Allen volleyball

Allen junior Alyssa Boyte, left, led the Lady Eagles in kills last season as a sophomore.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Horbovetz / maxpreps.horbopicz.com

The Allen volleyball team made strides last season under first-year head coach Stephanie Poole, qualifying for the playoffs and pushing eventual regional semifinalist Plano West to the brink in a five-set bi-district match.

The Lady Eagles hope to pick up where they left off as district play approaches, despite graduating a plethora of key contributors from last season's playoff team. But the heartbeat of the Allen offense remains intact, with junior Alyssa Boyte back following a breakout sophomore year where she earned all-district honors after leading her team in kills.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments