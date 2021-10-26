After the top-ranked Flower Mound girls cross country team scored a whopping 15 points to win the District 6-6A meet by 68 points over rival Marcus, Lady Jaguars head coach Andrew Cook felt confident that his team could put up a similar performance at Monday’s Region I-6A meet.
The defending Class 6A state champion Lady Jaguars showed at Mae Simmons Park that they are a force to reckoned with.
Four Flower Mound runners placed in the top eight in Lubbock and the Lady Jaguars were led by a dominant performance individually by regional champion Natalie Cook. Flower Mound scored 46 team points, which was 37 points better than runner-up Southlake Carroll (83).
Cook put forth another dominant performance, clocking a time of 16:39.9, which was more than one minute faster than runner-up Lauren Walls of El Paso Eastwood (18:05.1).
"It's been a tough road for her the last couple of years,” coach Cook said. “She hasn't been 100% healthy. There has been some frustration there. But now that she’s healthy, we talk about going out there and laying the hammer. She ran great.”
In addition to Cook’s first-place finish, Flower Mound got a fourth-place finish from sophomore Samantha Humphries (18:13.5), a seventh-place finish by sophomore Nicole Humphries (18:35) and an eighth-place finish from senior Virginia Knight (18:37.3). On the boys’ side, the Jaguars got an individual state qualification by junior Brayden Kennedy. Competing in his first meet of the season after being sidelined by shin splints, Kennedy finished 17th overall in 16:10.7.
"The course has got some really good hills on it and I thought that we ran a really good pace for the girls' race and put ourselves where we need to and put ourselves in a good rhythm,” coach Cook said. “It set us up for a great race."
Prosper made history as both its boys and girls teams qualified for the state meet for the first time in the same year. The Lady Eagles placed third in the team standings while the Eagle boys placed fourth with 148 points, beating out Flower Mound by eight points for the final automatic berth in the state meet.
The Lady Eagles’ dynamic duo of junior Shewaye Johnson and senior Aubrey O’Connell helped Prosper’s girls to earn a trip to the medal stand. Johnson ran to third in a time of 18:09.9, while O’Connell finished two spots behind Johnson in fifth in 18:25.5.
Juniors Jack Johnston and Dawson Svoboda paced the efforts of the Prosper boys in Lubbock. Johnston. Svoboda won a photo finish in a three-way battle for 13th overall, clocking a time of 16:04.4. Johnston took 15th in 16:04.7.
“The goal was to get both teams out to state with last year having only one individual at state,” said Jennifer Gegogeine, Prosper head coach. “We were really driving to come back even stronger and get both teams out to the state meet. In the past couple of years, it's been the girls' teams that have advanced to the state meet and the boys' team had come so close and hadn't really gotten there. Today, everything really clicked.”
Plano West’s boys – fresh of winning the District 6-6A meet – will send its entire team to Round Rock after finishing in third place with 123 points at the Region I meet.
And just like the district meet, Wolves senior Hudson Heikkinen ran his way to the top finish in his division. Heikkinen overcame a stiff challenge by Abilene sophomore Andruw Villa to claim top honors, finishing the 5-kilometer course in 15:25.3. West was also boosted by a strong effort by senior Ryan Gulick, who finished 14th in 16:04.5.
Sophomore Mia McGlade and senior Brenna Zerby will represent Allen at the state meet after they earned two of the 10 individual berths from a non-qualifying team. McGlade ran to 11th overall in 18:58.9. Zerby finished 15th in 19:17.7.
The high school cross country career of Marcus senior Austin Owen will continue after she ran to 12th in a time of 19:12.6 at the Region I meet.
Coppell junior Andrew Mullen put forth another impressive effort Monday and will be headed to Round Rock after he placed seventh in 15:54.8.
Little Elm senior Jason Alcala placed ninth in a time of 16:01.3 to earn the first state berth by a Lobo male runner in 21 years.
McKinney Boyd senior Jack Morrissey clinched the final individual state qualification after he placed 18th overall in 16:11.
The 6A state meet is scheduled for Nov. 6 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock. The girls’ race is slated to begin at 11:30 a.m. with the boys to follow at 12:10 p.m.
