Just a few weeks away from beginning its pursuit of a 13th consecutive state championship, the Allen wrestling team is tuning up for the postseason with a familiar round of out-of-area tournaments.
The Eagles' latest trip took them up north to Sand Springs, Okla., for the Bobby Lyons Invitational, which took place Friday-Saturday. They returned home with plenty of hardware, including a first-team team finish against some of the country's top competition. Allen totaled 372.5 points to outlast nationally ranked Oklahoma programs Collinsville (347.5) and Bixby (334.0).
The Eagles did so despite wrestling shorthanded, so much so that the team didn't have an entrant in three weight classes. Of the 11 divisions that featured an Allen grappler, the returns were productive -- the Texas powerhouse had seven wrestlers finish in the top two for the event.
Two emerged atop their weight classes with Kade Moore and Mohamed Elgouhari respectively besting the fields and 138 and 220 pounds.
Moore, who captured a UIL state title at 132 pounds last season, made short work of his competition in Oklahoma. He won his first four matches by pinfall before getting the better of Bixby's Jace Roller in the finals via sudden victory.
Elgouhari, meanwhile, scores three pinfall wins to begin his tournament and added a pair of decision wins in the semifinals and finals. That included a 2-1 verdict over Bixby's Jack Puckett in the finals.
Silver medals were won by Allen's Kelby Bernard (113), Caden Garcia (126), Mario Danzi (152), Vinny Oliva (170) and Drake Madole (285). Along the way, Garcia won the 100th match of his career.
Other notable finishes for the Eagles included Vinny Tindal taking fourth at 106, Gabe Romans placing ninth at 132, Austin Nekvapil and Robert Franks notching sixth and seventh, respectively, at 145, and Jay Stahl tallying fifth at 195.
Last week's meet marked the first of three consecutive weekends where Allen will compete in Oklahoma. The Eagles have meetings in the Owasso Duals scheduled for later this week on Friday and Saturday, followed by the 4x4 Duals in Blackwell, Okla., on Jan. 28-29.
Allen resumes UIL competition on Feb. 2 for the District 6-6A meet at Wylie High School. The Eagles will host the Region II-6A meet on Feb. 11-12 and then travel south to the Berry Center in Cypress Feb. 18-19 for the Class 6A state meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.