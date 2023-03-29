FLOWER MOUND — The first few days of the Region I-6A boys soccer playoffs have been a roller coaster, rife with upsets and early exits for some of the top teams in the state.
Allen managed to avoid falling victim to that hex on Tuesday, mounting a late charge to overtake Irving Nimitz for a 2-1 victory from Neal Wilson Stadium in Flower Mound and punch its ticket to the regional quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive postseason.
"I thought they came out and out-worked us, and that's something that we pride ourselves in," said Kim Fullerton, Allen head coach. "We want to be the team that works more, but I like how we responded. Our guys have a lot of heart."
The Eagles mounted a timely response just eight minutes after Nimitz had leveled an equalizer off a free kick from Juan Monrreal to knot the count at 1-1 in the 63rd minute. With roughly nine minutes to go in regulation, Allen senior Dylan McBride weaved through the Vikings' defense and got deep into the box before dishing the ball to junior Osi Iyamah, who then found senior Evan Pustejovsky on the other side of the box for the go-ahead score.
It marked Pustejovsky's third goal of the postseason, building off a brace on Friday in Allen's 3-0 bi-district win over Lewisville.
"He's been playing well. He's our captain and a leader on the field. He's been playing really well. I can't be more proud of him," Fullerton said.
Allen's defense fended off a late push by Nimitz, including another free kick just outside the box from Monrreal, who sent a shot in the 76th minute just wide of the net. The Vikings, despite finishing fourth in their district, applied their share of pressure opposite the state-ranked Eagles on Tuesday — generating more shots on goal in a back-and-forth first half.
"Nimitz is where I came from and those guys have so much grit," Fullerton said. "A lot of those kids grow up in tough circumstances and they know what hardship is. They respond with a lot of toughness and grit, and they represent that school very well. It's probably the toughest game we've had this year."
Goal, @AHS_B_Soccer!! Allen has been knocking on the door the past couple minutes and they cash in during the 50th minute. Zachary Forehand sets up Osi Iyamah for the goal, and the stalemate has been broken. 1-0 Allen vs Nimitz. pic.twitter.com/fZ98lQkwHj— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 29, 2023
And although Nimitz managed to snuff out a myriad of set-piece tries by Allen through the first 40 minutes, the Eagles managed to break through in the 50th minute. Senior Zachary Forehand created enough space in the box to slip a one-timer over the middle to Iyamah for the night's first goal.
"One of the things we've been trying to do is make sure we're getting better at the end in every game," Fullerton said. "This was a tough one, but it's the kind of game you need at this moment in time. Now we have to get ready for Friday."
Allen, tabbed No. 11 in 6A by Lethal Enforcer Texas HS Soccer, draws No. 6 Irving, which dispatched of McKinney Boyd on Tuesday 4-0, in the regional quarterfinals at a time and place to be determined.
Lady Eagles cruise past SGP
The second half continues to be a charm for the Allen girls soccer team.
The Lady Eagles broke a 1-1 stalemate with four goals over the final 40 minutes in last week's bi-district rout of Coppell, and Allen found the back of the net four more times on Tuesday to distance from South Grand Prairie for a 6-0 victory in Flower Mound in the first half of the evening's area playoff doubleheader.
"I think the first half, we get our jitters out a bit. We settle down and focus and talk about a few things we see that we can get better at," said Kelly Thompson, Allen head coach. "The girls then go out there and execute it. They've got their eye on the prize and that's a state championship, and they know that they have to get better in each half and game."
The Lady Eagles didn't lack for chances throughout the first half on Tuesday, putting 10 shots on frame through the first 40 minutes en route to a 2-0 lead. Allen kept its foot on the gas coming out of halftime and it wasn't long before it reflected on the scoreboard — building a 3-0 advantage in the 45th minute after sophomore Alexa Barker maneuvered past a handful of SGP defenders before being fouled in the box.
Barker converted the ensuing penalty kick to boost the lead. The Lady Eagles then added three goals in a six-minute stretch later in the half, courtesy of goals from senior Melania Fullerton, junior Sydney Williams and junior Sam Sheffield.
Goal, @AHSEaglesSoccer! Not long after play resumes, Melania Fullerton adds to the lead. She puts away a pass from Ava McDonald, and Allen now leads South Grand Prairie 4-0 with 17 minutes to go. pic.twitter.com/XYrSxtSosF— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 28, 2023
Sheffield finished her night with two goals, initially finding the back of the net in the seventh minute off a pass from sophomore Ava McDonald for a 1-0 lead. McDonald built off a hat trick the week prior against Coppell by logging one goal and two assists on Tuesday.
"We come out strong and confident, but we know every team we see is going to give us their best battle and we've seen that the last two games and we've stepped up," Thompson said.
It'll likely require a similar effort on Friday as Allen, ranked. No. 3 in the state, draws No. 2 Marcus in a super-sized regional quarterfinal between two of the best in 6A. The Lady Marauders survived an overtime battle in the first round against Denton Guyer, 2-1, before pouring on a season high in goals scored during Monday's 12-2 rout of Richardson.
"I think we that both knew this was going to happen at some point," Thompson said. "The Nos. 2 and 3 teams in the state playing in the third round is a tough matchup, but you've got to beat teams like that to win a title. We're ready and excited."
Elsewhere in the area...
*In one of the area round's more thrilling finishes, the Lovejoy girls rallied past Kingwood Park 2-1 on Tuesday. Despite playing down a woman for the bulk of the second half, the Lady Leopards scored a dizzying game-winner with two minutes remaining on a bicycle-kick goal from Ella York that was set up on a bicycle kick from Emma Nelson shortly after a corner kick.
The WINNING GOAL with 2:00 left @LOJOgirlsSoccer !!!! What a finish!!! The leopards are moving to the third round!!!!! @Lovejoy_HS pic.twitter.com/JQxnKTFOuR— Chris Ross (@ChrisRossLOJO) March 29, 2023
*The Celina boys and girls are both moving on following a pair of clean sheets in their area-round wins. Following a scoreless regulation, the Bobcats got goals from Juan Martinez and Trace Turner in overtime to overtake Williams Prep, 2-0. The defending 4A state champion Lady Bobcats, meanwhile, made short work of Pinkston in a 7-0 victory for their 14th straight shutout win.
*Ditto for the McKinney North boys and girls, who are both bound for the regional quarterfinals. The Bulldogs are headed to the third round for the first time since 2016 after blanking Nacogdoches 3-0, while the Lady Bulldogs rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to oust Longview Pine Tree 3-1 on Tuesday. Ava Jordan, Mary Beth Kessler and Dani Anaya scored during North's second-half rally.
*The rubber match is on between the Prosper and McKinney Boyd girls later this week after the two 5-6A rivals shook off early deficits in their respective second-round matchups. Behind a pair of goals from Sam Cortez, Prosper got the better of Arlington Martin 4-1 on Tuesday, while the Lady Broncos knocked off a second straight state-ranked opponent courtesy of a 3-1 victory over Highland Park. Prosper and Boyd split their district series, including a 1-0 victory by the Lady Broncos on Feb. 28 that doubled as the Lady Eagles' first district loss since 2020.
