McKinney soccer

McKinney junior Antranik Souza was voted as co-midfielder of the year in District 5-6A.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

It was a year to remember for the Allen boys soccer team, which made an appearance in the state semifinals for just the second time in program history.

The Eagles finished among the final four in Class 6A for the second time in three years, stringing together a dramatic postseason that included two shootout wins — one that materialized thanks to a tying goal with just two seconds remaining in regulation — prior to a PK loss in the semifinals opposite Dripping Springs.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments