Allen senior Jackson Donato remembers once being at a crossroads with his soccer career.
He was in the sixth grade, unsure if he still wanted to continue playing the sport — he had friends on the team he played for at the time but noted there were some toxic aspects to the experience and that he wasn't getting what he wanted from a competitive standpoint.
His father, however, advised Donato to stick it out. He asked his son what his goals were and what he wanted to get out of his soccer career.
"I specifically said, and he can vouch for this as well, 'I want to play for Allen men's varsity soccer and win a state championship to leave a legacy.' That's what I wanted," Donato said.
Donato and the Eagles are two wins away from fulfilling that dream, taking the pitch at Georgetown's Birkelbach Field at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Dripping Springs in the Class 6A state semifinals.
That Donato is living out this experience with Allen makes it all the more memorable. In addition to being on a team he has spent years working and striving to play for, there's a kinship with this particular group that satiates everything Donato has wanted out of his soccer career.
"It's really the family aspect of this. They included me and because of that, I give my all to this program. I give my mind, body, everything," Donato said. "... They really accepted me more so than any team that I had been on."
That bond is special given Donato's journey. A catch-all type of player capable of filling numerous roles for the Eagles, Donato was born with one hand — his right — as a result of a condition called symbrachydactyly. He said that because of the way he was positioned in the womb, with his arm pressed against its wall, that it stunted the growth of his left hand.
Donato recalled dealing with insecurity around other kids and how they would act when he was younger. One way he sought to overcome that was through a sense of humor.
"If you weren't a news person, I'd probably tell you a shark bit it off or something like that," Donato joked.
Developing a love for soccer helped plenty as well. Donato, whose father won a state championship in the sport playing for Plano, said he dabbled in things like taekwondo and even dance for a brief spell, but it was soccer that quickly became a passion.
"Soccer was a big part in that, as far as seeing that I could be physically active and not be held back. Now I don't even see it as a disability, I see it as part of me," Donato said.
Donato said it wasn't until around his freshman year when he suppressed any insecurity once and for all. Forging a bond within Allen's boys soccer team was a big reason why.
"We joke around and all that, but at the end of the day they'll stand up for me if someone ever talks bad about me or even my hand, and I'll defend them all the same," Donato said.
Donato treasures that bond and that reflects any time he's called into action during a match.
"He does anything and everything that we've asked of him," said Kim Fullerton, Allen head coach. "It's a testament to his spirit. He has that spirit where anything is possible. He once asked me what his position was and I just told him, 'You're a soccer player.'"
Donato joked about being given the nickname "The Puppet" for his willingness to do anything his coaches tell him. He recalled Allen's 3-0 bi-district win over Lewisville on March 24 where he contributed at forward early on. Later in the match, at Fullerton's request, he was tasked with slowing Farmers star DJ Koulai, who had scored 32 goals on the season. Donato accepted the challenge and then some, as Allen handed Lewisville its first shutout loss of the year.
"It just allows me to put effort in and support my teammates any way I can," Donato said. "I'm not picky or upset about my role ... if my role that has been defined for me can help the team progress, I'm going to do that with 100%."
Fullerton likened Donato to a captain both on the field and the bench for keeping his teammates engaged. The coach said Donato is also the team's chaplain.
"When he prays, everybody believes what he says because they know it's coming from somebody that never let a disability inhibit his ability to do anything," Fullerton said.
While Donato has worked to carve out his role amid what is quickly becoming the landmark years for Allen's boys soccer team, he and his teammates have been thinking about this week for several years. Donato recalls being a freshman on junior varsity and talking with his teammates about wanting one day be in position to contend for a state championship.
The Eagles didn't have to look far for inspiration — it was during Donato's sophomore season in 2021 when Allen made its first-ever trip to the 6A state semifinals. Donato remembers how much that Eagles team was revered by the younger players, who helped the varsity side with tactical preparations during their playoff run.
"Just like this squad, the juniors and seniors on that team were really inclusive," Donato said. "They didn't try to push people out or make fun of us because we were younger. They genuinely brought us in.
"I remember one of the captains, Chase Duhon — Evan (Pustejovsky) and I were done with practice and as we were walking back, he pulls up to us and asked if we wanted a ride back. We were in awe, with him being a captain on a state semifinalist, but he drove us back."
Allen is hoping to forge a similar legacy with just its second-ever trip to the state tournament. And for Donato, a chance to realize a dream hatched years ago.
"After four years in this program, it's everything I've ever wanted," Donato said. "Everything I think about when I come to school, whenever I walk through those doors and into this facility, my No. 1 goal is to get something out of this practice to help push us to our ultimate goal and to be the first team to bring a state championship to this program."
