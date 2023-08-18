Prior to representing the U.S. at the under-17 world championships, senior Jasmine Robinson and sophomore Cash Cooley helped lead Allen to a third consecutive sweep of the Class 6A state championships.
Not long removed from helping lead the Allen wrestling team to a pair of Class 6A team state championships, senior Jasmine Robinson and sophomore Cash Cooley spent the homestretch of summer break overseas in Europe competing against some of the top teenage grapplers in the world.
The two Allen standouts did so while representing Team USA, plying their craft on an international stage as part of the under-17 world championships, held July 31-Aug. 6 in Istanbul, Turkey. Robinson captured a bronze medal at 69 kg for her efforts, while Cooley placed 10th at 92 kg in his world team debut.
"It was really fun. Everyone knew they were out there representing America. It was cool seeing how focused everyone was and being around that environment," Cooley said.
Robinson and Cooley were among prestigious company, earning a spot on a world team that included just 28 other Americans—spread across the event's men's freestyle, men's Greco-Roman and women's freestyle competitions. They were the only Texans among that group, with Allen doubling as the only high school in the nation to roster multiple U17 world team members.
It was Robinson's second stint with the world team, traveling to Italy for last year's U17 tournament. The three-time UIL state champion had plenty of motivation this time around, having been pinned in her first match at the 2022 world championships.
"I came out a lot more determined this time. I wasn't going to lose my first match again," Robinson said. "I worked way too hard to get there. You have to cut out so much food and social life in order to get there, there's no way I wasn't getting something while I was there."
Robinson made good on that promise, going 3-1 in Turkey and mustering some last-minute heroics to win the bronze medal. Tied 1-1 but losing on criteria to Turkey's Elif Kurt, Robinson came through with a four-point takedown with just 19 seconds remaining in the match to tough out the win.
"With the way I wrestle, I can't really go, go, go for two minutes straight," Robinson said. "I have to relax, recuperate and then go, and when I do it's hard and I feel like there's a high chance I'm getting that takedown."
Joining a list of Allen alums to medal at the world championships—names like Bo Nickal, Ophir Bernstein and AJ Ferrari—Robinson said her bronze-medal finish qualified her for the Olympic trials.
Cooley, competing in Greco-Roman, split his two matches in Turkey. He defeated Serbia's Stevan Kojic on a 9-0 tech fall before falling to Romania's Gabriel Stan on a similar count in the quarterfinals.
"Just being there, seeing the kids who won it all and seeing how they warm up and how they prepare, seeing how zoned in they are throughout the hours of the tournament," Cooley said. "You're there all day, but they're always staying ready. It shows me what I need to do to get to that level."
Robinson and Cooley look to build off that experience back home as they prepare for the upcoming high school season with Allen. Robinson is yet to lose a postseason match in UIL competition and has a chance at becoming just the eighth wrestler in UIL history to win four individual state titles.
Robinson's ascent as one of the pound-for-pound best in the nation has gone hand-in-hand with the Allen girls' arrival as a state powerhouse. The Lady Eagles have won the past three 6A state titles—the first team championships in program history—and Robinson hopes that success is just getting started.
"We have 27 girls on the team now. Right now, my focus is on getting those girls ready to go out and win state," Robinson said. "I want to help set this team up to where when I graduate, that legacy carries on to where hopefully one day we're like the boys team with 14 state titles."
Cooley, meanwhile, impressed in his inaugural varsity campaign last season with a third-place finish at the 6A state meet at 190 pounds as just a freshman. He helped the Allen boys extend their team title streak to 14 years in a row.
"Last year, I had a really good partner in Ryan Nichols, and he pushed me every day. No matter what, he was all in, 100%," Cooley said. "I want to be that to someone else. I want to give 100% every practice and help someone get better while helping myself get better."
