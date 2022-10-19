PLANO — In many ways, Tuesday night was a long time coming for the Allen tennis team.
But even in the aftermath of the Eagles' latest playoff showdown with longtime rival Plano West, it was a result that Allen carried as if the outcome was an expectation.
It's just been that kind of year for the Eagles, who continued their momentous 2022 campaign with a 10-3 victory over the Wolves in a Class 6A regional quarterfinal held at Collin College. After having its playoff run dashed by West the previous three years, Tuesday marked the first time in program history that Allen eliminated the six-time state champion Wolves from the postseason.
"I think we're all super excited," said Justin Quest, Allen head coach. "We've beat West before but never quote-unquote when it counts. It's been a long time coming, but I think this team has bigger goals. They set a goal out at the beginning of the year and it's one they haven't shied away from. As excited as the team is about this one, I think we feel like there's more to achieve."
The Eagles haven't wavered as they seek their first-ever trip to the state tournament, now two wins away from achieving that feat in an always challenging Region I-6A. But West has been Allen's postseason boogeyman on the tennis courts for a while now, although the Eagles have gotten their licks in beforehand.
Even this season, Allen picked up a pair of regular-season victories over the No. 7-ranked Wolves but doing so under the do-or-die backdrop of the playoffs was another milestone occasion for the state's No. 4-ranked team in 6A, per the Texas Tennis Coaches Association.
"The kids were confident for this one coming in, but we had some close matches and you see the scores separated and see things were a lot closer than the final score indicated," Quest said. "The kids were confident, but at the same time they still understand the lore behind Plano West. I have no doubt that (West head coach) Morgen (Walker) was going to have his kids ready to bring everything to the table."
Ultimately, it was a commanding start to doubles play that set the tone on Tuesday.
Allen held a 5-2 lead at the turn, and Quest highlighted a major rally by his No. 3 girls doubles line of Reese Mitchell and Lindsey Sekhon, which bested West's June Kim and Sanjana Shenoy on scores of 7-5 and 6-4, as an early turning point for the team.
"I think they were down 5-0 in that first set," Quest said. "My assistant told them, 'If you're going down, at least go down fighting.' They turned it around and started playing much looser, and the rest was history."
The Allen duos of Tejas Ram and Noah Hakim (6-1, 6-2), Josh Bass and Rahul Vuggumudi (6-2, 6-3), Tia Gutta and Olivia Lundberg (7-5, 6-2), and Chelsie Son and Nadhish Nathan (6-2, 6-3) all found the win column in doubles, while West got early wins from Jerry Wu and Taku Coulston (7-6(3), 6-4), as well as Cody Huang and Emma Thoms (6-0, 6-3).
"It got away from us in the doubles. You get down in a 5-2 hole and that's obviously hard to come back from," Walker said. "We were playing pretty solid singles on a lot of courts, but just trying to overcome that losing some close singles matches, it's all tough to overcome. They were better than us today, for sure."
Both Walker and Quest noticed an uptick from West during singles play, but Allen's three-point head-start at the turn made the race to 10 points far more manageable. The Eagles won five of the first six completed singles matches, getting a win on the No. 5 girls line from Lundberg (6-2, 6-1) and riding the depth of a veteran boys lineup that saw Bass (6-4, 6-3), Hakim (6-1, 6-0) and Vuggumudi (6-3, 6-1) all pickup wins before Ram closed the match with a three-set victory on the boys' No. 1 line.
Ram did so against close friend and West senior Ani Reddy in a match that required a tiebreaker, won 10-7 by Allen's top boys player.
"Those guys play doubles together and are two amazing players," Quest said. "They travel once or twice a month to tournaments and play at such a high level. It was a great match and a super high level of tennis from both. I was really happy for Tejas."
FINAL: Allen 10, Plano West 3@EaglesBattle gets it done, picking up a long-awaited postseason win over the reigning 6A state champ Wolves to advance to the regional semifinals. Allen's top boys player, Tejas Ram, sealed the 10th win in a 3-set tiebreaker. pic.twitter.com/fBRYGtksxE— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) October 19, 2022
It put a bow on a landmark victory for Allen, penning another chapter in its spirited rivalry with West. The Wolves have developed one of the state's premier high school tennis programs — one they added to last fall by hoisting the Class 6A state championship.
West's reputation on the tennis courts isn't lost on a program like Allen, which not too long ago shared a district with the Wolves for nearly two decades. Along the way, the two rivals have waged their share of competitive battles — the majority won by West but with the Eagles returning serve on several occasions.
Allen scored a 10-8 win over West in the finals of the 9/10-5A area championship tournament in 2013, which halted a run of 120 consecutive wins over district opponents by the Wolves. The Eagles added to that history a few years later in 2017, snapping West's 18-year district play winning streak with a 10-9 victory.
"The program has come such a long way and something like this is pretty big for those kids," Quest said. "But at the same time, I haven't had a team like this where they're so focused ahead. We've had teams in the past that went as far as they could go physically, mentally and emotionally, and I feel like this team still has a lot left."
The Eagles continue their playoff run in the regional semifinals against Keller, set for 2 p.m. Thursday from the Arlington Tennis Center. The winner draws either Highland Park or Southlake Carroll in the regional final at 2 p.m. Friday in Arlington, with the winner headed to next week's state tournament at Texas A&M in College Station.
It was the site of West's momentous finish to its 2021 campaign, and a goal they'll regroup and pursue once again next fall.
"With only two seniors on the court, it's a pretty young team with a lot of freshmen and sophomores," Walker said. "Most of these kids are going to be back and they'll learn from this stuff. They're going to be stronger next year and we're going to be in the conversation again."
