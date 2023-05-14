MCKINNEY HIGH LOVEJOY BBO KB

Lovejoy junior Kyle Branch (4) has helped anchor the Leopards' infield while holding a prominent spot in the top third of the batting order.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

With each year on Lovejoy's baseball team, junior Kyle Branch's role at the plate has changed—from hitting in the bottom third of the order as a freshman, to table-setting out of the two-hole as a sophomore, and now batting third this season.

He's handled it all in stride while helping anchor the infield for one of the area's top teams in Class 5A.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

