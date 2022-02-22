CARROLLTON — When the Allen and Marcus basketball teams squared off in the second game of the regular season, the Marauder defense limited the Eagles to 47 points and had head coach Clark Cipoletta second-guessing his entire offense.
On Tuesday at Hebron, the Eagles rolled up 71 points and downed the Marauders by 13 points in a Class 6A Region I bi-district playoff contest.
“They cover your actions and are tough,” Cipoletta said. “(The first time we played) they just jacked us up and everything we did and had us second-guessing stuff. They’re well-coached and senior-heavy, and we are fortunate to get out of the first round.”
Miles Gibson and Femi Olaniyan spearheaded the Allen attack in the 71-58 victory with 20 points apiece, while Dylan Archey converted timely 3-pointers and chipped in 11. Zachary Spitzer, meanwhile, posted 11 points and eight rebounds, including multiple dunks late to put the finishing touches on the victory.
“We were patient in the offense and didn’t take early shots and kept moving the ball,” Cipoletta said. “We thought if we could get them on multiple sides of the floor their defense would weaken a little and we could take advantage of some switches.
It started on the defensive end, though. Especially in that second quarter we were able to get stops and that leads to offense the way we play.”
It was during that second quarter when Allen outscored Marcus, 21-12, and took a 34-26 advantage to the break after trailing after the first quarter, 14-13.
Allen also limited Marcus to 13 points in the fourth quarter and combined with clutch free-throw shooting (17-of-19 for the night) to put the game away.
“We didn’t have our defensive identity tonight,” said Shane Rogers, Marcus head coach. “Giving up 71 points is not what we normally do and it was frustrating all of the clear drives they had to the basket throughout the night. Especially going middle, which is something that we emphasize.
“Compound that with not shooting well from the outside and it’s hard to dig back.”
Rogers also was less than pleased with the tempo of the game.
“From what we’ve seen the games they’ve lost, people have been able to run with them, but I didn’t think we did a good enough job of pushing the pace either. And then obviously turnovers we weren’t going to be in that game anyway.”
Freshman Jayden Ramnanan tried to keep Marcus in the contest from the perimeter, converting five 3-pointers to match Luke Smith for a team-high 15 points. John Wegendt contributed 12 points for the Marauders, while Dallas Dudley had three points, six rebounds and four assists.
But it wasn’t near enough as Marcus sees its season close with a 24-9 mark.
“Overall, I’m really proud of these guys,” Rogers said. “We went 24-9 and we talk about building on the year before. This is my fourth year and we went from 12 my first year to now 24 and making playoffs three years in a row, so I’m really proud of them and the nine seniors we have.”
Allen, meanwhile, moves on to the area round where it will square off against Richardson, ranked No. 1 in the state by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, at 7 p.m. Friday at Wylie.
“They’re pretty good from what I’ve heard,” Cipoletta joked. “We’ll have to start going to get ready for them like right now.”
