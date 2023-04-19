Allen def Prosper

Allen senior Tate Greene, right, is congratulated by junior Brady Coe moments after Greene's walk-off single in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Prosper.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

ALLEN — Offense was at a premium on Tuesday inside Allen's home baseball park, but as been the case throughout the team's second year under head coach Jason Wilson, the Eagles found a way in the end.

Junior Tate Greene parted the Prosper infield with a single up the middle, and senior Lathan Van Ausdall came around to score the winning run in a 2-1 walk-off victory that required nine innings on Tuesday.

