There was a time this spring when Flower Mound head girls cross country coach Andrew Cook knew that his Jaguars had a very realistic chance to repeat as state champion.
“We have four girls that have broken a minute in the mile,” he said. “That’s almost unheard of. After the spring, that gave them a lot of confidence coming back. I felt like that we could put together a really good team.”
The quickness that Flower Mound possesses was on full display at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock on Saturday.
Led by a first-place finish by senior Natalie Cook, the coach’s daughter, Flower Mound put forth a dominant effort to claim its second consecutive state title. The Jaguars scored 41 points, which was 66 points better than second-place Prosper (107) and 75 ahead of third-place The Woodlands (116).
Natalie Cook made it look easy in cruising to the top individual finish, posting a time of 16:32.4. It was the cherry on top of what has been a dominant postseason for the Oklahoma State commit. Cook won the District 6-6A meet for the fourth straight season, cruised to the Region I-6A meet title by more than a minute and won the state meet by almost a minute.
“A lot of confidence,” coach Cook said of Natalie. “She felt good and really wanted to get after it the first mile. I’m really proud of her, too. She’s matured a lot. In the second mile, she really kept the pressure on, and that is where the gap really opened up.”
Sophomore Nicole Humphries authored one of the more inspiring stories at the state meet. She had to drop out of last year’s state meet with a half mile left because of a medical condition. She came back strong on Saturday, finishing the 5-kilometer course in 17:39.3, good for fourth place.
Overall, Flower Mound placed five runners in the top 20. Sophomore Samantha Humphries (18:11.2) took 12th, senior Virginia Knight (18:17.4) placed 17th and freshman Alexandra Fox (18:20.8) finished in 20th place.
“I told them, ‘Let’s run fast,’” coach Cook said. “I felt like that we had the best team going into the meet. I kind of felt this year that we want to defend the state title and attack and get after it. That was our goal, to go out and start fast and run as hard as you can.”
Oklahoma State commits accounted for the top two individual finishes in the girls’ race.
Prosper senior Aubrey O’Connell capped off her high school career in style, earning her fourth straight top-five finish at the state meet. O’Connell, the 2019 state champion, ran to second place in 17:28. Her time was an improvement of 25 seconds from last year’s meet.
O’Connell wasn’t the only Prosper runner to place in the top five. Junior Shewaye Johnson, who is in her first season running with the Lady Eagles after a stellar cross country career for Ballard, Iowa, in which she placed second in the state as a freshman and won it all as a sophomore. This year, Johnson ran to the third-fastest time in the highest classification in Texas, running a 17:32.
On the boys’ side, Plano West senior Hudson Heikkinen capped off the best season of his high school career with a state runner-up finish. He clocked a time of 15:04.9. Heikkinen placed 44th at the same meet last year.
The only person that finished ahead of Heikkinen was Austin Vandegrift junior Kevin Sanchez, who won the state title in a time of 14:53.4.
It was quite the postseason for Heikkinen. He won the District 6-6A and Region I-6A meet titles and helped the Wolves to qualify for state as a team after finishing in third place at the regional. West finished seventh as a team Saturday with 199 points. Southlake Carroll won the team title with 65 points, marking the 12th straight year that the Dragons finished in either first or second place.
Coppell junior Andrew Mullen has excelled this postseason and it was capped off by a seventh-place finish in a time of 15:17.1 at the state meet. It was Mullen’s first trip to the medal stand in Round Rock.
“The plan coming in was to get top 10 overall,” he said. “It worked out pretty well. I had to get out fast since it was the state meet. A lot of people are fast. You’ve got to stay up with the top because you don’t want to get caught in the back because it’s hard to push through. It felt great. It’s a great experience. I’m probably going to remember it for a long time.”
Below are results for the 6A state cross country meet pertaining to student-athletes from Star Local Media's coverage area.
GIRLS
1. Natalie Cook (Flower Mound, 16:32.4)
2. Aubrey O’Connell (Prosper, 17:28.5)
3. Shewaye Johnson (Prosper, 17:32)
4. Nicole Humphries (Flower Mound, 17:39.3)
12. Samantha Humphries (Flower Mound, 18;11.2)
17. Virginia Knight (Flower Mound, 18:17.4)
20. Alexandra Fox (Flower Mound, 18:20.8)
36. Emily Kern (Prosper, 18:44)
37. Mia McGlade (Allen, 18:44.2)
45. Brenna Zerby (Allen, 18:54.1)
50. Sadie Gonzales (Prosper, 18:59.6)
68. Eva Hirniak (Flower Mound, 19:15.8)
74. Reagan Reed (Prosper, 19:20.6)
81. Austin Owen (Marcus, 19:24.6)
101. Taryn Stilson (Prosper, 19:39.5)
110. Allison Buemi (Flower Mound, 19:49.9)
134. Kate Parsons (Prosper, 20:39.5)
BOYS
2. Hudson Heikkinen (Plano West, 15:04.9)
7. Andrew Mullen (Coppell, 15:17.1)
23. Jack Johnson (Prosper, 15:46)
32. Dawson Svoboda (Prosper, 15:53.7)
41. Ryan Gulick (Plano West, 15:56.6)
44. Brayden Kennedy (Flower Mound, 15:57.6)
70. Will Parks (Plano West, 16:17.6)
74. Jason Alcala (Little Elm, 16:18.4)
75. Alejandro Villalva (Mesquite Horn, 16:19)
81. Eli McWard (Prosper, 16:21.7)
82. Jack Morrissey (McKinney Boyd, 16:21.7)
86. Hogan Heikkinen (Plano West, 16:24.5)
94. Diego Donald (Prosper, 16:34.3)
103. Remi Oyedipe (Prosper, 16:42.8)
114. Christopher Miller (Prosper, 16:48.3)
117. Kade Holec (Plano West, 16:49.9)
123. Ian Artho (Plano West, 17:02.5)
130. Tyler Epps (Prosper, 17:13.2)
137. Ben Whitson (Plano West, 17:16.9)
