On Friday, the UIL cancelled all remaining high school sports for the 2019-20 school year as the state continues to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. It didn’t take long for the emotions of the announcement to set in for student-athletes around the area.
Players, coaches and fans took to social media to offer goodbyes and share memories following an abrupt end to the season in their respective sports. Prior to the cancellation, eight different UIL sports were suspended while in play: boys basketball, boys soccer, girls soccer, baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track and field.
The decision falls in line with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandate earlier Friday afternoon that all schools will stay closed for the rest of the academic year.
“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” said Dr. Charles Breithaupt, UIL executive director. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.
Thankful to have coached an incredible group of young men this past year. We say it’s our jobs as coaches to shape these kids into becoming young men or women but I don’t think they realize how often it’s the other way around. Grateful to be their head coach @marcusfcdotcom !! pic.twitter.com/Gg2M7tnMKB— Sam Garza (@SamGarza17) April 18, 2020
Our season was cut short, but this group of seniors will go down in the history books! The coaching staff is heartbroken that the state of Texas won’t get to see what Plano Softball has to offer this year! We ❤️ this team so much! pic.twitter.com/SSoKtxOy2z— Plano Softball (@planosoftball) April 17, 2020
Our hearts go out to the seniors. This is not how we wanted the season to end. Thank you for everything you have given us the last 4 years! #hpnd 💙 pic.twitter.com/9P5TSgJMBT— Hebron Women’s Soccer (@Hawksgirlsoccer) April 18, 2020
No words right now! Just absolutely heart broken for all seniors. Especially for these 7 @pwshsoftball seniors who will not be able to finish out their final year together. Love these girls with all my heart...We are family forever! #Wolfpackstrong #Elmo #Fullhearts pic.twitter.com/fYf0VyVtbY— Mike Ledsome (@ledsome_mike) April 18, 2020
Speechless!! 💔 Heartbroken for all of @MarcusBaseball players, but specifically for the Seniors However, so many great memories in just 13 games! I’m so grateful for that. #neverforget2020seniors— Jeff Sherman (@JeffSherman26) April 17, 2020
An incredible group of young men. They are great baseball players and awesome individuals. You made this program better and we will miss you. I love you guys ! #BITE https://t.co/mukdTB2gL1— Danny Wallace (@DanWall18) April 17, 2020
We just wanted to say thank you to our seniors @z_seth_myles, @rnyx88, @coreyhornung4, @Shawn77037426, Matthew Bass Yall were the foundation to the big turnaround for #eastside baseball. From the coaches: we love you & wish it could have ended in Round Rock; like it would have. pic.twitter.com/OOuh7Sk3fC— Plano East Baseball (@peshbaseball) April 18, 2020
I can’t put into words what this high school experience did for me. This was without a doubt the best group of dudes i’ve ever got to play with. And to the coaches y’all played a huge role not only in my game of baseball but also in my life. #4 out @allen_baseball @coach_coe pic.twitter.com/WIecbRBau3— Cooper Huspen (@CHuspen) April 18, 2020
THANK YOU, for EVERYTHING that you have given to this program the last four years! Three unbelievably bright futures, for three UNBELIEVABLE ladies! We are PROUD of you three, and LOVE you! -Allen Softball pic.twitter.com/UuDeIpDdgv— Allen Eagle Softball (@AllenSoftball) April 18, 2020
this is definitely my hardest goodbye I’ve ever had to make, thank you @FMLadyJagSoccer for the best four years of my life, this year might’ve been cut short but we have so many great memories together, I love y’all! once a jag always a jag🖤 pic.twitter.com/l9okjDGVN4— abby smith (@abbylaynesmith) April 17, 2020
Hate that it is over, but what a season it was!!! Marcus on 3! 1, 2, 3 MARCUS!!!!!! #believe #gotafirmfoundation #onceamarauderalwaysamaruder pic.twitter.com/rogwAkzShL— Marcus Girls Soccer (@Marcus_MMFCG) April 17, 2020
Our hearts are broken for this Senior Class of 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣. Not the way we wanted to end our season. ❤️🦅⚽️💙#UnfinishedBusiness #Seniors2020 pic.twitter.com/gUQ1LBGRY7— Lady Eagles Soccer (@AHSEaglesSoccer) April 17, 2020
