Some of the best runners in the state descended on Bob Jones Park in Southlake on Aug. 28 for the Southlake Carroll Invitational, and several local student-athletes from the Star Local Media coverage area placed in the top 10 of the boys and girls elite varsity races.
Prosper accounted for three top-10 finishes alone.
Eagles junior Shewaye Johnson, a newcomer to Prosper’s cross country program this year after winning individual and team championships last year with Ballard Community (Iowa), placed second at Southlake in a time of 17:24.63. Seniors Sadie Gonzales (18:31.72) and Emily Kern (19:11.95) finished 18th and 34th, respectively.
Other top-10 finishes for Prosper were earned by juniors Jack Johnston (15:21.28) and Dawson Svoboda (15:25.4). Johnston finished fifth and Svoboda was eighth. Junior Diego Donald took 48th overall (16:25.39).
One week after winning the Waxahachie Woodhouse Cross Country Invitational, Coppell junior Andrew Mullen took seventh in a field of 227 runners in a time of 15:24.53. Junior Karthikeyan Parthipan, like Mullen, ran a personal-best time at Southlake. Parthipan finished 32nd overall in 16:07.96.
Also competing for the Cowboys in the boys elite race at Southlake were: junior Kavin Chengavarayan (70th, 16:40.76), junior Samuel Martinson (97th, 16:59.51), senior Nicolas Martinez (102nd, 17:01.51) and sophomore James Martin Tan (17:27.72).
Coppell had a total of 13 entrants in the open boys and girls races.
Leading the charge for the Cowgirls was freshman Mallory Sherrer (19:43.23), who placed seventh. Sophomore Alyza Siddiqui (19:56.74) finished 12th overall. Hanna Noyola, also a sophomore, took 47th (20:58.73). Junior Elizabeth Walker (21:05.52) finished in 47th place. Sophomore Aria Juma (21:06.22) was 56th. Freshman Saani Gaddam (21:55) placed 95th.
On the boys’ side, it was a sophomore that paced the Cowboys. Henry Henze (17:09.12) placed 12th overall. Krish Vinish (17:52.36), also a sophomore, was 40th, and one spot behind him in 41st was sophomore Samarth Dubey (17:55.07). Sophomore Cole Stehly (18:10.21) placed 55th. Nicholas Ko (18:43.72), also a sophomore, finished in 86th. Junior Aadarsh Sankar (18:49.14) took 97th. Senior Anuraag Ayancha (20:02.71) rounded out the efforts for Coppell.
Allen showed off its top-end talent at Southlake with senior Brenna Zerby and (18:04.98) and junior Noah Green (16:05.98) leading the way. Zerby ran to eighth overall in the girls race. Green placed 29th in the boys race.
Allen’s District 5-6A rival McKinney Boyd also fared well at Southlake. Junior Zach Martin (15:55.16) placed 22nd to lead the charge for the Broncos. Senior Grayson Smillie was 49th in 16:25.72. On the girls’ side, senior Bella Evans took 35th in 19:15.
Frisco ISD had four runners finish in the top 50. Memorial senior Erin O’Brien took ninth in the elite varsity race in 18:12.05. Wakeland senior Chloe Smith clocked a time of 18:42.5, good for 22nd overall, while on the boys side, Wolverines senior Natnael Enright finished 14th in 15:50.15. Reedy junior Garrick Spieler took 40th in 16:30.53.
Plano ISD had a solid showing at Southlake as four runners placed in the top 50 – all on the boys side. West senior Ryan Gulick finished 17th in 15:47.99, while his Wolf teammate, junior Hogan Heikkinen, placed 26th in 16:02.04. West senior Will Parks was eight spots behind Heikkinen in 34th in 16:11.7. East senior Donovan Bush placed 27th in 16:03.83.
The Colony senior Devon Judelson placed 25th in the boys elite race in a personal-best time of 15:58.49.
Also competing for the Cougars were: sophomore Adam Medina (116th, 17:08.8), junior Brandon White (128th, 17:16.99), junior Tyler Cross (180th, 17:54.26) and senior Adrian Morales (211th, 18:38.96).
The Colony had five entrants in the open girls race: senior Carolina Banda (34th, 20:38.26), senior Emily Broach (39th, 20:51), sophomore Marlo Slater (100th, 22:01), senior Ashlynn Barrett (102nd, 22:03.72) and junior Wendy Lemus (140th, 22:45.43).
Hebron came into the Southlake Invitational ranked sixth in the Cross Country Coaches Association of Texas Class 6A state poll.
The Hawks had three runners place in the top 50. Senior Anthony Navarro finished 28th in 16:04.81. Juniors Devon Cartwright (16:24.11) and Jack McKee (16:25.26) were 46th and 47th, respectively. In the girls’ race, senior Jenna Kirby led the way for Hebron, placing 12th in 18:22.77. Junior Lily Dunn was 39th in 19:21.56, while sophomore Bryn Daugherty took 48th in 19:31.8.
Hebron was one of five state-ranked teams from the Star Local Media coverage area that ran at Southlake – Prosper’s girls are sixth in 6A while Coppell’s boys are eighth, while in 5A, Wakeland’s boys check in at No. 8 and Reedy is ninth.
Carroll swept the team titles, winning the boys race with 108 points and the girls race with 60. Prosper earned bronze in the boys’ division (199 points) and fifth in the girls’ division (151). Hebron finished sixth in boys (237) and seventh in girls (214).
