When it comes to running a standard 400-meter lap around a track, no high schooler did it faster this season than Allen sophomore Jonathan Simms.
On the heels of a breakout freshman year that included a trip to the Class 6A state meet, Simms bested all comers in the 400 at every turn during his sophomore campaign. The second-year varsity standout went unbeaten in the race and clocked the season's fastest time throughout the state along the way—a personal-record mark of 46.35 on March 10 that ranks tops in Texas, per MileSplit.com.
Simms was right back in that territory last weekend upon returning to Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin for the state meet. He ran a 46.48 to place first overall in the 400 and capture the first state championship of his high school career.
Simms then ran the anchor leg on Allen's 4x400 relay, teaming with juniors Carson Deroussel, Cameron Miller and sophomore Isaiah Williamson to take second overall at 3:12.58 and help the Eagles climb to third place in the 6A team standings by meet's end.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Simms reflects on his big win at the state meet, a straightforward approach to racing, and what made him square his focus on track as he continues his ascent as one of the state's top sprinters.
SLM: Reflect on your performance in the 400 last weekend at state. What went into your race plan and how were you able to get under 47 seconds again?
JS: The 400 this past weekend was a solid run. There was great competition. I didn’t really have a plan, I just think about running fast and maintaining that pace. That’s how I made it to under 47 again.
SLM: What was the feeling like after winning your first gold medal at state?
JS: I was happy but I didn’t linger for too long because I knew I needed to get ready for the 4x400.
SLM: Thinking back to last season when you were a freshman, how have you gone about improving your 400 time over the past year?
JS: I’ve made an effort to get stronger in general, as well as push myself harder in practice.
SLM: Allen also won a silver medal in the 4x400 relay. What has made that race so effective for the team this season?
JS: The 4x400 is the last event of each meet and which team wins the meet can often be determined by this race. I feel like the whole 4x400 team feels that pressure and responds to it with our best. This is what led to our success this year in the 4x400.
SLM: How long have you been running track and what gravitated you to the sport? Did you play anything else growing up?
JS: I’ve been running track for about nine years. I feel like the competition and how the sport pits you directly against others is really what drew me in. I also played basketball and soccer when I was younger.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a sprinter?
JS: My dad has probably been my biggest influence. He introduced me to the sport and has been my coach for my whole life.
SLM: Is there a track event you haven't done yet at the varsity level but would like to try at some point before you graduate in a couple years?
JS: I might like to try running hurdles, but I’m not too sure about them. I’m still thinking about it.
