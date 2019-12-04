At times, offense has been a chore for the Allen boys basketball team this season, and that remained the case for the first two-and-a-half quarters on Tuesday against state-ranked Denton Guyer.
Head coach Joe McCullough hopes the Eagles turned a corner on that end of the floor during the fourth quarter of that contest, scoring 27 points over the final eight minutes to pull away from the Wildcats for a 69-58 victory.
“We knew tonight that we had to be really gritty and do all the tough things on the defensive end,” said Joe McCullough, Allen head coach. “We told them the offense would come. We had been struggling there, but what generated it tonight was getting stops. We just kept hammering away and hammering away, and finally the defensive stops turned into conversions on offense.
“We had been struggling offensively, but I think we had a little breakout there in the fourth quarter.”
Be it offensive rebounds, drawn charges or turnovers forced, the Eagles won between the margins to swell their advantage on the scoreboard — seizing control midway through the fourth quarter with a 14-2 run to create a 62-53 lead punctuated by a steal and dunk in transition by senior TJ Woods.
That bucket was one of several haymakers landed by Allen during Tuesday’s fourth quarter, which featured an and-one by junior Mason Gibson (12 points) and a pair of 3-pointers by senior Thailand Elder and junior Ian Motta — both generated off offensive rebounds.
Motta’s triple gave the Eagles a 56-53 advantage for their first lead since the second quarter, and Elder helped will Allen to the finish line by scoring 14 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth frame.
“Thai has been playing really hard, but his shot just hasn’t been going. It’ll happen to shooters and we just keep telling him that it’ll come,” McCullough said. “He had a tough 24 points and stayed with it tonight.”
Elder’s supporting cast can relate, with Allen uncorking a torrent of 3-pointers against the Wildcats. The Eagles converted eight from long range, but the well went dry for stretches during the second and third quarters to help Guyer gain a foothold in the contest, leading by as many as nine points (35-26) early in the third quarter.
However, the Wildcats were outscored 27-15 in the fourth quarter and felt the brunt of Allen’s offensive with their best player shackled to the bench. Senior big man JaKobe Coles, who scored a team-best 21 points, scored Guyer’s first six points of the fourth quarter but went down with an ankle injury midway through the frame that forced him to miss the remainder of the contest.
With Coles on the bench, Allen outpaced Guyer, 19-7.
“When you lose a guy like him, that’s tough,” McCullough said. “We still had things going by then, so I’m not sure it changed the overall outcome but maybe more just the point spread. But we won’t face a big better than him all year.”
The Eagles were without some firepower of their own with senior Manny Obaseki held out of Tuesday’s contest for an in-house matter McCullough declined to comment on any further. He did note that Allen’s star guard will be back in the lineup for the Eagles’ annual run through the Garland ISD Curtis Culwell Invitational, scheduled for Thursday-Saturday.
Shorthanded Lady Eagles fall to Guyer
In the first half of Tuesday’s varsity double-header, Allen had a tougher go against Guyer’s state-ranked girls squad in dropping a 54-41 decision.
The Lady Wildcats pressed on defense and scrapped on the boards to generate a bevy of second- and third-chance looks against the Lady Eagles, which helped fuel a 13-5 start in the first quarter that set the tone for the remainder of the contest.
Absent a couple key pieces in senior Zoe McCrary and junior Zoe Jackson, Allen was led by 11 points from senior Tyler Jackson and 10 from junior Mackenzie Wurm. Guyer countered with five players who scored between seven and 13 points, led by a game-high 13 from Bella Earle and 11 from Meredith Wood.
