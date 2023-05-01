For the third year in a row, the Allen softball team won a playoff series and punched its ticket to the area round.
The Lady Eagles took care of a quality Lewisville squad in last week's bi-district round, sweeping the series with wins of 2-1 and 7-2. Allen has qualified for the regional quarterfinals each of the past two seasons under head coach Katherine Schoettle but getting back there will require defeating a South Grand Prairie team that knocked the Lady Eagles out of the playoffs in the third round last year en route to a regional semifinal appearance.
All the while, the Allen baseball team opens its postseason against perennial powerhouse Marcus, while Lovejoy's baseball and softball teams play on as well.
Here is the schedule for this week's postseason action involving Allen and Lovejoy.
Softball
Class 6A Area Round
Allen vs. South Grand Prairie
Game 1: Thursday, 6 p.m. at South Grand Prairie
Game 2: Friday, 6 p.m. at Allen
Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, 5 p.m. at Southlake Carroll
Class 5A Area Round
Lovejoy vs. Huntsville
Game 1: Thursday, 6:30 p.m. at Corsicana
Game 2: Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Corsicana
Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, noon at Corsicana
Baseball
Class 6A Bi-District Round
Allen vs. Marcus
Game 1: Thursday, 7:30 p.m. at Marcus
Game 2: Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Allen
Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, 4:30 p.m. at Irving MacArthur
Class 5A Bi-District Round
Lovejoy vs. Crandall
Game 1: Thursday, 7 p.m. at Crandall
Game 2: Friday, 7 p.m. at Lovejoy
Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, TBD
