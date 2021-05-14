FLOWER MOUND — Eighteen hours after the first pitch thrown in the regional quarterfinal series between the Allen and Flower Mound softball teams, the Lady Eagles inched one step closer to extending their deepest playoff run in 17 years.
After a lighting outage at the Lady Jaguars’ home stadium postponed Game 1 of the best-of-3 series on Thursday, played resumed at noon Friday. The delay didn’t slow the Allen bats one bit.
After scoring just one run on three hits through the five innings played on Thursday, the Lady Eagles chalked up four hits on four hits the following afternoon — including a two-run homer by junior Sami Hood for an eventual 5-3 eight-inning victory and a 1-0 series lead.
“We had some big-time players come through in big-time situations,” said Kathy Schoettle, Allen head coach. “Whether it was a pitch that needed to be nailed or whatever at the plate, they took care of business. One thing that’s special about this team is that they really fight for each other and you can see throughout the course of games like this.”
So much so that the Lady Eagles scored four unanswered runs after falling behind 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning. Allen’s response was swift — junior Taylor Wright drew a leadoff walk to set up back-to-back hits by senior Alexis Telford and junior Brooklyn Purtell. Purtell’s double scored Wright, followed by Telford after an overthrow to home plate to tie the ballgame at 3-3.
In the top of the eighth, the Lady Eagles’ power game shined once again. With junior Brynn Burchfield on base after a walk, Hood launched a two-run homer over the center-field wall to send the Allen dugout into a frenzy as the Lady Eagle seized their first lead of the contest at 5-3.
“I went up there thinking they were going to throw me inside the whole game,” Hood said. “She had been throwing outside and mixing it up, but I was looking for middle away. When she threw it, it was a little low but I swung and thought, ‘Oh man, I’ll try and get the next one.’ But then I hit it and couldn’t believe it.”
Hood’s long ball punctuated a rally that held until the finish. With Telford commanding the circle, Allen retired 3-of-4 batters in the bottom of the eighth, capped by a line-out to the pitcher to stake the Lady Eagles to a 1-0 series lead over the 6-6A champions.
“We fight for our pitcher because she throws every game and we always want to get our bats going,” Hood said. “We’ve been pretty good at pulling through in extra innings, too. It’s been fun — the chemistry is great, there’s no drama or anything.”
It has contributed to a number of milestone moments for the Lady Eagles under first-year head coach Schoettle — the program’s first district title since 2004, its first playoff win since 2005 and its first regional quarterfinal berth since 2004. Only one time has Allen been past the third round (1998).
The Lady Eagles need one more win over Flower Mound to make that a reality, with the action shifting to Allen for a 7 p.m. start Friday in Game 2. If necessary, Game 3 will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday at Allen.
“That’s a quality program in that dugout across from us and we know that they’ll show up. We just have to take care of business,” Schoettle said.
The Lady Jaguars will be looking to bounce back after an emphatic start of their own to Friday’s Game 1 resumption.
Tied at 1-1 as play resumed, Flower Mound used a punishing short game to score a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Lady Jaguars bunted successfully on four straight at-bats, generating little movement on the ball and either reaching base or scoring a run to regain control.
After back-to-back singles by sophomore Landrie Harris and senior Courtney Cogbill to lead off the frame, senior Allie Hammond placed a bunt that allowed pinch-running sophomore Maithili Shah to beat a throw home for a 2-1 lead. One batter later, senior Jordyn Holland executed a sacrifice bunt to score Cogbill for a 3-1 advantage.
“We feel like our short game is good enough to where we can put the ball in play and make things like that happen,” said Mark Larriba, Flower Mound co-head coach.
Flower Mound had a chance to do further damage in the bottom of the seventh, maneuvering junior McKenna Andrews to third base on a pair of stolen bases with one out. But Telford and Co. buckled down from there, retiring the next two Lady Jaguars to keep the contest even at 3-3 heading into extra innings.
“It felt like a pretty even ballgame all the way through,” Larriba said. “We look at it like a series of checkpoints and we’ve got to get to the next one by winning these next seven innings. It was a hard-fought game and credit to Allen — we just had a tough time coming up with the clutch hit.”
Both pitchers threw all eight innings, with Telford striking out eight, walking four and allowing three runs on six hits. Harris countered with five runs allowed on seven hits plus 12 strikeouts and two walks.
As Thursday’s portion of Game 1 progressed, both head coaches noticed that the stadium lights behind the visiting team dugout — shining onto the field from the third base line onward — had never turned on, and both Larriba and Schoettle discussed the issue with the home plate umpire at length before the beginning of the fifth inning.
Following a scoreless fifth, and with the sun beginning to set, the two coaches met again at home plate. Following a discussion that took roughly 15 minutes, the coaches agreed on postponing the remainder of the game to noon Friday with the score tied 1-1.
Flower Mound scored its run in the bottom of the third inning after Telford walked the bases loaded, then followed up with another walk to give the Lady Jaguars a 1-0 lead. But with only one out and Flower Mound threatening for more, Telford struck out the next batter, then forced a pop fly that ended the inning.
Telford wasn’t done making up for the walked-in run.
In the top of the fourth and with Hood on third base, Telford lined the ball up the middle — just off the glove of Andrews at shortstop — for the game-tying RBI.
Allen threatened again in the top of the fifth inning, when junior first baseman Brooklyn Purtell led off with a double. But Harris responded with two straight strikeouts and a fly out to end the inning with no additional damage.
Flower Mound did not have a baserunner in the bottom of the fifth inning, and the game was called when the inning ended.
-Tim Glaze contributed to this story
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.