The Allen boys and girls basketball teams resumed District 5-6A play on Tuesday and that meant mixed results in its trip to Denton Guyer.
The Lady Eagles got the evening's doubleheader off to a commanding start for the visitors by rolling past the Lady Wildcats for a 57-22 victory. Allen's boys hung tough with state-ranked Guyer for a half but were overwhelmed by a combined 48 points scored by the Wildcats over the final two quarters in a 75-52 loss.
The Allen girls stayed perfect in district action at 3-0, while the boys sit at 1-1 early into their conference schedule.
The Lady Eagles picked up their seventh win in eight games behind a stifling defensive performance that limited Guyer to just seven points in the first half. Allen put Tuesday's ballgame out of reach early by erupting for 20 points in the first quarter and opening up a 34-7 lead through two quarters.
Junior Raimi McCrary led all scorers with 16 points and was one of three Allen players to finish in double figures -- junior Alexis Cortez and senior Maria Dicenta added 13 apiece. Guyer's Raina Akbar tallied 11 points and was the only Lady Wildcat to record more than three points in the loss.
Tuesday's win came on the heels of a productive showing at the Aggieland Invitational, held last week in College Station. The Allen girls placed second overall at the tournament, picking up wins over Cinco Ranch (forfeit), Cypress Springs (51-24), College Station (37-34) and Katy Seven Lakes (51-44) before dropping a narrow 54-52 bout to Houston Christian in the finals.
Back in Allen, the Eagles strung together a perfect 4-0 run in their host tournament, the Allen In-N-Out Burger Holiday Invitational, on Dec. 27-29 to win a pool championship. The Eagles got the better of Keller Central (79-54), Rockwall (72-70), Little Rock Central (62-52) and Frisco Heritage (69-66) in their final tournament of the preseason.
Allen parlayed that into a strong start Tuesday against Guyer, opening up a 13-3 lead and ultimately a 27-27 tie at halftime.
The Wildcats, ranked No. 14 in Class 6A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, found another gear in the second half and promptly distanced from Allen. Guyer outscored the Eagles over the final two quarters 48-25.
Only two Allen players scored more than four points in the loss with freshman Trent Pane (21 points) and senior Miles Gibson (20 points) pacing the offense. The Wildcats, meanwhile, countered with four players in double figures, led by 23 points from Jeremiah Green.
The setback snapped a five-game winning streak for Allen, which looks to regroup at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against a second consecutive state-ranked opponent in McKinney. The Lions went unbeaten in district play last season and haven't missed a beat -- led by five-star phenom Ja'Kobe Walter, McKinney is 21-2 on the season and ranked No. 4 in 6A.
That game marks the second half of a doubleheader with the Allen and McKinney girls kicking things off at 6:15 p.m. The Lionettes are 1-2 in district play following a 47-35 loss to Denton Braswell on Tuesday.
