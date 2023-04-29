It was a year to remember for the Allen boys soccer team, which made an appearance in the state semifinals for just the second time in program history.
The Eagles finished among the final four in Class 6A for the second time in three years, stringing together a dramatic postseason that included two shootout wins — one that materialized thanks to a tying goal with just two seconds remaining in regulation — prior to a PK loss in the semifinals opposite Dripping Springs.
Allen's big playoff run came on the heels of a second-place finish in District 5-6A. The Eagles finished first-place Prosper, which enjoyed a resurgence with one of the area's top regular-season marks before being halted in the bi-district round against Marcus.
McKinney ISD, meanwhile, sent two teams to the postseason — Boyd survived a shootout against Flower Mound before finishing as an area finalist, while McKinney gave state-ranked Hebron all it could handle before enduring a 2-1 loss in the bi-district round.
All four programs had student-athletes recognized on the 5-6A all-district team, including four superlatives for district champion Prosper. The Eagles braved their preseason and district schedules without a loss, carrying an 18-0-4 mark into the playoffs. Having one of the area's top goal-scorers was vital in that effort, with junior Caden Berg netting 5-6A MVP honors after posting 20 goals and two assists on the year.
Prosper's defense was pretty stout in its own right, allowing just 10 goals across 14 district matches and 14 goals for the season. Junior Tate Jones was named 5-6A defensive player of the year for captaining that effort on the back line while also getting involved on the attack with four goals for the season.
Carson Stiglets provided plenty of support for Prosper in slowing opponents, named co-sophomore of the year, while head coach Bryan Thompson was recognized as the district's coach of the year after leading his club to a 12-0-2 conference record.
Allen garnered three all-district superlatives of its own. One year removed from being named 5-6Asophomore of the year, junior Osi Iyamah flourished as one of the engines of the Eagles' state semifinalist attack with 18 goals and 18 assists on his way to district offensive player of the year honors.
Senior Evan Pustejovsky split midfielder of the years after posting 13 goals and five assists during his final high school campaign, while senior Alec Setterberg repeated as 5-6A goalkeeper of the year. Allen shut out 13 opponents on the year and surrendered just an average of just 0.68 goals for the season.
Pustejovsky's midfield superlative was shared with McKinney junior Antranik Souza, one of the catalysts for the Lions' bounce-back year under head coach Matthew Ellis. Souza tallied 16 goals and three assists in helping lead McKinney to the playoffs.
Freshman George Eddy, meanwhile, got his varsity career at Boyd off to a productive start in landing 5-6A's newcomer of the year award. Eddy came through with four goals and two assists during the Broncos' district schedule.
Additional superlative honors went to Denton Guyer senior Jamie Jimenez as 5-6A utility player of the year and sophomore Hunter Sauser as co-sophomore of the year alongside Stiglets.
Leopards, Bulldogs rack up honors
The Lovejoy and McKinney North boys soccer teams both qualified for the playoffs out of 13-5A, with the latter enjoying a historic postseason run.
The Bulldogs advanced to the regional finals for the first time in their history, taking eventual Class 5A state champion Frisco Lone Star to overtime in the Region II-5A finals.
The credit ran the gamut for North's big year, including four student-athletes who came away with all-district superlatives. Senior Luke Adams captained a defense that posted 12 shutouts on the year and only allowed 0.70 goals through both district play and the playoffs.
Adams added two goals and two assists on the year and was named 13-5A's defensive MVP.
Teammate and junior Carson Burden, meanwhile, captured district MVP honors after amassing 14 goals and 11 assists on the year, including two goals and two assists through hist team's five playoff matches.
The last line of North's airtight defense was senior Keaton Hood, voted as 13-5A co-goalkeeper of the year after contributing to 12 shutouts and only six goals allowed in district play.
Sophomore Ben Mulrooney, meanwhile, was a midseason call-up to the Bulldogs' varsity squad and wasted no time in making an impact. He was named 13-5A newcomer of the year after scoring 10 goals and adding four assists in 15 games played.
Lovejoy, meanwhile, captured a district championship with an 11-1 record and finished 12-3-5 overall. Senior Will Drescher closed out his high school career in productive fashion by landing 13-5A midfielder of the year honors, while senior Noah Nguyen shared the district's top goalkeeper honor with Hood. Nguyen accounted for seven clean sheets in 12 district matches.
