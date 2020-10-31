Despite an 0-3 start to its season, the McKinney North football team is winning the games that count — and in all too unique fashion.
One week removed from defeating Tyler, 34-24, in a game where they recorded touchdowns in all three phases, the Bulldogs held off a late charge by West Mesquite for a 35-32 victory on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
North managed to avoid overtime despite the Wranglers driving to the Bulldogs’ 14-yard line inside the final minute of regulation. However, facing second-and-seven, West was flagged for intentional grounding — a penalty that forced a run off of the remaining time on the game clock to secure the win for the Bulldogs.
In victory, North’s offense had one of its most productive efforts of the season — particularly through the air with quarterback Gavin Constantine completing 11-of-17 balls for 257 yards and two touchdowns. Both of those scores went the way of star receiver JJ Henry, who caught six balls for 154 yards in the win. Korbin Hendrix chipped in big as well with five receptions for 103 yards, and Jayden Smith paced the run game with 88 yards and a touchdown.
The Bulldogs trailed at the half 17-14 but seized command just two plays in the third quarter following a 90-yard touchdown from Constantine to Henry. Elijah Alexander added a 25-yard touchdown run to up the lead to 28-17 with 3:03 left in the third quarter.
The win moved North to 2-0 in District 7-5A Division I and look to build on that mark at 7:30 p.m. Friday when it hosts Wylie East at McKinney ISD Stadium.
Allen pulls away from Boyd
Facing an Allen team that was playing its first game since Oct. 2, McKinney Boyd stayed within striking distance for a half against the state’s No. 5-ranked Class 6A team.
But as the Eagles are wan to do, their firepower eventually took over. Allen outscored the Broncos, 28-3, in the second half to fuel a 42-9 victory on Friday at Eagle Stadium.
Boyd trailed just 14-6 at the half, riding a pair of Carson Smith field goals, including one late in the second quarter, to keep the ballgame at a one-score deficit at the break.
Allen woke up over the final two quarters, led by the air attack from senior quarterback General Booty, who threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Jaylen Jenkins added 157 yards and a score on 19.6 yards per carry.
The Broncos were held out of the end zone, tacking on another Smith field goal in the second quarter.
In defeat, running back Jay Thompson ran for 84 yards on eight carries, while quarterback Ryan Shackleton threw for 116 yards. Dominique Stevenson caught seven balls for 48 yards, as the Broncos dipped to 1-1 in 5-6A and 2-4 on the year.
