With the regional swim meets in the books, sights now turn towards the final leg of the high school swimming season: the UIL state championships.
Earlier this week, numerous swimmers from around the state assured a trip to the state meet, slated for Feb. 17-18 at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center in Austin for 5A and 6A, and listed below are the qualifiers from Star Local Media markets in two classifications for the state meet.
Class 6A
Girls 200 Medley Relay: Flower Mound, Allen, Prosper Rock Hill
Boys 200 Medley: Flower Mound, Prosper, Coppell
Girls 200 Freestyle: Katelyn Jost, Coppell; Georgia Wimberly, Prosper
Boys 200 Freestyle: Luke Garrett, Flower Mound; Aubrey Jaya, Flower Mound; Michael Sachau, McKinney Boyd
Girls 200 IM: Ariel Wang, McKinney Boyd; Brooke Shumway, Marcus; Megan Appel, Plano West
Boys 200 IM: Gabriel Campos, Coppell
Girls 50 Freestyle: Katelynn Zhou, Allen; Emma Hrasko, Plano; Olivia Chen, Allen; Annie Chang, Coppell
Boys 50 Freestyle: Jacob Wimberly, Prosper; Putu Jaya, Flower Mound; Luke Bezanilla, Prosper Rock Hill; Sean Li, Coppell
Girls 1-Meter Diving: Isabella Perreira, Plano East; Shaelyn Haiman, Prosper
Boys 1-Meter Diving: Luke Sitz, Prosper Rock Hill; Talan Blackmon, Plano; Derek Colbert, Prosper Rock Hill
Girls 100 Butterfly: Sophia Ware, Allen; Halina Panczyszyn, Flower Mound
Boys 100 Butterfly: Jacob Wimberly, Prosper
Girls 100 Freestyle: Emma Hrasko, Plano; Karoline Reeves, Allen
Boys 100 Freestyle: Luke Garrett, Flower Mound; Putu Jaya, Flower Mound
Girls 500 Freestyle: Katelyn Jost, Coppell; Megan Appel, Plano West
Boys 500 Freestyle: Aubrey Jaya, Flower Mound; Nathan Jacobbe, Allen
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: Allen, Flower Mound, Marcus
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: Coppell, Prosper Rock Hill
Girls 100 Backstroke: Halina Panczyszyn, Flower Mound; Karoline Reeves, Allen; Georgia Wimberly, Prosper
Boys 100 Backstroke: Michael Sachau, McKinney Boyd; Brayden Jones, Prosper
Girls 100 Breaststroke: Kiara Xanthos, Prosper Rock Hill; Ariel Wang, McKinney Boyd; Naomi Shah, Flower Mound
Boys 100 Breaststroke: Luke Bezanilla, Prosper Rock Hill; Sean Li, Coppell; Noah Park, Flower Mound
Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: Flower Mound, Allen
Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: Flower Mound, Prosper
Class 5A
Girls 200 Medley Relay: Frisco Liberty, Frisco Reedy, Lovejoy, Frisco Wakeland, Frisco Memorial
Boys 200 Medley: Frisco Wakeland, Lovejoy, Frisco Heritage, Frisco Reedy, Frisco Lebanon Trail, Frisco Centennial
Girls 200 Freestyle: Maria Oushalkas, Frisco Liberty; Logan Morris, Frisco Wakeland; Daniela Ferrara Fontes, Frisco Centennial; Julianna Armstrong, Frisco; Isa Armstrong, Frisco Reedy
Boys 200 Freestyle: Grant Hu, Lovejoy; Andrew McEachern, Frisco Heritage; Kurt Owens, Frisco Reedy; Jonathan Michaels, Frisco Wakeland
Girls 200 IM: Eleni Simatacolos, Frisco Wakeland; Victoria Ciriaco, Frisco Independence
Boys 200 IM: Jackson Armour, Frisco Wakeland; Trevan Valena, Frisco Heritage; Ethan Wang, Frisco Lebanon Trail; Aidan Tenkhoff, Frisco Wakeland
Girls 50 Freestyle: Lily Powell, Frisco Reedy
Boys 50 Freestyle: Evan Fang, Frisco Lebanon Trail; Enzo Fiorese, Frisco Heritage
Girls 1-Meter Diving: Maria Faoro, Lovejoy; Camryn Gantzer, Frisco Reedy; Keira Hodson, Frisco Reedy; Bryer Oldham, McKinney North; Lucy McDowell, Frisco Wakeland
Boys 1-Meter Diving: Tim Robertson, Frisco Wakeland; Chase Landry, Frisco Wakeland; Landon Rodriguez-Wright, Frisco Heritage
Girls 100 Butterfly: Camille Murray, McKinney North; Isahbel Krasht, Frisco Reedy; Maria Oushalkas, Frisco Liberty; Ella Elvambuena, Frisco Memorial; Ameya Rao, Frisco Reedy
Boys 100 Butterfly: Enzo Fiorese, Frisco Heritage; Evan Fang, Frisco Lebanon Trail; Elijah Tong, Frisco Wakeland; Brandon Wu, Frisco Wakeland
Girls 100 Freestyle: Lily Powell, Frisco Reedy; Kylie Tran, Frisco Memorial; Ava Easley, Lovejoy
Boys 100 Freestyle: Andrew McEachern, Frisco Heritage; Ethan Wang, Frisco Lebanon Trail; Matteo Sanchez Lopez, Frisco Wakeland
Girls 500 Freestyle: Logan Morris, Frisco Wakeland; Daniela Ferrara Fontes, Frisco Centennial; Isa Henderson, Frisco Reedy; Julianne Armstrong, Frisco; Tayden Drake, Frisco Lone Star
Boys 500 Freestyle: Grant Hu, Lovejoy; Trevan Valena, Frisco Heritage; Aidan Tenkhoff, Frisco Wakeland
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: Frisco Memorial, Lovejoy, Frisco Reedy, Frisco Centennial, Frisco Wakeland, Frisco
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: Frisco Wakeland, Lovejoy, Frisco Heritage, Frisco Reedy
Girls 100 Backstroke: Camille Murray, McKinney North; Izabella Oushalkas, Frisco Liberty; Isahbel Krasht, Frisco Reedy; Ava Easley, Lovejoy; Veronica Shofran, Frisco Centennial; Avery Langan, Frisco Liberty; Casey Santos, Frisco Memorial
Boys 100 Backstroke: Jonathan Michaels, Frisco Wakeland; Kurt Owens, Frisco Reedy
Girls 100 Breaststroke: Dorothy Shofran, Frisco Centennial; Julia Stall, Lovejoy; Sophia Hirner, Frisco Reedy; Eleni Simatacolos, Frisco Wakeland; Natalie Liu, Frisco Wakeland
Boys 100 Breaststroke: Jackson Armour, Frisco Wakeland; Omar Khan, Frisco Centennial
Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: Frisco Wakeland, Frisco Reedy, McKinney North, Frisco Liberty, Frisco Memorial, Frisco Centennial
Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: Frisco Heritage, Frisco Wakeland, Frisco Reedy
