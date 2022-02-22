For as much of a constant as the finality of the Allen wrestling team's season has been over the past decade-plus, head coach Jerry Best never takes the moment for granted.
The journey to the UIL state meet is laced with different challenges each season -- seniors graduate, leadership changes, new personalities mesh, injuries occur -- and every team that has contributed to the Eagles' state championship streak takes on a different identity from its predecessors.
The road map may be different, but the destination hasn't changed since 2010. That remained the case on Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress, where Allen completed a second consecutive sweep of the Class 6A team championships -- the boys hoisted their 13th consecutive state title and the girls made it two in a row.
"Every year is a different team and there's always things you've got to work throughout the year," Best said. "It always feels great to see those kids reach their goals. Almost all of them grew up wrestling together and they've really become closely knit throughout the season."
Mesh that camaraderie with work ethic, and Allen's latest foray through the 6A state meet fell right in line with its previous editions. The Eagles totaled 239 points to distance from second-place Arlington Martin's 144. The Allen girls, meanwhile, accrued 86 points to outpace The Woodlands College Park's 59.
"We had a lot of adversity leading up this state tournament -- more than we've had in a long time as far as injuries and illnesses," Best said. "A lot of the kids overcame that and performed a bit better in some cases than they should have."
The Eagles crowned four individual state champions between their boys and girls teams, including back-to-back titles won by senior Kade Moore and sophomore Jasmine Robinson.
Moore, who captured his first state title at 132 pounds as a junior, thrived in moving up a weight class to 138. He lost one match his entire senior season and handled business as such at the state tournament, including a 38-second pinfall win in the finals.
"[Moore] has always been a great kid and was on a mission this year," Best said. "I think he had one point scored on him at the state tournament and it was because he let the kid up. He had a quick pin in the finals as well. He's the best wrestler in the state, hands down."
Robinson, meanwhile, is yet to lose a match at the high school level. She went unbeaten as a freshman and kept her perfect record intact through her sophomore season, winning the 165-pound bracket on the girls' side. She pinned all four of her opponents at state and earned most outstanding wrestler honors.
"[Robinson's] brother wrestled and she has been just been around it a lot," Best said. "She started wrestling in the seventh grade and was just a sponge. If you showed her something, she immediately picked it up and started doing it. She has a really good attitude and is very confident. When she goes out there, she knows she's going to win."
Seniors Vincenzo Oliva and Mohamed Elgouhari finished out their high school careers in championship fashion as well. Oliva won a state title at 170 pounds, taking a 9-4 decision win in the finals, and Elgouhari followed suit with a narrow 4-3 verdict in the 220-pound final.
"I'm really proud of both of them. They came up short of making it to state last year because they only let out the top three qualifiers at regionals and they both placed fourth," Best said. "For them to go out on top as state champions is an unbelievable feeling. You're so proud of them but at the same time you know they won't be wrestling for you next year."
Allen leaned on its unmatched depth to pile up points elsewhere in the standings. State runners-up with the Eagles included freshman Kelby Bernard (113), senior Caden Garcia (126), junior Ryan Nichols (182) and junior Jay Stahl (195), while sophomore Joseph Liescheski (120) and junior Drake Madole both took third.
The Lady Eagles, meanwhile, got a boost from senior Eliana Martinez, who medaled silver at 102 pounds, as did senior Tabiah Walwyn-ton at 110. Sophomore Esther Peters added sixth at 215 pounds to round out the scoring for Allen's girls qualifiers.
"We're in a great place on both sides. Coach (Josh) Brining has done a great job developing the girls and their middle school is getting a lot better," Best said. "The boys' program is as good as it has ever been at the youth and middle school levels, so we're sitting in a pretty good place right now."
Lovejoy boys hoist 1st-ever 5A title
After winning titles at the dual state, district and regional levels, the Lovejoy boys captured their first-ever UIL state wrestling championship on Saturday after finishing atop the 103-team field in 5A.
The Leopards totaled 93 points to outlast Dumas (81) for the top spot in the team standings.
"We felt like we had the team to do it all year long. You've still got to go out there and wrestle, and we just told our guys to stick with the plan and what they've been doing all year," said Mike Eaton, Lovejoy head coach. "We had some high expectations going in and what we had was good enough."
The Leopards built off their sixth-place team finish at state last season, a year that produced the program's first boys state champion in alum Jakob Underwood. Eaton said that moment set the tone for Lovejoy's momentous 2021-22 season, headlined by three individual state champions between its boys and girls teams.
The Leopards closed out the boys' 5A state meet with championship wins by sophomores Payton Pierce and Sam Reynolds at 220 and 285 pounds, respectively. Both played integral roles during the fall as members of Lovejoy's regional finalist football team and brought a similar energy to the wrestling program.
"Having those two guys at the end is almost like having a great closer in baseball," Eaton said. "With how successful our football program is, we know we likely won't get them wrestling until January, but it was great having those guys."
Senior Avery Ashley, meanwhile, finished off her high school career with her second state championship as a Lady Leopard. Ashley previously won a title at 102 pounds as a sophomore and came out atop the 110-pound bracket on Saturday as a senior.
"Avery is something special. Her goal was to win another title and have fun doing it," Eaton said. "She was scoring points left and right on everybody and there really wasn't anyone out there that could touch her. She was dominant and it was really fun to watch."
Seniors Isaiah Hunter and Austin Blair also found their ways onto the podium after placing third in their respective weight classes. Hunter did so at 145 pounds and Blair won bronze at 195.
Hendriksen completes three-peat
Creekview senior Kenneth Hendriksen has been front and center for the most productive stretch on the wrestling mats in the Mustangs' history. On the heels of back-to-back top-four team finishes, Hendriksen notched a personal milestone on Saturday as he concluded his high school career as a three-time state champion.
Committed to wrestle in college for Tennessee-Chattanooga, Hendriksen finished off an undefeated senior season with a commanding performance at state. He scored more than 20 points in each of his first three matches and then cemented a championship at 120 pounds after taking a 14-7 decision in the finals. Hendriksen earned most outstanding wrestler honors for the meet.
Lady Mustang senior Avery Campbell also piled up points at state after posting a fifth-place finish at 102 pounds.
Flower Mound, meanwhile, made program history following its latest run through state. Senior Poorna Babu built off her breakout junior year by becoming the first Lady Jaguar to win a match at the state tournament, and she went on to finish fifth at 148 pounds. She wasn't alone, as sophomore Lillian Zepata managed a fourth-place showing at 195 pounds.
On the boys side, Marcus senior Kadence Murray claimed a fourth-place finish at 285.is
Plano ISD, Prosper ISD continue winning ways
The third time was indeed the charm for Plano West senior Farid Mobarak. After finishing second at state as both a sophomore and junior, Mobarak got over the hump and scored a championship win at 195 pounds on Saturday.
Mobarak scored pinfall wins in his first three matches before outlasting Allen's Stahl on a 13-4 major decision in the finals.
He was one of two Wolves to medal at state, with senior Brooke Zejda taking silver at 128 pounds.
Plano East also found its way into the top six at 220 pounds with senior Peyton Madawi taking fifth overall to become the program's first state placer since 2017.
Chalk Saturday up as another productive state meet for Prosper ISD as well. The Eagles netted some hardware thanks to a trio of top-three finishes, including two on the girls side. Senior Maegan Flaherty nabbed second place at 148 pounds and senior Taylor Martinez added bronze at 138.
Junior Joseph Richardson, meanwhile, earned silver at 132.
In 5A, second-year program Rock Hill sent one grappler to the podium after senior Xavier Jukes picked up second place at 145 pounds. Teammate and junior Brooke Wieczorek managed fifth over at 119.
