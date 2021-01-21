ALLEN — The Allen boys soccer team protected its home turf last week at their annual Allen Eagle Showcase.
The Eagles welcomed 16 area programs for three days of preseason competition, split between Eagle Stadium and Lowery Stadium. The showcase adopted a point scoring format for wins, ties and goals scored — a formula that resulted in the event hosts finishing atop the leaderboard with 16 points.
For the showcase, Allen went unbeaten over three matches en route to a plus-seven goal differential. The Eagles picked up wins over Irving Nimitz (3-0), Sachse (1-0) and Flower Mound (4-0) as goalkeeper Jackson Leavitt and Co. were the only side to not allow a goal in all three matches played.
“It’s a very talented group from the back line all the way up. We’ve got about 18 seniors who have played through the program, and I like that,” said Kim Fullerton, Allen head coach. “We’ve been getting some good results, although we thought we should have been better in some spots. But I like this group. They work hard and play for each other.”
Allen was among just two teams that tallied a 3-0 mark at the showcase, with Grand Prairie finishing just behind the Eagles with 15 points for second place. A resurgent Flower Mound bunch took third after tallying 12 points.
Despite the struggles in their finale against Allen, the Jaguars did plenty of damage elsewhere. Flower Mound bested Nimitz (3-1) and McKinney North (3-2) in its first two outings.
“We lost a lot of games last year, but I think it’ll benefit them this year,” said David Doyle, Flower Mound head coach. “Just having that experience — the games are a now little quicker, a little harder and a little faster, and I think we should be better for it.”
Although it only played two matches, McKinney also exited the showcase undefeated following wins over Hebron (1-0) and North Garland (2-0). The Lions tied for sixth overall alongside Plano East and Plano.
The Wildcats shined in wins over South Grand Prairie (5-0) — tied for the highest single-game goal output of any match at the showcase, thanks to goals from Sage Trevino (two), Leyton Thompson, Stone Baldwin and Aaron Myers — and Irving (1-0), which sandwiched a 1-0 setback against Grand Prairie, while East posted draws with Sachse (0-0) and North Mesquite (1-1) before besting The Colony (3-0). The Panthers (plus-three) and Wildcats (plus-two) were among just six teams that logged positive goal differentials for the showcase.
McKinney North broke even across the board at 1-1-1 with a zero goal differential. The Bulldogs closed out strong by topping Nimitz, 1-0, after drawing with North Mesquite (1-1) and losing to Flower Mound (3-2).
The Colony and Sachse also found the win column. The Cougars bested Hebron (2-1) and Sachse outlasted North Mesquite (1-0) as both sides went 1-1-1 on the week as well.
Things were a bit tougher on programs at Hebron, Plano West and Lovejoy. The Hawks posted an 0-2-1 record that included one-goal losses to McKinney and The Colony, followed by a 1-1 draw with North Garland. The Wolves and Leopards fell short in all three of their tournament bouts.
