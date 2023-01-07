Suffice to say, the Plano-Plano East basketball rivalry is alive and well.
Thirty-two minutes of regulation led the Wildcats and Panthers, both ranked in the top 20 of the latest the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches' Class 6A state poll, squared at 52-52. That gave way to a back-and-forth stretch run in overtime, capped by a go-ahead basket from Plano junior Justin Buenaventura with five seconds remaining lift the No. 6-ranked Wildcats to a 60-59 win over the No. 19 Panthers.
Buenaventura had the hot hand in overtime for Plano, plus a knack for some timely heroics in the game's closing moments. Earning a trip to the free throw line, he knocked down his first shot to cut the Wildcats' deficit to one point, 59-58. And although he missed the second free throw, Buenaventura secured his own rebound and converted the go-ahead bucket moments later.
The win kept the defending 6-6A champion Wildcats atop the district standings at 3-0, while East dipped to 2-1.
Buenaventura finished the game with 12 points, complementing the one-two punch of junior Tyran Mason (21 points) and senior Justin McBride (20 points) to extend the program's district winning streak to 18 in a row.
East, meanwhile, was paced by 17 points from sophomore DJ Hall and 16 from junior Xavier Miller. The Panthers spent the bulk of the night playing catch-up but stayed within striking distance behind their potent perimeter game. East even managed to seize a late lead with roughly two-and-a-half minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to 50-47 following a 3-pointer from junior Jon Tran, but McBride tied the game back up inside the final 30 seconds of regulation with a triple of his own.
Allen stays hot vs. Guyer
A back-and-forth first half between state-ranked 5-6A powerhouses Allen and Denton Guyer gave way to a resounding third quarter for the visiting Eagles, who cruised past the No. 12-ranked Wildcats for a 78-56 victory on Friday.
Allen, tabbed No. 5 in the latest TABC poll, came out with a 26-11 advantage through one quarter before being outscored by Guyer in the second stanza, 17-8, to trim its lead down to just 34-28 by halftime. The Eagles rediscovered their groove with a 24-10 effort in the third quarter, building a 20-point lead as a result.
Allen's defense held the Wildcats' star-studded backcourt of Jeremiah Green, Jordan Lowery and Connor Newton to a combined 31 points in the win, countering with strong scoring efforts from senior Femi Olaniyan (14 points), junior Kaiden Myers (13) and sophomore Trent Pane (13).
The Eagles are the lone unbeaten team in 5-6A at 3-0, while Guyer slipped into a second-place tie with Prosper Rock Hill and McKinney Boyd at 2-1.
Elsewhere in the area...
*The Boyd boys scored a pivotal win in 5-6A on Friday, downing rival McKinney 60-49. In what was the Broncos' first win over the Lions since January 2020, junior Joe Hansen came up big with 20 points. In defeat, McKinney got 21 points from junior Malek Archie, dropping to 1-2 in district play.
*Following Friday's games, three teams are tied atop the 5-6A girls standings with Allen, Denton Braswell and Little Elm knotted at 4-1. The Lady Eagles took care of Guyer on Friday, 55-34, behind 11 points from junior Skye Pepp. Allen outscored Guyer in the second half, 29-14.
*In a meeting of teams ranked in the state's top four among TAPPS 6A programs, the Prestonwood Christian boys outscored Trinity Christian-Addison in the second half 41-14 en route to a 73-46 blowout win on the road on Friday. Junior Jalen Shelley was the catalyst, scoring 26 points to pace the No. 2-ranked Lions.
*The Plano East girls improved their standing in 6-6A with a 2-0 week that included wins over Lewisville (56-34) and Plano (49-36). Winners of three district ballgames in a row, the Lady Panthers were led by 18 points from senior Idara Udo to counter a 23-point outing from Plano senior Salese Blow. East sits at 3-2 in district, good for fourth place behind the duo of Coppell and Flower Mound at 4-1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.