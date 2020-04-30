One of the top basketball players in the state will be suiting up in a different uniform for his final year of high school hoops.
On Tuesday, Manny Obaseki announced that he will be transferring from Allen to John Paul II for his senior year.
Last Ride. pic.twitter.com/xnDUWCcGGS— M (@mannyyobaseki) April 29, 2020
Obaseki helped lead Allen to its first outright district championship since 1992 last season. Along the way, the Texas A&M commit averaged 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals on his way to co-MVP honors out of 9-6A and an all-state nod from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
Ranked as the state's No. 3 player in the 2021 class by 247Sports.com and Rivals, Obaseki will resume his career playing for a John Paul squad that captured its first-ever Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship last season after posting a 40-1 record.
The Cardinals will graduate four starters from that group but return junior Jaylon Tyson, an all-state performer who holds offers from Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Xavier, among others, as well as a pair of key contributors off its bench in junior Alec Zambie and sophomore Cameron Corhen.
Allen, meanwhile, soldiers forth with juniors Manny Gibson and Ian Motta, both of whom were named to the 9-6A all-district first team last season, as its lone returning starters as it transitions to a new-look 5-6A district that includes Denton Guyer, Denton Braswell, Little Elm, McKinney, McKinney Boyd and Prosper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.