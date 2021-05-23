The Metroplex is as strong a haven for quality high school soccer as any part of the state, and that was the case once again in 2021 with UIL state championships hoisted by the Flower Mound girls and Frisco Wakeland boys, and a litany of other programs making strong runs in the playoffs.
As the dust settles on the 2021 season, the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches has recognized a handful of the top soccer players in the state with its annual all-region and all-state accolades. Fittingly enough, plenty of local programs were represented.
The Lady Jaguars polished off the second state championship campaign in program history and had four student-athletes earn all-state honors for their efforts. The one-two punch of junior midfielder Sydney Becerra and senior forward Riley Baker were both named to the all-state first team, while senior goalkeeper Peyton Whipple earned all-state second team. Junior midfielder Skye Leach was also named to the all-state second team.
That quartet headlined a Flower Mound squad that left little doubt regarding their candidacy as the best team in 6A. The Lady Jaguars tore through the playoffs by outscoring opponents 21-4, including a 3-0 shutout in the regional finals against longtime city rival Marcus.
The Lady Marauders advanced five rounds deep for the 10th time in program history and did so with a number of standout underclassmen. Sophomore defender Chloe Adams was among that group and earned all-state second team for her banner campaign, while freshman goalkeeper Bry Russell and junior midfielder Paige Dickson were both named all-state honorable mention. Up front, sophomore Maddie Reynolds was named all-region second team.
While the Lady Jaguars and Lady Marauders were firmly in the 6A title hunt, the Prosper girls entered the postseason with similar aspirations after an unbeaten regular season. Although Flower Mound cut the Lady Eagles’ run short in the regional quarterfinals, the District 5-6A champions still had plenty of all-state recognition. That included senior goalkeeper Jordyn Gunnarson and junior defender Molly McDougal on the first team, senior forward Kaitlyn Giametta on the second team and an honorable mention for junior forward Hadley Murrell.
On the boys side, Prosper junior forward Gavyn Rosales was commended for his season with a spot on the all-region second team.
Those three headlined a loaded Region I-6A, which also featured big years for the Allen and McKinney Boyd soccer programs. The Eagles totaled seven players who earned TASCO accolades, including a pair of all-state nods for an Allen boys side that posted its deepest playoff run ever in advancing to the state semifinals. Senior forward Sam Presser and senior goalkeeper Jackson Leavitt anchored that effort en route to all-state first-team honors, joined by junior midfielders Matthew Sanchez and Ayden Mendoza on the all-region first and second teams, respectively.
The Lady Eagles had a trio of all-region honorees with sophomore midfielder Melania Fullerton earning first team, senior forward Ashleigh Williams named to the second team, and junior midfielder Taylor Spitzer receiving honorable mention.
Boyd, meanwhile, finished atop the 5-6A table thanks to big years from senior goalkeeper Ethan Uribe (all-region first team), senior defender Luke Chumley (all-state first team), senior midfielder Ethan Boyd (all-state second team) and junior forward Spencer Sarkissian (all-region second team). The Lady Broncos were represented by senior goalkeeper Margaret Ripperger, who was named to the all-region first team.
McKinney also earned a spot on the TASCO list thanks to the play of senior defender Jesus Martinez, who earned a spot on the all-region second team for the Lions.
At the 5A level, Lovejoy tallied four selections for its boys and girls teams, including a trio of Lady Leopards. Freshman forward Taylor Person and senior Sadie Dale both earned all-region first team and freshman midfielder Cambry Patrick was named all-region honorable mention. Senior goalkeeper Samuel Merrick represented the boys side with an all-region second team nod.
RL Turner, which advanced both its soccer programs to the regional quarterfinals, had one member of the Lady Lions recognized with sophomore Sayer Taylor earning a spot on the all-region first team.
There were also plenty of accolades to go around for a Celina boys team that punched its ticket to the state semifinals for the first time. The Bobcats had a trio of all-region selections with senior midfielder Antonio Cantoran and senior forward Marcos Arana named to the first team and senior midfielder Edson Torres earning honorable mention. Junior goalkeeper Nathan Yost was selected as all-state honorable mention.
