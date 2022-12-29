Allen Team Wrestling

For the second straight year, Allen scored a team title sweep at the Class 6A state wrestling meet, held Friday-Saturday in Cypress.

 Photo courtesy of Ray Shoaf

As the book closes on 2022, it’s time to look back on the year that was in Allen-area athletics.

This year was clad in noteworthy moments across all sports for Allen and Lovejoy, including playoff success and championships won at the district and state levels.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

