The Allen boys basketball team turned in one of its most successful regular seasons ever in 2019-20, culminating in the program's first outright district championship since 1992.
Amassing a perfect 14-0 conference record along the way, which included an average margin of victory of 16.6 points per game, the Eagles were recognized for their efforts with seven selections on the recently released 9-6A all-district team.
That included a split on the District MVP ballot, with Allen senior Bryce Kennedy and junior Manny Obaseki sharing the honor. Teammate and senior Thailand Elder was also recognized as the conference's Offensive Player of the Year, while head coach Joe McCullough and his staff received Coaching Staff of the Year.
Kennedy and Obaseki were one of three shared awards among the all-district superlatives. McKinney sophomore Alex Anamekwe and Plano Senior sophomore Makhi Dorsey were named co-Defensive Player of the Year, and Prosper junior Luke Chaney and Plano East senior Malik Russell earned co-Newcomer of the Year.
McKinney freshman Ja'Kobe Walter rounded out the superlatives as the district's Freshman of the Year.
2019-20 9-6A All-District Boys Basketball Team
Co-MVP: Bryce Kennedy (Allen, Sr.), Manny Obaseki (Allen, Jr.)
Offensive Player of the Year: Thailand Elder (Allen, Sr.)
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Ala Anamekwe (McKinney, Soph.), Makhi Dorsey (Plano Senior, Soph.)
Co-Newcomer of the Year: Luke Chaney (Prosper, Jr.), Malik Russell (Plano East, Sr.)
Freshman of the Year: Ja’Kobe Walter (McKinney, Fr.)
Coaching Staff of the Year: Allen
FIRST TEAM
Ammon Allen (Prosper, Sr.)
Mondo Battle (Prosper, Sr.)
Bryce Bristow (Plano Senior, Sr.)
Mason Gibson (Allen, Jr.)
Ian Motta (Allen, Jr.)
Colin O’Brien (McKinney Boyd, Sr.)
Gavin Perryman (Jesuit, Jr.)
Chase Ross (Plano West, Jr.)
Grant Shaw (Prosper, Jr.)
Evan Williams (Plano East, Sr.)
SECOND TEAM
Austin Atkinson (Prosper, Sr.)
Darryl Brown (Jesuit, Sr.)
Jackson Hamilton (Plano Senior, Jr.)
Connor Johnson (Plano East, Jr.)
Adrian Jubran (Allen, Sr.)
Grant Pressly (Plano West, Sr.)
Sean Radley (McKinney Boyd, Sr.)
Blaise Roney (McKinney, Sr.)
Neal Utrup (Prosper, Jr.)
Devin Vincent (McKinney, Soph.)
