UIL 5A Region III Girls Swimming Championships

McKinney North’s Camille Murray medaled in two events at last year's Class 5A state meet.

 Photo courtesy of Amy Hewitt / BuzzPhotos.com

With the regional swim meets in the books, sights now turn towards the final leg of the high school swimming season: the UIL state championships.

Earlier this week, numerous swimmers from around the state assured a trip to the state meet, slated for Feb. 17-18 at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center in Austin for 5A and 6A, and listed below are the qualifiers from Star Local Media markets in two classifications for the state meet.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments