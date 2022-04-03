ALLEN -- Much like during its unbeaten run to a 5-6A championship in the fall, the Allen tennis team held court Tuesday-Wednesday at the springtime district tournament.
The Eagles accrued the top point totals across the boys and girls competitions and exited their home courts with plenty of hardware -- totaling four individual district championships, two team titles and six of a possible 10 qualifications for the Region I-6A tournament.
"There were extremely tough conditions yesterday for everyone with 30 mph winds, but I think we handled it well. I think the seeds held true," said Justin Quest, Allen head coach.
The No. 1 seed in all five divisions won their respective brackets on Wednesday, including three defending champions for Allen. Two emerged victorious in singles play with Tejas Ram and Chelsie Son besting all comers for the second consecutive year.
"Tejas had a tough match in his semis, got through it and played really well today in the finals," Quest said. "He and Chelsie are both defending district champions and we're expecting big things out of those two, for sure."
Ram had his hands full in a three-set semifinal bout with McKinney Boyd's Zachary Hanson (6-3, 3-6, 6-1) but was in command from the onset on Wednesday against Prosper's Cameron Youtsey in the finals (6-0, 6-0).
Son, meanwhile, tallied perfect 6-0, 6-0 results in her quarterfinal and semifinal matches, setting up another stout performance in the finals against fellow Lady Eagle Lori Bryan (6-2, 6-0).
"It's a little awkward. I always train with [Bryan] and hit with her during practice, but I think it was a lot more fun this time," Son said. "It's also great knowing that she's getting to go to regionals with me instead of someone else."
The girls singles final was one of two championship bouts that pit Allen teammates against one another. The other came in boys doubles with Rahul Vuggumudi and Josh Bass outlasting Nadhish Nathan and Noah Hakim in three sets (3-6, 6-3, 6-4).
"It's always difficult. I try not to coach either team, particularly. But I think they know what's on the line and that's when that personal or team pride kicks in," Quest said. "They all want to win and get a better chance at the regional tournament. They want to be district champions. They know it means a lot for their resumes and gives them a better shot at regionals."
Allen's Ali Goridkov and Tejasvi Gutta will join their teammates at regionals after successfully defending their district title in girls doubles. The duo did so behind a trio of two-set wins, punctuated by a 6-2, 6-0 verdict in the finals against McKinney Boyd's Ava Patterson and Anna Pallares.
Both the district champion and bracket runner-up qualify for the Region I-6A tournament, scheduled for April 12-13 at the Arlington Tennis Center.
Although Allen will be assured plenty of representation at regionals -- in addition to its four district champions, Bryan, Nadhish and Hakim all qualified as runners-up -- Prosper and Boyd didn't come away from the district tournament empty-handed.
Prosper captured a pair of gold medals following a mixed doubles win by Drew John and Presley Churchman. The two withstood a competitive 6-4 opening set in the finals against Boyd's Braxton Jett and Erin Kittredge before closing strong with a 6-1 victory in the second frame.
Jett and Kittredge will also make the trip to Arlington but not without a bit of extra court time on Wednesday. Following their loss in the finals, the Boyd duo sewed up their regional berth after defeating Allen's Braeden Barnes and Aria Moreni in a playback (6-2, 3-6, 6-2), which occurs when the loser of the championship match and the winner of the third-place match hadn't previously played in the tournament.
That was also the case for Youtsey, who authored a commanding 6-1, 6-2 victory over Hanson in a playback to determine the second regional qualifier in boys singles.
Earlier in the event, Little Elm had two student-athletes log appearances in the tournament quarterfinals. On the boys side, Ian Vishinsky got the better of Braswell's Dustin Holland (3-6, 6-3, 6-0) in the opening round, and Kirsten Mesa got her stay at the district tourney off to a productive start by besting Lady Bengal Beatrice Florea in two sets (6-3, 6-2).
