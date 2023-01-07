Plano basketball

Plano junior Justin Buenaventura came up big in overtime on Friday to help the Wildcats edge rival Plano East, 60-59.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Suffice to say, the Plano-Plano East basketball rivalry is alive and well.

Thirty-two minutes of regulation led the Wildcats and Panthers, both ranked in the top 20 of the latest the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches' Class 6A state poll, squared at 52-52. That gave way to a back-and-forth stretch run in overtime, capped by a go-ahead basket from Plano junior Justin Buenaventura with five seconds remaining lift the No. 6-ranked Wildcats to a 60-59 win over the No. 19 Panthers.

