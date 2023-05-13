For the second consecutive time this postseason, the Allen baseball team's hopes of advancing to the next round drifted into extra innings.
Junior Tate Greene came through in the bottom of the ninth on Friday with an RBI double to score senior Blake Martinez and lift the Eagles to a 2-1 victory over Arlington in Game 2 of their area playoff series.
Squaring off at Irving MacArthur, Allen swept both games in its second-round series against the Colts to qualify for the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2019.
Allen and Arlington scored one run apiece in the fourth inning on Friday, with the Eagles responding to a one-run deficit in the bottom half of the frame. Junior Brady Coe doubled to lead off the inning and freshman Chandler Hart followed with an RBI single to knot the count at 1-1.
Coe took the reins on the mound with seven innings pitched on Friday, following an eight-inning outing one week prior in the bi-district round against Marcus. Coe surrendered one run on four hits with seven strikeouts against Arlington, with senior Isaac Gammel following up with two scoreless, hitless frames pitched in relief.
The Eagles outhit Arlington 10-4 on the night, bolstered by three hits at the bottom of the order from sophomore Ayden Austin. Greene and senior Ty Holt logged two hits apiece to help Allen to the regional quarterfinals for a meeting with No. 12-ranked Flower Mound in a best-of-3 series to be played at Little Elm.
Game 1 is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. Friday and, if necessary, Game 3 at noon Saturday.
The Eagles and Jaguars clashed in the bi-district round last season, with Flower Mound sweeping the series on wins of 5-1 and 3-2. Flower Mound survived a three-game war with Prosper in this year's first round before handling South Grand Prairie in a pair of area-round matchups (5-0, 9-0).
