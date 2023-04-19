ALLEN — Offense was at a premium on Tuesday inside Allen's home baseball park, but as been the case throughout the team's second year under head coach Jason Wilson, the Eagles found a way in the end.
Junior Tate Greene parted the Prosper infield with a single up the middle, and senior Lathan Van Ausdall came around to score the winning run in a 2-1 walk-off victory that required nine innings on Tuesday.
The win kept Allen in a two-team race for the District 5-6A championship, leading Denton Guyer by a half-game at 10-1 with the Wildcats scheduled to play McKinney on Wednesday. Prosper, meanwhile, had its playoff hopes dampened in dropping to 5-6 in conference play, a game behind rival Prosper Rock Hill for fourth place with three games remaining in the regular season. Prosper has amassed 16 consecutive postseason appearances.
"That's the way it always is here at Allen. The wind is always blowing in and it's a big park, so it's hard for hitters to hit here with the elements and everything," Wilson said. "We're used to playing these low-scoring games at home and finding a way in late innings to scratch a run out."
FINAL: Allen 2, Prosper 1 (9)Walk-off win for @allen_baseball!! Tate Greene singles up the middle and Lathan Van Ausdall gets home to secure the win for Allen. Eagles improve to 10-1 in 5-6A, stay in 1st place. pic.twitter.com/nMVBGLbuFp— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) April 19, 2023
The Eagles are unbeaten at home in 5-6A play at 6-0, with five of those wins coming by one run — so in a sense, Allen was right in its comfort zone as a 1-1 ballgame carried into the ninth inning. Ayden Austin laid down a bunt to open the bottom half of the frame and got on base via error before advancing into scoring position moments later on an intentional walk of Lathan Van Ausdall.
But Prosper's defense was quick to counter, turning a rare 3-5-4 double play for two outs and Van Ausdall alone on second base.
"I was surprised they got two out of it. I figured they'd try something to get us at third base, and in that situation we've got to try to bunt the ball to third," Wilson said. "If we do that we'll get there easily, but they made a great play on that one."
But even then, Wilson liked his chances. Greene showed why behind some walk-off heroics moments later.
"I looked up and saw that our two guys that we feel are gamers offensively are the two getting ready to come up. We lost two, but we've got Tate who has been swinging a pretty hot bat and Brady (Coe). And if they pitched around Tate, I felt good about Brady."
Greene finished the night 2-of-4 with an RBI, accounting for the only two hits Allen managed to scratch off a game Prosper squad. Allen had to manufacture its chances elsewhere, and did so in the third inning to take a 1-0 lead.
"You just have to keep fighting and keep finding ways to get on base," Greene said.
Ty Holt and Greene were both hit by pitches in the third, and Coe and Chandler Hart drew back-to-back walks — the latter coming with the bases loaded for an early lead. In total, Allen drew six walks and put five other runners on after being hit by a pitch, softening a night when the offense failed to register a hit off Prosper starter Skylar Raley, who allowed one run and struck out 11 over six innings of work.
"I thought their starting pitcher was really good," Wilson said of Raley. "His slider was excellent and he was giving us lots of fits. We had a lot of Ks and he was putting that slider where he wanted to. It's hard on a guy like that because with our approach we're thinking of hitting fastballs and it was hard to lay off that slider because of how tight it was."
Hart, a freshman, and the defense kept Prosper from finding its own rhythm, allowing one run on three hits with nine strikeouts and no walks across 6.1 innings pitched.
"It's hard to believe he's a freshman," Wilson said. "I can't say enough about (Hart), but when you look at his poise, Prosper is our biggest rival and for him to get up there and not really showing any nerves, it shows he's a big-time pitcher."
Prosper was held without a base-runner over the first three innings and didn't register a hit until the top of the fifth off an infield single from Cole Giametta, but managed to string together enough offense to plate the tying run in the seventh. Luke Billings singled to open the frame and found home two batters later courtesy of an RBI single from Kaden Robardey to knot the count at 1-1.
Mid 7: Allen 1, Prosper 1@ThePHSBaseball rallies to tie it up on an RBI single from Kaden Robardey. Erick Thompson pitching in relief for Prosper as Allen seeks its 1st hit of the game.— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) April 19, 2023
Isaac Gammel earned the win on the mound for Allen, tossing 2.2 scoreless innings in relief to help keep the Eagles in the hunt for a district championship.
"I'm always going to give the credit to the players. We've got exceptional pitching and I think we're underrated for how well we play defensively," Wilson said. "We play great defense, I think at the plate we're more grinders than what we've been and are just trying to put the ball in play. We don't really try to hit it out of the park and are just trying to put more pressure on the defense and score runs that way."
The two Eagles continue their home-and-home series at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Prosper.
Lovejoy strikes early vs. McKinney North
The battle for first place in District 13-5A saw the Lovejoy baseball team pick up a 5-1 victory over McKinney North on Monday. In doing so, the Leopards handed the Bulldogs the first loss in league play at 8-1 while improving to 10-1 against 13-5A.
The top half of the Lovejoy batting order set the tone, combining for seven of the team's 10 hits. Aidan Smith went 3-of-3 and scored two runs at the top of the lineup, singling on the night's first at-bat and scoring two batters later off a sacrifice bunt from Kyle Branch.
Logan Corley and Owen Stevenson logged two-hit outings for the state-ranked Leopards, with the latter tagging two RBIs onto his night. Brett Lanman earned the win on the bump for Lovejoy behind seven innings with just one run and four hits allowed to go along with nine strikeouts.
Brady Welsh scored North's lone run of the night, finding home off a wild pitch in the fifth inning that trimmed the gap to 5-1.
The two teams rematch on the Leopards' home field at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.