McKINNEY — For the second straight year, the Allen boys soccer team's regional quarterfinal fate rested on a shootout. That the Eagles even had such an opportunity required a borderline miracle on Friday at McKinney ISD Stadium.
As the seconds ticked away on Allen's near-match-long game of catch-up, a last-ditch throw-in from junior Osi Iyamah found its way into the box before deflecting off a pair of airborne players and right into the crosshairs of Eagles senior Dylan McBride.
In one fell swoop, McBride reared back and rifled a shot through the Irving defense to net the equalizer with just two seconds remaining in regulation, knotting the third-round bout at 1-1, and sending the home half of the stadium into a frenzy.
"We were talking about second balls and third balls and winning everything and out-working the other team," McBride said. "Right there in that moment, I saw the ball come to me and I had to put it in."
OH MY GOODNESS!!! Allen scores with TWO SECONDS left in regulation. Camera didn't get the best look, but @AHS_B_Soccer's Dylan McBride scores shortly after a throw-in Osi Iyamah. Allen and Irving are improbably tied 1-1.WOW. pic.twitter.com/CoGNAVuSZT
Allen parlayed that stunning rally into a full-circle moment of redemption, ultimately getting the better of the No. 6-ranked Tigers on penalty kicks, 3-2, to advance to the regional semifinals.
"That's the craziest game I've ever coached in. Eighteen years of this, it doesn't get crazier than that," said Kim Fullerton, Allen head coach.
McBride's tying goal culminated a closing stretch that saw the Iyamah uncork three long-range throw-ins inside the final two minutes of the match. The Eagles were grasping at whatever chance they could materialize opposite an Irving defense that walled off shot after shot throughout Friday's regional quarterfinal.
Allen at last broke through, squaring the count at 1-1 on a night that saw the Tigers land a stunner of their own in just the third minute of the match by scoring on a quick counterattack that saw Caleb Centeno finish a cross from Milton Lopez deep in the box for a 1-0 edge. That score held until McBride's last-second strike in regulation and the ensuing pair of 10-minute overtimes.
"I saw it let go right under the crossbar and then it was all joy. I ran to the fans to celebrate with them — just having them all come out felt so great," McBride said.
The shootout that followed was an ominous sight for both sides — the Eagles had their 2022 campaign dashed by Plano on PKs in the regional quarterfinals, while Irving had its season end one round earlier by none other than Allen.
Friday's shootout was tied at 2-2 through three tries apiece before Irving misfired on a shot that careened off the crossbar and out. Junior Suliman Abu Jazar stepped up with a goal that nudged Allen ahead, 3-2, and the Tigers sent their fifth shot wide right of the net to clinch the win for the Eagles.
"We decided that we weren't going to quit. We were going to show grit. We weren't going to lose today and we made it a point to give effort all the way to the end," Fullerton said. "We practiced a lot of this and it came through in the end."
FINAL: Allen def. Irving via PKs (3-2)Tigers only go 2/5 in the shootout, while @AHS_B_Soccer gets makes from Osi Iyamah, Alfonso Lopez and Suliman Abu Jazar. Lifted by an improbable Dylan McBride goal with 2 goals to go, Allen is headed to the regional semifinals! pic.twitter.com/T31eXQpgSk
Fullerton noted that Allen had been working on penalty kicks every day in practice since their season-ending shootout loss nearly one year ago. The Eagles converted three of their four tries on Friday with Iyamah, whose left knee was tended to by team trainers throughout Friday's match, and junior Alfonso Lopez making good on their penalty kicks as well.
The win sends Allen to the regional semifinals for the third time in the past four postseasons, returning to MISD Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. Friday meeting against either Keller Timber Creek or Trophy Club Byron Nelson.
Marcus girls hold off Allen in powerhouse showdown
The first half of Friday's regional quarterfinal doubleheader in McKinney typified the strength of Region I-6A, which pit the state's Nos. 2- and 3-ranked teams against each other in just the third round of the postseason.
And for all the ebbs and flows that encompassed the anticipated showdown between the Marcus and Allen girls, it was a one-minute stretch inside the final 10 minutes of the first half that wound up spelling the difference in a 2-1 victory for the Lady Marauders from MISD Stadium.
Marcus senior Bella Campos found an opening in the box opposite a pair of Allen defenders and propelled a left-footed shot into the far side of the net for a goal in the 31st minute. Exactly 48 seconds later, a brilliant cross from senior Caroline Castans was finished on a header from sophomore Emma Fioretti for a 2-0 lead.
"It was hard to get that first one, but once Allen was down on their feet, we knew that they were going to start fighting back as soon as that first goal was scored," said Erin Hebert, Marcus head coach. "Our girls just came back and it was awesome. I was pretty surprised (about the timing of the second goal), but I knew our girls were capable of that."
Goal, @Marcus_MMFCG!! Bella Campos does the honors, finding an opening opposite a pair of Allen defenders and burying a goal to give the Lady Marauders a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute. pic.twitter.com/3nmQsOE2ru
Hebert noted that a 2-0 lead can sometimes be the most dangerous advantage in soccer, and that nearly held true on Friday. Allen shifted gears over the final 30 minutes of play and applied a wealth of pressure to attempt a rally.
Having surrendered multiple goals for the first time since Feb. 14, the Lady Eagles' comeback found new life in the 55th minute after a cross from junior Audrea Abboud found junior Sutton Markee for a header that cut the deficit to 2-1.
Allen stayed on the attack, generating a wealth of activity in the box either on set pieces or in the run of play, but Marcus never let anything get through. Sophomores Ava McDonald, Alexa Barker and senior Melania Fullerton were among the cadre of Lady Eagles who generated shot attempts late in the match, but the equalizer never came opposite junior goalkeeper Bry Russell and Co.
"Our back line and goalkeepers stood up. We did our homework on Allen and felt like we knew how to do shut their offense down, and they did a great job with that tonight," Hebert said.
Friday's win secures Marcus' third consecutive trip to the regional semifinals. The Lady Marauders draw Trophy Club Byron for a noon Friday start back in McKinney.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.