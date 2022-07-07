Cyclical as high school sports can be, there wasn't much change in the pecking order when it came to District 5-6A baseball during the 2022 season.
Prosper successfully defended its district championship and the league's playoff qualifiers were the exact same as 2021 with Allen, Denton Guyer and McKinney Boyd all earning postseason spots. The stiffest test to the status quo came from Little Elm, which managed to secure a play-in game against Boyd for the final playoff berth, ultimately dropping a 6-5 ballgame in walk-off fashion.
Only Prosper managed to extend its productive regular season past the opening round of the playoffs, advancing to the regional quarterfinals. Naturally, the Eagles, as well as the other six teams from 5-6A, had plenty of representation on the annual all-district team, including a split atop the ballot for the league's MVP.
That honor went to both Prosper pitcher Lucas Davenport and catcher Easton Carmichael, a formidable battery that contributed to the Eagles' run to a 10-2 record in 5-6A. Davenport, recently named Star Local Media's all-area pitcher of the year, posted a 9-2 record on the hill with a 0.90 ERA, a 0.83 WHIP and 93 strikeouts.
Over the years, the Texas A&M-bound right-hander built a reliable rapport with Carmichael, who will continue his baseball career into college at Oklahoma. The other half of 5-6A's MVP equation, Carmichael hit .375 from the plate as a senior, totaling 39 hits with 11 doubles and three home runs to go along with 23 RBIs, 30 runs and 30 walks drawn.
And as those two depart the program, Prosper should remain in good hands going forward with players like rising sophomore Luke Billings in the fold. Named SLM's all-area newcomer of the year, Billings received top newcomer honors in 5-6A after a breakout freshman season that included a .319 batting average, 30 hits, five doubles, five home runs, 22 RBIs and 28 runs scored.
Denton ISD notched a pair of all-district superlatives as well, with Guyer's Brad Pruett earning pitcher of the year and Braswell's Jayson Jones named offensive player of the year.
Little Elm's Kendyl Johnson, meanwhile, landed defensive player of the year honors. The center fielder committed just one error on 61 total chances for a .984 fielding percentage. At the plate, he batted .276 with 21 hits, six RBIs and 10 walks.
The district also paid respects to McKinney Boyd's Morgan Burel, named 5-6A's honorary MVP. A member of the Broncos' baseball team, Burel was killed in a car accident on Dec. 1, 2021.
Allen also garnered its share of all-district honors following head coach Jason Wilson's first year at the helm. He helped lead the Eagles to a second-place finish in 5-6A and his team produced five all-district selections as a result.
Pitcher Caleb Chacon and outfielder Nick Mesquita were both named to the all-district first team during their final seasons with the program, while pitcher Colin Huspen, shortstop Tate Greene and third baseman Brady Coe all earned spots on the second team.
Chacon helped anchor the Eagles on the mound with a 6-1 record, plus a 0.614 ERA and 55 strikeouts across 57 innings pitched. Mesquita offered plenty of steady play in the outfield to go along with a .291 batting average, 25 hits, three doubles, four triples, 15 RBIs, 12 runs and 14 stolen bases.
Huspen posted a 5-2 record on the bump, chipping in a 2.20 ERA and 39 strikeouts for Allen, while Greene hit .256 from the plate with 21 hits, nine RBIs and seven runs scored, plus a .946 fielding percentage. Coe was plenty efficient from the plate, posting a .343 batting average that ranked tops among Allen's everyday starting lineup. The rising junior also produced 23 hits with four doubles, six RBIs, 12 runs and a .959 fielding percentage.
Joining Chacon on the first team at pitcher was Boyd's Ben Abeldt, Prosper's Harrison Rosar and Braswell's Dylan Krause. Second-team hurlers recognized included Huspen, Little Elm's Brayden Howard, Braswell's Kellen Curtis and Guyer's Jack Hickerson.
First-team nods in the infield went to Guyer first baseman Jack Cagianello, Guyer second baseman Jacob Byrd, Boyd shortstop Ethan McCally and Guyer third baseman Lane Allen. Joining Greene and Coe on the second team were Boyd first baseman Ethan Wesloski and Braswell second baseman Emery Fields.
Alongside Mesquita on the first-team outfield was Guyer's Carson Parham, Prosper's Brody Boushey and Prosper's Jacob Devenny. Second-team selections went to Boyd' Jaxon Cota and Hunter Smith, as well as Guyer's Josh Lumsden, Little Elm's Brandon Dickinson and McKinney's Sydney Ward.
Braswell's Jacob Lang and Dax Macias both landed on the first team at catcher and designated hitter, respectively, while Guyer's Wes Duncan picked a first-team utility nod.
Boyd's Jack Dempsey was named to the second team at catcher, while Little Elm's Logan Orson and Caden Richardson were respectively voted to the second team at designated hitter and utility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.