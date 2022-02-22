Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet. Total ice accumulation of one to two tenths possible. Sleet accumulation may approach 1/4 inch along the Red River. * WHERE...Areas along and northwest of a line from Comanche to Dallas to Paris. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on deteriorating road conditions on Wednesday. The impacts to travel will continue or worsen on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at drivetexas.org. &&