The Allen and Denton Guyer boys soccer teams had no trouble lighting up the nets during their first encounter back on Feb. 5. In Tuesday's rematch, defense took center stage.
That remained the case through regulation and during a penalty kick shootout between the Eagles and Wildcats. And it was Allen junior goalkeeper Alec Setterberg who came through to save multiple shots by Guyer to help the Eagles continue their surge through District 5-6A.
Allen won the shootout 4-2 to equate a 2-1 victory over Guyer on Tuesday, keeping the reigning state semifinalists undefeated in league play at 7-0-2(1). The Eagles have totaled 24 points in district thus far, good for a five-point lead on second-place Boyd (6-2-1, 19) with three matches remaining on their respective schedules.
Allen struck first early into the second half on Tuesday, going up 1-0 on a well-timed header by junior Evan Pustejovsky. His goal was set up by junior Dylan Berry.
Guyer netted the equalizer off a free kick with 27 minutes remaining in regulation, the first goal that Allen had surrendered since its first matchup against those same Wildcats. In between, Allen had shut out its previous five opponents.
The Eagles are back home on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. start against McKinney.
Lady Eagles light up Guyer
The Allen girls soccer team stayed afloat in the 5-6A championship race on Tuesday following a 3-1 home victory over Guyer.
The Lady Eagles recognized several standout upperclassmen as part of the program's annual senior night, but it was a pair of sophomores who lit up the Lady Wildcats' defense for a trio of goals on Tuesday. Sophomores Sutton Markee and Sydney Williams both scored goals in the second half to break a 1-1 stalemate through the first 40 minutes.
Markee, who also scored in the first half, gave Allen the go-ahead goal with just under 28 minutes remaining in the match, and Williams accounted for an insurance goal just a few minutes later for the Lady Eagles' fourth consecutive win by at least two goals.
Allen entered Tuesday having won three in a row since a shootout loss to Prosper on Feb. 11. Following their win over Guyer, the Lady Eagles have outscored their past four opponents 21-2.
Tuesday's win upped Allen's 5-6A record to 7-1-1 and 22 points, good for a second-place tie with Boyd. Both teams trail first-place Prosper, which sits at 7-0-2(2) and 25 points.
The Allen girls will visit McKinney at 7:30 p.m. Friday for their next district matchup.
Softball can't keep pace with Forney
The Allen softball team had a tough time slowing the Forney bats late in an 11-3 road loss on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles were out-hit 11-5 in the setback, surrendering seven runs between the fifth and sixth innings after initially cutting their deficit to 4-3.
Allen battled back from a 3-0 hole thanks to some timely offense from senior Sami Hood. She ripped a two-run double in the third inning and freshman Morgan Wright knocked in a run off a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to pull the Lady Eagles back to within one run.
Forney leaned on the long ball to regain control, posting a three-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning followed by a two-run double and a two-run homer in the sixth inning to blow the contest open.
Hood accounted for two of Allen's five hits in the loss, while senior Brynn Burchfield, senior Taylor Wright and junior Harper Garrett also logged hits on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles entered the game looking to build off a 4-0 run at their host tournament, played last week on Friday-Saturday. Allen posted wins over El Paso Eastlake (11-3), New Braunfels (8-2), Wylie (9-4) and Prosper Rock Hill (5-0).
