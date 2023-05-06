ALLEN — At this point, low-scoring home games may as well be second nature for the Allen baseball team.
The Eagles navigated their District 5-6A schedule without a home loss, but of those seven wins, five were decided by one run and six saw Allen score four runs or less.
And yet, Friday's bi-district playoff game against Marcus trumped them all.
Pitching and defense reigned supreme across nine-and-a-half scoreless innings in Game 2 of the teams' first-round playoff series until some timely plate discipline willed Allen to the finish line in unorthodox fashion. Junior Brady Coe did the honors, drawing a four-pitch walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning to plate senior Ty Holt for the game-winning run in a 1-0 victory.
The win secured a series sweep for the Eagles over the No. 19-ranked Marauders, advancing to the area round for the first time since 2019.
"You always hate for it to end on a walk, especially after both those teams fought their tails off, but we'll take it," said Jason Wilson, Allen head coach. "[Coe] is really good at being selective with pitches. He has a really good eye at the plate and really good control at the plate."
Walks bookended the decisive inning in Friday's defensive thriller. Holt got the Allen rally started by drawing a five-pitch leadoff walk and later advancing to second off a sacrifice bunt by senior Justin Brooks. A groundout by senior Blake Martinez moved Holt to third base, which prompted the Marauders to intentionally walk both senior Lathan Van Ausdall and junior Tate Greene, loading the bases for Coe with two outs.
"I've never been in a situation like that before, but I felt like I had been there 1,000 times. I just composed myself," Coe said.
Coe let four balls pass before the Allen dugout erupted into celebration, mobbing the pitcher/middle infielder as he ran to first base.
"I think I hit a 'Deion' down the line. It's such a great feeling, touching first base and then everybody coming after you," Coe said.
Friday's uncharacteristic finish was somehow fitting in a game where neither defense gave an inch, with both teams combining for only seven hits. It was also fitting that Coe was the one who came up big for Allen in the end, capping a night where he had already pitched eight innings of scoreless ball. He allowed only two hits with eight strikeouts and no walks, fitting all eight frames in 110 pitches on the dot.
"I know I had my guys behind me on defense, so I just had to fill it up," Coe said. "Having my catcher behind the plate, (junior) Caden Young, he has done one hell of a job this season and I love him so much. I just can't thank the defense enough. They made so many plays behind and are a phenomenal group to have. It gives me so much confidence on the mound."
Said Wilson: "That's maybe the best playoff pitching performance that I've seen or coached. Brady was unbelievable tonight. Just the way he competes and keeps his composure on the mound — he's such a bulldog."
Coe gave way to senior Isaac Gammel, who retired six Marcus batters in order over his two innings pitched in relief. Between Coe and Gammel, the Marauders managed just two base-runners — seniors Nick Mazzola and Caden Sorrell — during Friday's decisive Game 2.
The Marauders had been shut out only one other time all season en route to a 24-9-1 record on the year but managed to stay game inside a park that has befelled many an offense this year. The pitching of junior Griffin Lewis was a big reason why. He went as far as the 110-pitch limit would afford, striking out 10 over the course of 6.2 scoreless innings with just four hits allowed.
"They're a premier baseball program. I have tons of respect for them and (head coach Jeff) Sherman, who's one of my best friends in the baseball world," Wilson said. "To get a win on them is a huge achievement for us and a huge milestone."
Allen nearly plated the winning run in the bottom of the eighth, opening the frame with a double to center field by senior Ryan Reukema. Marcus opted to intentionally walk the next two batters with no outs — a gamble that paid off on a brilliant sequence by Marauders junior David Hernandez at third base. He fielded a grounder, tagged a runner out and then flipped a throw to senior shortstop Hark Harp, covering at third for a second out to keep Marcus' hopes alive. The Marauders then induced a groundout to get out of the inning unscathed.
The Eagles didn't let a similar chance go to waste two innings later, moving on to the area round for a meeting against either Arlington or Lake Highlands at a time and place to be determined.
Lady Eagles force Game 3
While Allen and Marcus began the second leg of their bi-district playoff series, the Lady Eagles softball team staved off elimination nearby on their home field after toughing out a 5-4 victory over South Grand Prairie in Game 2 of their area-round matchup.
The Lady Warriors rallied to take a 1-0 series lead the night prior, doing so in walk-off fashion behind a solo home run from Jasmyn Lloyd in the eighth inning for a 5-4 win of their own.
Allen held a lead entering the seventh in that contest and did so again on Friday behind a three-run fifth inning to build a 5-2 lead. SGP had tied the game at 2-2 in the top half of the frame, only for the Lady Eagles to respond with three runs over the stretch of four at-bats.
Sophomore Jaydyn Beall, who opened the frame with a single, came around to score on a dropped third strike to regain the lead at 3-2 and sophomore Morgan Wright and senior Harper Garrett followed with RBI singles to extend the advantage.
"We were just talking about execution. We didn't have the timely hit last night, outside of one early," said Katherine Schoettle, Allen head coach. "We wanted to get the runners on and talked about being on time and not making it too complicated."
The Lady Eagles' defense balanced that with a clean sixth inning, but upon facing the 2-3-4 spots in the SGP lineup in the seventh, the Lady Warriors put another late-game rally within reach. SGP opened the seventh with back-to-back singles from Adriana Mountcastle and Cassidy Fixico, and Allen opted to intentionally walk Lloyd for the fourth time to load the bases.
"We had the discussion last night about putting her on," Schoettle said. "Last night, we didn't feel it was the right decision and got it wrong, and she sat on a pitch and did what she's supposed to do as one of their best hitters. We weren't going to give her that opportunity today."
The Lady Eagles got a shot in the arm after SGP lined out to Garrett, who then flipped the ball to Beall for the second out. But the Lady Warriors put another one in play moments later, with Jernie Nerio legging out an infield single as two runs scored to cut the Allen lead to 5-4.
Wright, who went the distance in the circle, closed out the win on her sixth strikeout of the contest, setting up a 5 p.m. Saturday rubber match at Southlake Carroll to determine a spot in the regional quarterfinals.
"The two games have been fantastic. It has been a great series and I think we all knew it would be. (Saturday) is a gut check," Schoettle said.
