassmen who shined was freshman Lauren Woodruff. Chipping in one goal and two assists as part of a defense that surrendered just 11 goals all season, Woodruff came away with district newcomer of the year honors.
“Lauren came in and showed she belonged with the varsity group from the first day we saw her,” Thompson said. “Her play on the field was not that of a freshman and she pushed everyone around her. In our very first scrimmage, she scored off of a header and from there on we knew she was a gamer as well.
“… She is a quiet, hard worker whose play is all she needs to make a statement.”
Each of PISD’s three schools came away with an all-district superlative, including a split for 9-6A’s forward of the year accolade for Plano West junior Brooke Roberts and Plano East junior Landrey Krodel.
Roberts spearheaded the Lady Wolves behind seven goals and six assists, including numerous timely points accrued during district play.
“Brooke is one of those players you want on the field at all times because at any point you feel like she’ll score or contribute to the goal,” said Tara Balogh-Martin, West head coach. “She really picked up her defensive game as well and took such a huge step from her sophomore year to her junior year. … She really stepped up in those moments we needed it most.
“Of her four district goals, one was a game-winner and the other three helped us get to draws. Anytime she had the ball, we felt like we had an opportunity.”
Krodel, meanwhile, accounted for seven of the Lady Panthers’ 12 goals scored during district play, on top of finding the back of the net five times during the preseason.
“Landrey is a force to be reckoned with up front and on her pursuit to the ball,” said Cristy Cooley, East head coach. “On the outside, she is hard to stop and has been a great asset to the team. Her speed and skill are definitely [Division I] level.”
Plano Senior, which finished the year in fourth place, benefited from a breakout year from sophomore Mackenzie Mieras, who was named the district’s midfielder of the year. Mieras totaled five goals and six assists for the Lady Wildcats.
“Mack was the engine of our midfield this year and she hardly, if ever, came off the field,” said Heather Morse, Plano head coach. “She is small but mighty. Her soccer intelligence and savviness on the ball kept us going offensively. Mack’s a complete player and a relentless competitor who demands excellence from herself and her teammates day in and day out.”
Meanwhile, McKinney Boyd, on track for a third-place finish before the season’s conclusion, sported the district’s top goalkeeper in senior Makenzie Hall — the last line of defense for a Lady Bronco squad that allowed just 10 goals in district play opposite only 11 goals scored.
-Kendrick E. Johnson contributed to this story
2020 9-6A All-District Girls Soccer Team
MVP: Jordyn Herrera (Prosper, M/F, Soph.)
Co-Forward of the Year: Brooke Roberts (Plano West, F, Jr.), Landry Krodel (Plano East, F, Jr.)
Midfielder of the Year: Mackenzie Mieras (Plano Senior, M, Soph.)
Defender of the Year: Molly McDougal (Prosper, D, Soph.)
Goalkeeper of the Year: Makenzie Hall (McKinney Boyd, GK, Sr.)
Newcomer of the Year: Lauren Woodruff (Allen, D, Fr.)
Utility Player of the Year: Lauren Miller (Prosper, M, Sr.)
Coach of the Year: Taylor Baca (Prosper)
First Team
Jordyn Herrera (Prosper, M/F, Soph.)
Hadley Murrell (Prosper, F, Soph.)
Lauren Miller (Prosper, D/M/F, Sr.)
Reese Cross (Prosper, M/D, Sr.)
Hadley Williams (Prosper, D, Sr.)
Molly McDougal (Prosper, D, Soph.)
Caroline Havard (Prosper, D/F, Sr.)
Haley Nichols (Prosper, M, Jr.)
Abigail Wilson (Prosper, M/F, Soph.)
Julianna Robinette (Prosper, D/F, Sr.)
Emily Hayes (Allen, M, Sr.)
Lauren Rhoads (Allen, D, Sr.)
Anna Reysa (Allen, F, Jr.)
Madison Linavong (Allen, M, Jr.)
Taylor Spitzer (Allen, F, Soph.)
Jessica Shivers (Allen, D/M, Soph.)
Summer Sorensen (Allen, GK, Jr.)
Lauren Woodruff (Allen, D, Fr.)
Holly Keil (McKinney Boyd, D, Sr.)
Madison Bissa (McKinney Boyd, D, Sr.)
Caydie Currin (McKinney Boyd, MF, Sr.)
Makenzie Hall (McKinney Boyd, GK, Sr.)
Morgan Westbury (McKinney Boyd, F, Jr.)
Kathryn Mullis (McKinney Boyd, MF, Jr.)
Olivia Tenney (McKinney Boyd, D, Jr.)
Blake Hughes (Plano Senior, MF/D, Sr.)
Emma Nolte (Plano Senior, D, Sr.)
Elizabeth Dlott (Plano Senior, F/MF, Jr.)
Emma TenBrink (Plano Senior, D, Jr.)
Taylor Richards (Plano Senior, GK, Soph.)
Mackenzie Mieras (Plano Senior, MF, Soph.)
Addison Peters (Plano Senior, F, Soph.)
Lily Cooper (Plano West, D/M, Sr.)
Ellie Lemaster (Plano West, D, Sr.)
Madison Tackett (Plano West, M, Sr.)
Karsen Aguirre (Plano West, D/M/F, Jr.)
Lily Hargrove (Plano West, D/M/F, Jr.)
Brooke Roberts (Plano West, F/M, Jr.)
Aisha Polk (Plano West, F, Soph.)
Emma Riley (Plano East, M, Jr.)
Landry Krodel (Plano East, F, Jr.)
Macey Hoover (Plano East, M, Jr.)
Angel Shamba (Plano East, D, Jr.)
Nyla Zarrag (Plano East, D, Jr.)
Alyssa Terry (McKinney, F, Sr.)
Estelle Flanagan (McKinney, M, Sr.)
Alannah Malone (McKinney, D, Sr.)
Katie Bonifacio (McKinney, D, Sr.)
Hannah Cobb (McKinney, D, Jr.)
Second Team
Lauren Holland (Prosper, D/M, Jr.)
Ali Brandt (Prosper, GK, Fr.)
Ava Dinverno (Prosper, M, Soph.)
Sam Cortez (Prosper, M, Fr.)
Madelyn Kiel (Prosper, M, Jr.)
Jessica Spitzer (Allen, D, Soph.)
Ella Christensen (Allen, F/M, Soph.)
Brighid Gomez (Allen, F/M, Soph.)
Morgan Chapman (Allen, M, Soph.)
Reigan Irvin (Allen, GK, Soph.)
Laura Poole (Allen, M, Jr.)
Emily Miller (McKinney Boyd, F, Sr.)
Makayla Smith (McKinney Boyd, D, Jr.)
Sydney Lewis (McKinney Boyd, MF, Jr.)
Olivia Witte (McKinney Boyd, F, Jr.)
Katherine Tijerina (McKinney Boyd, F, Jr.)
Hope Monte (McKinney Boyd, D, Soph.)
Blair Woodward (Plano Senior, GK, Sr.)
Ashley Ubl (Plano Senior, MF, Jr.)
Amanda Walsh (Plano Senior, F, Jr.)
Natalie Montanez (Plano Senior, D, Jr.)
Ashley Burger (Plano Senior, MF, Soph.)
Ashley Castro (Plano Senior, D, Fr.)
Noora Elibiary (Plano West, F, Sr.)
Laralei Priebe (Plano West, M, Sr.)
Isabel Sample (Plano West, M, Sr.)
Maddie Friedman (Plano West, M/F, Jr.)
Samantha Perks (Plano West, M, Jr.)
Sydney Abouk (Plano West, GK, Soph.)
Jessie Schmidt (Plano East, F, Sr.)
Alexa Pivinck (Plano East, D, Jr.)
Rachel Moore (Plano East, M, Jr.)
Alexa Delapaz (Plano East, D, Soph.)
Giselle Gutierrez (Plano East, F, Fr.)
Julie Wynne (McKinney, D/F, Sr.)
Sofia Fennelly (McKinney, F, Fr.)
Ainsley Carpenter (McKinney, M, Soph.)
Ari Puerto (McKinney, GK, Soph.)
Madison Lane (McKinney, M, Jr.)
Honorable Mention
Keiley Parsons (Prosper, F, Sr.)
Ella Johansen (Prosper, GK, Jr.)
Elaya Judd (Prosper, D/F, Fr.)
Jasmine Gonzalez (Allen, D/M, Sr.)
Izzy Jensen (Allen, D/M, Soph.)
Madison Garstka (Allen, D/M, Soph.)
Kalista Hough (Allen, F, Fr.)
Olivia Bettin (McKinney Boyd, F, Sr.)
Sophia Brix (McKinney Boyd, F, Sr.)
Daisy Clark (McKinney Boyd, F, Soph.)
Jorryn Echeverria (McKinney Boyd, MF, Fr.)
Izzy Smith (Plano Senior, D, Jr.)
Bella Hughes (Plano Senior, F, Soph.)
Lexi Hughes (Plano Senior, D/MF, Soph.)
Abigail Arkwright (Plano West, D, Sr.)
Erin Regan (Plano West, M, Sr.)
Ella McQuaid (Plano West, M, Sr.)
Lindsey Depner (Plano West, GK, Jr.)
Valeria Vestida (Plano West, M, Jr.)
Ella Jones (Plano East, F, Sr.)
Payton Spriggs (Plano East, D, Soph.)
Zoe Kitto (Plano East, GK, Soph.)
Savannah Townsend (McKinney, M, Sr.)
Karsen Trenholm (McKinney, M, Sr.)
Shelbi Lafferty (McKinney, D, Jr.)
Kaya Solis (McKinney, M, Soph.)
