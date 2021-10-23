LUCAS — Sophomore quarterback Alexander Franklin threw for 213 yards and four touchdowns to lead Lovejoy to a 38-15 win over visiting Frisco Friday night at Leopard Stadium.
In a battle of the District 7-5A Division II unbeaten co-leaders, the Leopards (6-0, 8-0) took sole possession of first place and control their own destiny heading into the postseason.
“They want to be physical and control the game by establishing the run game first,” said Frisco head coach Jeff Harbert. “Then they go for the deep shots, which they were able to do tonight.”
Lovejoy held Frisco to 107 rushing yards, a far-cry from its area-leading 440 yards per game, and the only Raccoon (5-1, 7-1) offensive was set up when Steven Longo intercepted a pass deep in Lovejoy’s territory.
Brandon Miyazono then punched it in for 1-yard touchdown run with 1:46 left in the first half to cut Lovejoy’s lead to 17-7. Frisco added a second score in the fourth quarter on a kickoff return from Aaron-Jamison Johnson.
Lovejoy’s formidable receiving unit of Jackson Lavender, Parker Livingstone and Kyle Parker didn’t disappoint while combining to tally up 220 yards of total offense and four touchdowns.
Lavender, who hauled in nine catches for 123 yards and two scores, holds offers from Texas Tech, SMU and TCU. Livingstone caught three passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Trent Rucker put Lovejoy on top 3-0 with a 20-yard field goal late in the first quarter.
The Leopards extended the lead to 10-0 when Franklin connected with Parker on a 10-yard strike with :30 to go in the opening quarter.
“They played more physical than us,” said Harbert. “They were dominant up front, and seemed like tonight they just wanted it more.”
Late in the first half, Franklin, who leads all area quarterbacks with 37 touchdown passes coming into the game, hit Lavender on 46-yard touchdown pass to put Lovejoy up 17-0.
“Lovejoy is a very talented, well-coached football team”, said Harbert. “Most of their first-stringers haven’t played a snap in the second half this season because of their large leads.”
Miyazono finally got Frisco on the board with just over a minute left in the second quarter with his 1-yard quarterback sneak to reduce the lead 17-7.
But it was all Lovejoy in the second half as they outscored Frisco 21-8 to remain unbeaten in the district.
The Leopards, ranked third in the area, plays Lebanon Trail next Friday.
Frisco, ranked fifth, looks to rebound next Friday against Prosper Rock Hill at Toyota Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.