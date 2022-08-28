The Allen volleyball team made strides last season under first-year head coach Stephanie Poole, qualifying for the playoffs and pushing eventual regional semifinalist Plano West to the brink in a five-set bi-district match.
The Lady Eagles hope to pick up where they left off as district play approaches, despite graduating a plethora of key contributors from last season's playoff team. But the heartbeat of the Allen offense remains intact, with junior Alyssa Boyte back following a breakout sophomore year where she earned all-district honors after leading her team in kills.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Boyte discusses her growth on and off the court leading up to her junior year and the influences that helped shape her volleyball career.
SLM: When I saw Allen earlier in the season against Plano, it looked like a brand-new team. What has it been like early in the season developing a chemistry with so many new players in the lineup?
AB: At the beginning, it was very important that we learned everyone's personalities and what they respond well and not so well to. Since we only have six returners this year and with 11 who just graduated, we had to lay out the high expectations that varsity players have to our new teammates, along with reminding everyone that they deserved and earned their spot, which definitely helped us come together more at the start.
As I was meeting everyone before tryouts and at tryouts, I wanted to help them feel welcome and that they could trust me, which I think helped them open up to everyone and let them have an outlet during one of the most stressful times of the season.
SLM: You stepped into a pretty big role on this team last year as just a sophomore. How much different does the game feel now that you've got one season on varsity under your belt?
AB: Last year, I remember having a lot of nerves at the beginning of every game, no matter who we were playing. This year, because of having a year under my belt, I'm confident when I step out on the court and feel the responsibility to help out the younger players get their nerves out as quickly as they can.
I can feel the pressure to play well all the time, but having the experience definitely helps me use it in a positive way.
SLM: Where do you feel like you've grown as a player since your sophomore season?
AB: I feel like I've grown the most with my mental game since my sophomore year. I'd say that I've always been a consistent player, but when I wasn't doing as well as I thought I should, I would only focus on my mistakes.
This year, as I have a bigger role as a captain, I'm able to shake my mistakes off and motivate my teammates, even if I'm not playing the best. My communication has also gotten a lot better because I'm out of my shell and feel more comfortable speaking up, along with being a vocal leader on the court and in huddles.
I feel my teammates' trust and that they know I want the best for them, which helps me be the kind of captain and teammate I want to be.
SLM: How much has your role changed from last season both on and off the court?
AB: This year I'm a captain, so that has definitely been a huge role shift for me. All the seniors last year were my support system in all ways possible, and now that I am an upperclassman, I don't have that anymore, but I get to be that support system for the underclassmen and I'm so excited for it.
I can feel a huge amount of pressure to perform well but also keep my academics high, along with being a good role model for my team and the Allen volleyball program, in general. Also, last year I only played front row as an outside hitter, but this year I play all around, along with playing middle occasionally.
SLM: What kind of goals and expectations has the team set for this season?
AB: A goal for our team this year is to consistently play at a high level, no matter who our opponent is. We want to be able to finish games early if we have the opportunity to, but also use our strengths and consistency in the tough games to be able to come out on top. We have started out our season strong, so there is an expectation that we should put up tough competition with any team we come across. Because our team has a lot of young and new players, we are definitely an underdog in our district, so we are very excited to catch teams by surprise with our ability to play tough until the last point.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a volleyball player?
AB: My old club coach, Mike Swem, has had a major impact on my volleyball in the last few years. After I didn't make a team I was planning to make my 13s year, I tried out for his team along with my old head coach, Tara Labay, and it was one of the best decisions I've ever made.
Coach Mike is tough, but he will explain the improvements I need to make in-detail in a way that I can understand. He reiterates how important fundamentals are and will call out players if they aren't focused, which keeps the rest of the players accountable as well.
He keeps me motivated to keep improving my skills and to be the best teammate I can be, along with keeping me disciplined.
SLM: How long have you been playing volleyball and what got you into the sport?
AB: I've been playing volleyball since I was in second grade and I've been playing club since my 9s year, and this year will be my 17s year. What got me into the sport was as I was playing rec, I saw how fun the game was and how excited I was to go to practice. When I was younger I played a ton of sports, like basketball and soccer, but volleyball has always been so exciting to me.
SLM: I haven't had a chance to attend a home game yet this season, but I've always been a fan of the nicknames that each player has during the pregame introductions. What nickname do you have for this season and how are those chosen?
AB: Nicknames are my favorite, too. Unfortunately, we haven't come up with everyone's yet, but we will have them by district play. Normally everyone on the team helps each other pick the nicknames, like last year, since I was the youngest on the team, I was "Dababy."
Like I said, when district play starts they'll be ready, so you'll have to come out to a game and hear them.
