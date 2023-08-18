Allen wrestling

Prior to representing the U.S. at the under-17 world championships, senior Jasmine Robinson and sophomore Cash Cooley helped lead Allen to a third consecutive sweep of the Class 6A state championships.

 Photos courtesy of Ray Shoaf

Not long removed from helping lead the Allen wrestling team to a pair of Class 6A team state championships, senior Jasmine Robinson and sophomore Cash Cooley spent the homestretch of summer break overseas in Europe competing against some of the top teenage grapplers in the world.

The two Allen standouts did so while representing Team USA, plying their craft on an international stage as part of the under-17 world championships, held July 31-Aug. 6 in Istanbul, Turkey. Robinson captured a bronze medal at 69 kg for her efforts, while Cooley placed 10th at 92 kg in his world team debut.


