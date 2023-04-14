Jackson Donato

Allen senior Jackson Donato, left, and the Eagles are headed to the Class 6A state semifinals for just the second time in program history.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Allen senior Jackson Donato remembers once being at a crossroads with his soccer career.

He was in the sixth grade, unsure if he still wanted to continue playing the sport — he had friends on the team he played for at the time but noted there were some toxic aspects to the experience and that he wasn't getting what he wanted from a competitive standpoint.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments