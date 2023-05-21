Jonathan Simms

Allen sophomore Jonathan Simms, pictured middle in previous action, ran the table in the 400-meter dash during the postseason.

When it comes to running a standard 400-meter lap around a track, no high schooler did it faster this season than Allen sophomore Jonathan Simms.

On the heels of a breakout freshman year that included a trip to the Class 6A state meet, Simms bested all comers in the 400 at every turn during his sophomore campaign. The second-year varsity standout went unbeaten in the race and clocked the season's fastest time throughout the state along the way—a personal-record mark of 46.35 on March 10 that ranks tops in Texas, per MileSplit.com.

