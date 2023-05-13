Allen baseball

Allen junior Tate Greene, pictured in previous action, lifted the Eagles to a 2-1 victory over Arlington on Friday with a walk-off double.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

For the second consecutive time this postseason, the Allen baseball team's hopes of advancing to the next round drifted into extra innings.

Junior Tate Greene came through in the bottom of the ninth on Friday with an RBI double to score senior Blake Martinez and lift the Eagles to a 2-1 victory over Arlington in Game 2 of their area playoff series.

