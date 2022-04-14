Prosper’s Shewaye Johnson, left, and Aubrey O’Connell lead a pack of runners down the straightaway in the girls’ 1,600-meter run at the District 5-6A track and field championships on Wednesday in Little Elm.
The Allen boys and girls track and field teams pose for pictures with the first-place trophies at the District 5-6A track and field championships at Lobo Stadium on Wednesday.
David Wolman / Staff Photo
David Wolman / Staff Photo
Little Elm senior Steveanna Hearn crosses the finish line after winning the District 5-6A title in the girls’ 100-meter dash.
David Wolman / Staff Photo
McKinney Boyd senior Allison Fortman receives a high-five after winning the District 5-6A title in the girls’ 1,600-meter run Wednesday at Lobo Stadium.
LITTLE ELM – By the time the field events had concluded at the District 5-6A track and field championships, Allen’s boys had already built a sizeable lead in the team standings. But on the girls’ side, the battle was much closer.
Prosper held a slim five-point lead going into the start of the running events. And while Prosper did its best to keep up, Allen piled up the points.
Allen went on to post a sweep of the team titles at the two-day district meet at Lobo Stadium. The Eagle boys dominated from start to finish, totaling a whopping 211 points – more than double the point total of runner-up Prosper (102). Allen’s girls, meanwhile, finished with 170 points to capture first place on Wednesday evening.
Overall, Allen qualified for the area meet (April 21 at McKinney’s Ron Poe Stadium) in all but two events on the boys’ side and all but four on the girls’ side, winning a total of 13 district titles in the process.
A school record was also shattered. Sophomore Mia McGlade ran to a time of 2:12 in the girls’ 800, eclipsing the old record of 2:16. She placed second.
Junior Sidney Green dominated in the hurdles, capturing district titles in the 100-meter hurdles (14.48) and 300 hurdles (43.7) and also nearly earned a third gold in the 4x400 relay. Green overtook Denton Guyer’s Emma Alvord approaching the homestretch on the final leg, but Alvord had one final kick in her near the finish line. Allen’s 4x400 of Sahara Tasker, Aaniyah Conley, Lauren Taylor and Green finished second (3:55.06).
But, Allen wasn’t the only school to enjoy success at the two-day event in Little Elm.
Prosper junior Lauren Lewis put on quite the show in the sprints. She won district titles in both the 200 (24.01) and 400 (55.52).
Senior and Oklahoma State pledge Aubrey O’Connell captured first place in the 800 (2:11.41), second in the 1,600 (5:02.05) and third in the 3,200 (11:34.23).
Junior Kayla Watson broke her own school record in the girls’ long jump and won the 5-6A title in the process after recording a distance of 19-9.
Prosper showed up ready to perform in the girls’ high jump. Senior Hayley Harrington won the district title with a jump of 5-4. The Lady Eagles accounted for the top two finishes in the event. Sophomore Vanessa Rolan was the runner-up (5-2).
Two of the closest finishes over the course of the two-day meet took place in the long-distance runs. Prosper junior Jack Johnston captured the district title in the 1,600 (4:25.65), beating out teammate and fellow junior Dawson Svoboda (4:26.74) by just over a second. Both runners are also area-bound in the 3,200. Svoboda emerged victorious with a time of 9:50.41. The top five placers finished less than four seconds apart.
Little Elm senior Jason Alcala also qualified for the area meet in both events, finishing second in the 3,200 (9:51.27) and third in the 1,600 (4:26.95).
Alcala wasn’t the only Lobo to leave their home stadium with a berth in next week’s area meet.
Little Elm senior Steveanna Hearn used a quick burst up the track to win the district title in the girls’ 100 (12.11).
Senior Kole Harris took fourth in the boys’ shot put (138-4), while the boys’ 4x200 relay of Brock Caskey, Jaydon Perine, Josh Portugal and Eric Hawthron placed fourth (1:32.69).
McKinney ISD will also have representation from both Boyd and McKinney at the area meet.
The Broncos crowned three district champions, two by senior Allison Fortman. She ran to the top times in both the 1,600 (4:57.63) and 3,200 (11:05.56).
Boyd’s third district title came courtesy of the boys’ 4x200. The relay of Jack Eaton, Luke Farrell, Julius Thompson and Peyton Shaw posted a winning time of 1:28.91.
McKinney qualified for the area meet in 11 events.
Sophomore Xavier Filsaime placed third in the long jump (22-0 3/4) and fourth in the 100 (10.75) to lead the charge for the Lions. Freshman Zadian Gentry placed second in the 110 hurdles (15.3) to account for the highest individual finish for McKinney.
The Lionettes tallied four bronze finishes at the district meet – sophomore Aden Norman-Rivera (100 hurdles, 15.51), senior Danielle Wilson (shot put, 36-2), senior Kamerin Carter (long jump, 17-8 3/4) and junior Adaugo Okpala (triple jump, 36-6).
Allen did a lot of good work in the field events, too.
Allen claimed the top two spots in the girls’ shot put. Senior Desiree Akaolisa was crowned 5-6A champion with a mark of 41-0 1/2, while senior Temi Banwo took second with a throw of 37-6.
“It was really special,” said Elizabeth Allen, Allen head girls coach. “All of the girls worked hard. Everyone contributed, starting with the field events all the way throughout. Even those that weren’t competing cheered them on, offered support and did what was asked of them.”
Allen’s girls’ relays scored 28 team points.
The 4x100 of Jazmine Childress, Mikyah McDonald, Conley and Tasker posted a winning time of 48.64, while the Lady Eagles’ 4x200 of Childress, Kiara Talib, Mackenzie Giles and Conley ran to first place at 1:42.33.
Success in the throwing events helped the Allen boys to get off to the fast start. Juniors Kaleb Nettles (first)and Timothy Brantley (second) both threw 51 feet, 9 inches in the shot put. The Eagles also had the top two finishes in the discus with senior Austin Lopez (150-11) taking first place and junior Brock Winsett (145-7) earning second overall.
Senior Jordyn Tyson won the 5-6A title in the high jump (6-1) and added a second-place finish in the long jump (22-4 1/4), while junior Robert Franks capped off Allen’s strong performance in the field events with a jump of 15 feet in the pole vault – good for first place.
“I’ve been a part of this for 17 years, but I’ve never come out of the field events with 87 points,” said Jon Crockroft, Allen boys head coach. “That says a lot about these kids and how special this group is. Going into (running events) with 87 points, you sure feel good. I didn’t ever expect 211 points.”
Allen continued to pour on the points in the running events.
Senior Tsegaya Fazarro won district titles in both the 100 (10.34) and 200 (21.47) while helping Allen’s 4x100 (41.85) to earn second place. Senior Jack Goode won the district title in the 800 (1:59.74), while the Eagles’ 4x200 of Jon Wickham, Will Senegal, Isaiah Williamson and Jonathan Simms struck for gold (3:23.06).
“That kind of shows the depth that this group has,” Cockroft said. “The hurdles were another place where we didn’t know what to expect. We had a kid that qualified for area in both hurdles. We weren’t sure if Taylor Collins was going to run, but he ended up running his best race and ran a 39. Those are the little things where you get the unexpected and get those points. It was special watching those kids compete and get some PRs.”
