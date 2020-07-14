ALLEN vs PROSPER

Allen junior Ian Motta and the Eagles held off Prosper Tuesday night in a 72-57 district victory.

 Photo Courtesy of Neil Fonville/TexasSportsPhotos.com

With just two starters returning next season, expect the Allen boys basketball team to call upon senior Ian Motta plenty.

The 6-foot-6 forward submitted an all-district campaign as a junior and looks to build on that effort later in the year. He'll do so with a pivotal part of his basketball career already decided, verbally committing to Bucknell on Tuesday.

Motta averaged 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds last season, earning 9-6A first-team honors and helping guide Allen to its first outright district championship since 1992.

He, along with senior Mason Gibson, will take the reins during the Eagles' district title defense next season and could be looking at a much larger role in head coach Joe McCullough's rotation. Allen graduated 9-6A's co-MVP (Bryce Kennedy) and offensive player of the year (Thailand Elder), and the other half of that co-MVP equation -- Manny Obaseki -- transferred to John Paul II for his senior season.

Motta and the Eagles will also welcome a new slate of district opponents, competing in 5-6A next season alongside Denton Guyer, Denton Braswell and Little Elm, as well as familiar foes in Prosper, McKinney and McKinney Boyd.

