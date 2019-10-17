Allen head volleyball coach Kelley Gregoriew called last year’s injury-riddled, winless district campaign one of the most humbling seasons of her career.
This year, the Lady Eagles have reaped the benefits from 2018’s baptism by fire with a pair of three-match winning streaks during District 9-6A play — their current one vaulting the program back into the postseason after missing out last season for just the third time in the past 24 years.
Allen extended its winning streak on Tuesday after turning away Plano East in three sets (25-20, 25-20, 25-23), just a few days removed from Friday’s dramatic, come-from-behind, 3-2 victory over McKinney that saw the Lady Eagles claw back from an 0-2 set deficit in a setting Gregoriew won’t be forgetting anytime soon.
“It was crazy. The gym was so loud, it was erupting. It was one of the most high-energy games I’ve ever coached. It was all over the place, but that one was good,” Gregoriew said.
Allen kept its momentum rolling on Tuesday against an East team facing a similar plight to last year’s Lady Eagle squad — chalked in youth, forced to adjust its rotation due to player absences and offering flashes of brilliance, but ultimately still searching for its first district victory.
“With our girls, a lot of them are young and learning how to make adjustments,” said Cathy Manderson, East head coach. “Right now, we’re not as fast at making those adjustments as we’re going to be, but once they figure out what those are then we do really well. The big thing is keeping our mindset in the right place because that’s when we start dropping points because we might be ahead.”
That was the case for much of the third set — a frame where East made Allen scrap its way to a sweep. The Lady Panthers put the Lady Eagles in a 19-13 hole before some timely substitutions by Allen helped key a late comeback for the eventual 25-23 win.
The Lady Eagles closed the match on a 5-1 run that included a kill and block from junior Chloe Thomas, who led all players with 10 kills in the win, as well as a kill from sophomore Emma Foster and a pair of East errors to improve to 6-3 in district play.
“We’ve got a bye this week and they were hoping to maybe not have practice on Friday,” Gregoriew said. “I told them they had to win in three, but we looked a little flat late so they’re going to have to go hard on Thursday and prove to me that they deserve to have that day off, because we have three big matches coming up.”
The first two sets were a bit more to Gregoriew’s liking, with Allen controlling the latter half of both with its usual array of versatile offense — be it funneling shots through the middle with Thomas or sophomore Tori Wilson (eight kills) or the outside between juniors Maya Detwiler (five kills) and Maya Joseph (seven kills).
Although East was game for most of the way, trailing just 22-19 late in both frames, a slew of errors — 18 across the first two sets — didn’t help matters for the road team. Manderson also noted that due to her main rotation being shorthanded that she had several girls acclimating to new positions and roles, be it sophomore Tayah Little operating from the outside instead of the middle, freshman Riley Hemphill playing more on the right side or even sophomore Sarah Holcomb getting the call-up from junior varsity.
On the night, Little led the Lady Panthers on the attack with nine kills while senior Lillie Scantlan chipped in seven.
“These girls get better every single set and that’s all I can ask for,” Manderson said. “They’re starting to read defenses, making better plays on offense and just playing smarter.”
While East looks to crack 9-6A’s win column, with the next chance to do so coming at 5:30 p.m. Friday at home against Plano Senior, Allen’s homestretch will be about improving its playoff position — something that’ll take on extra significance at 7 p.m. Tuesday when the club hosts McKinney Boyd. Following Tuesday’s matches, the Lady Eagles and Lady Broncos sat tied for third place in 9-6A at 6-3 with Boyd holding the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.