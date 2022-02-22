Today

Cloudy with freezing drizzle developing later in the day. High 29F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with light freezing rain expected...becoming heavier overnight. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.

Tomorrow

Watching a potential winter storm. Freezing rain early...changing to rain showers in the afternoon. High around 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.