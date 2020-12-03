After surviving a close call against Prosper, Allen’s football team takes aim at wrapping up an eighth consecutive undefeated regular season Thursday in Denton.
The Eagles will make the trip to C.H. Collins Stadium for a first-time meeting against a Denton Braswelll team fighting for its playoff livelihood on the penultimate night of the regular season.
Allen, 5-0 in district play and 7-0 overall, is assured the conference’s top seed for the Class 6A Division I playoffs and at least a share of the 5-6A championship — something the Eagles earned last week after mounting a last-minute charge to outlast Prosper, 35-31, and extend its regular-season winning streak to 82 games.
“They’ve bought into how we practice every week and you can see that with how they hung in there to give us an opportunity to win. It showed a lot of mental toughness and a lot of fight to get the job done,” said Terry Gambill, Allen head coach.
It required weathering a furious effort from Prosper, which led Allen 10-7 at the half and regained the upper hand on the scoreboard three more times — the last coming with 1:03 left in the fourth quarter after senior Jackson Berry connected with senior Keaton Nickerson on a 5-yard slant over the middle for a 31-28 advantage.
Allen responded with an eight-play surge to set up the state’s No. 4-ranked team at Prosper’s 1-yard line inside the final 10 seconds of the ballgame. Senior quarterback General Booty’s lone touchdown pass of the afternoon followed, dropping in a fade that senior Bryson Green, who caught 10 passes for 102 yards, hauled in on an acrobatic grab over the Prosper defense for the go-ahead points with six seconds to go.
“We practice that and you just want to be able to execute. You’ve got to get out of bounds, you have to be able to throw and catch, and you have to understand that with the amount of time and the three timeouts that we didn’t have to go win the game in one play,” Gambill said. “It takes a group of people on the field to stay focused. I don’t think you can execute like that if you’re not focused or bought into doing your job.”
Thursday’s regular-season finale offers a different type of challenge for the unbeaten Eagles, who will attempt to slow one of the area’s more high-powered offenses. Braswell averages 493.6 yards and 39.9 points per game and is capable of divvying its weaponry between either the run (220.7) or pass (272.9).
“They’re a highly explosive offense. They have some really talented receivers and their quarterback does a nice job,” Gambill said. “They present challenges all over for our offense. They’re sound in the kicking game and their defense creates problems by lining up in so many different fronts.”
Quarterback Tristan McClary helms the unit behind center and ranks fourth in the area in passing with 2,406 yards through the air and receivers Cam Smith and JK Carter both rank inside the Metroplex’s top 10 in receiving yardage with 695 and 693 yards, respectively.
“We’ve got to be very disciplined and we have to do it as a unit. It’s never about one player, but you’ve got to be disciplined and go out and make plays,” Gambill said.
Expect Allen to get its licks in as well, with Braswell having surrendered 35.2 points per game in district play. On the year, the Bengals have allowed 22 more points (372) than they’ve scored (350).
However, Braswell is coming off its best showing of the season — a 41-24 victory over Prosper on Nov. 20 that thrust the Bengals back into the playoff mix. Tied with Prosper at 2-3 in district play, Braswell can clinch a playoff berth if Prosper loses its game Friday to McKinney Boyd.
