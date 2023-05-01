Allen softball

Allen's softball team is headed to the area round of the playoffs after sweeping Lewisville last week.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Horbovetz

For the third year in a row, the Allen softball team won a playoff series and punched its ticket to the area round.

The Lady Eagles took care of a quality Lewisville squad in last week's bi-district round, sweeping the series with wins of 2-1 and 7-2. Allen has qualified for the regional quarterfinals each of the past two seasons under head coach Katherine Schoettle but getting back there will require defeating a South Grand Prairie team that knocked the Lady Eagles out of the playoffs in the third round last year en route to a regional semifinal appearance.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

